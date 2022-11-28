ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

5 On Your Side

Missouri executes Kevin Johnson for killing Kirkwood police sergeant in 2005

BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A Missouri inmate convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer whom he blamed for his younger brother's death was executed Tuesday. Kevin Johnson's legal team doesn't deny that he killed Officer William McEntee in 2005 but contended in an appeal to the Missouri Supreme Court that he was sentenced to death in part because he is Black. But in a 5-2 ruling late Monday, the state Supreme Court denied a stay. Johnson's lawyers responded by appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.
KIRKWOOD, MO
5 On Your Side

Water main break cancels classes Thursday at Bowles Elementary

FENTON, Mo. — Bowles Elementary School in Fenton, Missouri, will be closed Thursday due to a water main break that occurred Wednesday. Because issues resulting from the main break are affecting the elementary school and will not be resolved until at least midday Thursday, all classes and after-school activities have been canceled for the day, according to the Rockwood School District.
FENTON, MO
5 On Your Side

Normandy Schools Collaborative raises curtain on student opera with help of Opera Theatre St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — On Tuesday the Normandy Schools Collaborative raised the curtain for their very own opera written by their students with the help of Opera Theatre St. Louis. This was a very special show for these kids, their families and the Normandy Schools Collaborative as they work to rebuild their music and arts program which took a hit during the pandemic.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Man killed in south St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — Police found a man dead of a gunshot wound in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood late Wednesday morning. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded shortly before noon to Gasconade Street and California Avenue, where they found a man lying on his back on the north side of the intersection with a gunshot wound to his face.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

1 in custody after gun confiscated at East St. Louis high school

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A person was taken into police custody Tuesday morning after bringing a gun to East St. Louis Senior High School, officials say. East St. Louis School District 189 Superintendent Arthur Culver said in a statement to district families and staff that the gun was confiscated at the student checkpoint, and is now in police custody along with the individual.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

