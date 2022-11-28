ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harmon makes return to lineup, Texas gets back on track with 74-50 win over Princeton

By Associated Press, Billy Gates
KXAN
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (AP/KXAN) — Sonya Morris scored 15 points, Taylor Jones notched a double-double and No. 19 Texas breezed to a 74-50 victory over Princeton on Sunday.

Morris sank 5 of 10 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers for Texas (3-3). Jones finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Rori Harmon had 11 points and Aaliyah Moore scored 10.

It was Harmon’s first action of the season after being sidelined with a foot injury.

“I’m just completely grateful to play in front of the fans and be right there beside my teammates,” Harmon said. “I’m a little sore, a little tight, but coming back to play in a women’s college basketball after two-and-a-half weeks isn’t easy.”

The Longhorns picked up their second straight win after a three-game losing streak. Texas fell 16 spots in the AP poll.

Kaitlyn Chen topped Princeton (3-2) with 15 points. Julia Cunningham added 10 points. Ellie Mitchell came into the game leading the nation with 16.2 rebounds per game. She didn’t score and had seven boards.

Longhorns awarded No. 1 seed in NCAA volleyball tournament, hosts Fairleigh Dickinson in 1st match

Moore scored nine points in the first quarter, hitting all four of her shots to help Texas grab a 17-13 lead.

The Longhorns upped their advantage to 29-20 at halftime. Texas shot 30% in the second quarter but the Tigers made only 2 of 14 shots (14.3%).

Jones had 10 points, Harmon scored nine and Texas made 8 of 15 third-quarter shots to open up a 50-35 lead.

Longhorns head coach Vic Schaefer said Harmon is one of those players that he doesn’t have to worry about being ready to play.

“The key is to get five or six of those that you have a lot of trust and confidence in,” he said. “That’s the feeling she brings to me, and I think her teammates get that same feeling. It permeates.”

Prior to the game, Texas retired the jersey of Annette Smith-Knight (1981-86). Smith-Knight is the all-time leading scorer in Texas men’s and women’s basketball history with 2,523 points. Smith-Knight led the Longhorns to an undefeated national-championship season in 1986. She was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.

