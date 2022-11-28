BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A Missouri inmate convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer whom he blamed for his younger brother's death was executed Tuesday. Kevin Johnson's legal team doesn't deny that he killed Officer William McEntee in 2005 but contended in an appeal to the Missouri Supreme Court that he was sentenced to death in part because he is Black. But in a 5-2 ruling late Monday, the state Supreme Court denied a stay. Johnson's lawyers responded by appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.

KIRKWOOD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO