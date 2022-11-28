Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Ky. man lives outside for a week to raise awareness for homelessness
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Starting today and for the next seven days, a Jessamine County man will intentionally live in an uninsulated dilapidated shack. He’ll stick it out with a thin mattress and little food. Johnny Templin is living in this uninsulated dilapidated shack that has been moved...
wymt.com
12-year-old from EKY holds annual winter coat drive to help people in need
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 12-year-old Shade Combs is hosting his third annual Share the Warmth Coat Drive. Combs is collecting coats in the Hazard area until December 20. He said that he started the coat drive three years ago because he saw a need. ”Because the people that I saw...
adairvoice.com
Female inmates – one from Adair – escape in Casey County
Two female inmates have escaped from the Casey County Jail. One of the females is from Adair County and the other is from Bell County, according to Adair County Constable Jason Rector. They escaped early this morning (around 3 a.m.) and were last seen in jail clothes. Casey County schools...
fox56news.com
How Berea Food Bank reversed Giving Tuesday
BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) — For Giving Tuesday, the Berea Food Bank put the giving aspect in reverse, by donating food instead of receiving donations. The food bank has been visiting the Silver Creek Low-Income Housing Apartments biweekly to hand out food donations, but on Tuesday, it made an extra trip, delivering enough food supply for an entire week.
q95fm.net
Man Convicted of Trafficking Meth in Eastern Kentucky Sentenced to 25 Years
A federal court sentenced a Tennessee man to 25 years in prison Yesterday for drug trafficking in Eastern Kentucky. 39-year-old Marlon Jermaine Johnson of Nashville was found guilty back in July of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams of meth, possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon and possessing a gun while trafficking drugs.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. city to hold a Dolly Parton look-alike contest
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Hyden is getting into the Christmas spirit with a Dolly Parton look-alive contest!. A post on the city’s Facebook page said people who dress up as the country music icon should go to City Hall before the Parade of Lights. Hyden’s Christmas...
wymt.com
Hyden-Leslie Tourism created to put Leslie County on the map
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Over the last several years, there has been a boom in local tourism across the mountains, and one Eastern Kentucky county is planning to take part in this development. 22-year-old Derek Baker and his friends, Andrew Morgan and Kameron Turner, knew they wanted to help grow...
wymt.com
Holiday bazaar back on the calendar in Perry County
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Public Library is hosting its holiday bazaar for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The library has been hosting the holiday bazaar for more than 30 years in Perry County. It allows local vendors to showcase their items, and it gives the...
wymt.com
Flood recovery meeting held in Breathitt County
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky hope to bring attention to people still struggling with flood recovery. They are hosting flood recovery meetings across Eastern Kentucky. One meeting was held Tuesday night in Breathitt County at Marie Roberts-Caney Elementary School. Officials said there is...
k105.com
2 central Ky. women, including victim’s mother, arrested after smoking meth while toddler drowns in hot tub
Two central Kentucky women, including the mother of the victim, have been jailed after smoking methamphetamine while a toddler drowned in a hot tub. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office arrested the 14-month-old victim’s mother, 41-year-old Monica V. Goodwin, and 44-year-old Erica I. Goodwin, both of Winchester, on Monday and charged each with second-degree manslaughter.
wymt.com
Suspect in assault case that sends victim to trauma center, puts children in danger, surrenders to police
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man is facing serious charges after an incident that left one woman with serious injuries and could have hurt several children. On Sunday morning, Travis Austin Hall, 26, of East Bernstadt, surrendered to deputies at the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. Police...
q95fm.net
wymt.com
Home and car heavily damaged in Rockcastle County fire
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews from several departments were called to a fire Tuesday afternoon in Rockcastle County. In a post on the Mount Vernon Fire Department Facebook page, officials said the department was called in to help the Brindle Ridge Fire Department with a fire in the northern end of the county.
1450wlaf.com
Patient airlifted from wreck scene between Jacksboro and Caryville
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – One person was seriously injured just after 8:15am Wednesday when a deer came through the windshield of a vehicle, according to authorities. The vehicle left the four lane near Dog Creek Road, between Jacksboro and Caryville, after striking the deer. One report indicates the deer came through the windshield. The vehicle continued off the road into a wooded area striking a tree.
wymt.com
Florida woman arrested, charged with DUI after I-75 crash
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Florida woman was arrested and charged with DUI after a crash on I-75 in Laurel County. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon around three miles south of London. Officials said a blue Nissan Versa merged lanes and hit another car. Police said the driver, 64-year-old...
City of LaFollette investigator shredded documents tied to investigation which led to two officers fired
JACKSBORO, Tenn. — Investigation documents that led to the firing of LaFollette Police Lt. Brian Tiller and Sgt. Monty Miller were shredded after the investigation was complete, according to emails shown in Campbell County Chancery Court. In June of 2022, Detective Charles Duff sent a complaint to LaFollette City...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested in Pulaski County
A Russell Springs man was arrested in Pulaski County earlier this week on multiple charges. According to arrest records, 32-year-old Derek Dwayne Burdine was arrested in Pulaski County and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain insurance, no registration plates, and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 11/27: Winchester Mayor-Elect JoEllen Reed; Catholic Action Center’s Ginny Ramsey
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Winchester Mayor-Elect JoEllen Reed and Catholic Action Center director and co-founder Ginny Ramsey. As mayor, Reed will be replacing the ‘retiring’ mayor, Ed Burtner, who has given an amazing 40 years of service...
wymt.com
Eastern Kentuckians continue cleaning up flood damage four months later
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A lot of progress has been made since the historic flooding on July 28, and there is still plenty to do. “We’re in the clean-up phase, getting a fill back in and maybe just dressing everything up to where I can get back to grooming, cutting the grass and stuff like that,” Breathitt County native Drewey Lee Jones said.
wymt.com
Housing Development Alliance continues mission of helping those impacted by flooding
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Housing Development Alliance (HDA) has seven homes under construction in Breathitt, Knott and Perry Counties. They will take about three to four months to finish. ”We got a lot of them going, and so when you kind of spread it out, and we are actually...
