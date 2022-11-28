Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Related
Tim McGraw to play at Chaifetz Arena to support Cardinal Glennon
ST. LOUIS — Tim McGraw is coming to St. Louis in 2023. McGraw will play a concert at Chaifetz Arena on April 29, 2023 for SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital's 2023 Glennon LIVE event. The concert will benefit the hospital and celebrate the hospital's patients, families and caregivers,...
Rollercoaster temperatures continue this weekend in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — November has been a tale of two halves: a really warm start with a cold couple of weeks in the middle. We've tried to find a balance between the two to finish the month, and I expect that trend to continue starting the month of December.
Missouri executes Kevin Johnson for killing Kirkwood police sergeant in 2005
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A Missouri inmate convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer whom he blamed for his younger brother's death was executed Tuesday. Kevin Johnson's legal team doesn't deny that he killed Officer William McEntee in 2005 but contended in an appeal to the Missouri Supreme Court that he was sentenced to death in part because he is Black. But in a 5-2 ruling late Monday, the state Supreme Court denied a stay. Johnson's lawyers responded by appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.
This popular school safety app has St. Louis roots
CLAYTON, Mo. — 5 On Your Side is helping search for solutions to the active shooter problem plaguing American schools, and it turns out a popular school safety app used by people across the globe has roots in St. Louis. If you check its website, you’ll see that the...
Country star Morgan Wallen to perform at Busch Stadium next summer
ST. LOUIS — Country singer-songwriter Morgan Wallen is coming to St. Louis next summer as part of his "One Night At A Time World Tour." Coming on the heels of his 55-city "Dangerous Tour," which wrapped on Oct. 8, Wallen will hit the road again in 2023, touring New Zealand and Australia before returning stateside.
Water main break cancels classes Thursday at Bowles Elementary
FENTON, Mo. — Bowles Elementary School in Fenton, Missouri, will be closed Thursday due to a water main break that occurred Wednesday. Because issues resulting from the main break are affecting the elementary school and will not be resolved until at least midday Thursday, all classes and after-school activities have been canceled for the day, according to the Rockwood School District.
Normandy Schools Collaborative raises curtain on student opera with help of Opera Theatre St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — On Tuesday the Normandy Schools Collaborative raised the curtain for their very own opera written by their students with the help of Opera Theatre St. Louis. This was a very special show for these kids, their families and the Normandy Schools Collaborative as they work to rebuild their music and arts program which took a hit during the pandemic.
SZA wears St. Louis Blues jersey for her new album's cover
ST. LOUIS — Singer-songwriter SZA tweeted out a photo of her sophomore album cover Wednesday afternoon wearing a St. Louis Blues jersey. Solána Imani Rowe, professionally known as SZA, was born Nov. 8, 1989, in St. Louis, Missouri. She was raised in Maplewood, New Jersey, and graduated from Columbia High School.
St. Louis man convicted of 2018 shooting death in St. Louis' Gravois Park neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was convicted Wednesday for the 2018 shooting death of a 32-year-old man in St. Louis' Gravois Park neighborhood. According to a press release, after a three-day retrial before Circuit Judge Christopher McGraugh, jurors found Martin L. Redmond, 32, guilty of murdering Damon Smith.
Man killed in south St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS — Police found a man dead of a gunshot wound in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood late Wednesday morning. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded shortly before noon to Gasconade Street and California Avenue, where they found a man lying on his back on the north side of the intersection with a gunshot wound to his face.
NAACP branches in St. Louis call on Dierbergs to open stores in north county, St. Louis City
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — St. Louis County and St. Louis City NAACP representatives stood side by side to call on grocery store chain Dierbergs to put more grocery stores in "underserved" areas on Wednesday. During a press conference outside of the government officials in Clayton, group leaders expressed concern about...
Officials name woman found dead in Washington Park early Sunday
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A Belleville woman found dead on Sunday morning in Washington Park has been identified as Margaret M. Stewart, 59. Police are now trying to figure out the cause of death. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. told 5 On Your Side Stewart was found dead...
SB I-55 reopens in St. Louis after police investigation
ST. LOUIS — All southbound lanes of Interstate 55 at South Broadway have reopened after an incident Thursday morning. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred at about 8 a.m. A homicide investigation was launched after a male subject was found dead. At around 10...
Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience students and staff return to in-person learning Monday
ST. LOUIS — Monday, Nov. 28, is a big day for students at the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience. Students will return to the classroom for the first time after the deadly school shooting last month. Collegiate shares a building with Central Visual and Performing Arts High School,...
'I will not be a rubber stamp,' Green says in inaugural address Monday
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Standing four stories under a stained glass ceiling, St. Louis Alderwoman Megan Green swore the oath of office Monday morning and became the first woman ever inaugurated as the President of the Board of Aldermen. Green's special election victory represents a symbol of progress for...
Last-minute hearing scheduled day before Kevin Johnson's execution in Missouri
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The fate of a Missouri man will be determined next week. Kevin Johnson is scheduled to be executed on Nov. 29, but a last-minute hearing may slow down the process. Oral arguments will take place on Monday in Jefferson City in front of the...
Hundreds of teachers receive school supplies during KidSmart, Ameren Giving Tuesday event
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — More than 300 local teachers received free school supplies to help their students finish the year strong during KidSmart and Ameren on Tuesday. KidSmart kicked off its "Light Up Learning Season" to kick off "Giving Tuesday." One million dollars in school supplies will be distributed...
1 in custody after gun confiscated at East St. Louis high school
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A person was taken into police custody Tuesday morning after bringing a gun to East St. Louis Senior High School, officials say. East St. Louis School District 189 Superintendent Arthur Culver said in a statement to district families and staff that the gun was confiscated at the student checkpoint, and is now in police custody along with the individual.
St. Louis' Old Courthouse takes next step toward renovation
ST. LOUIS — The National Park Service and the Gateway Arch Park Foundation have selected a local company to lead renovations on the Old Courthouse at Gateway Arch National Park. St. Louis-based Tarlton Corporation will lead the renovation, contributing to the CityArchRiver project, according to a press release. The...
Collegiate SBM students back to school for the first time since October mass shooting
ST. LOUIS — After a deadly shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School (CVPA), students at neighboring Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience (CSMB) returned to in-person classes Monday. The twin high schools took a break from instruction altogether after the shooting, then picked up with virtual...
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 0