Female inmates – one from Adair – escape in Casey County

Two female inmates have escaped from the Casey County Jail. One of the females is from Adair County and the other is from Bell County, according to Adair County Constable Jason Rector. They escaped early this morning (around 3 a.m.) and were last seen in jail clothes. Casey County schools...
CASEY COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

How Berea Food Bank reversed Giving Tuesday

BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) — For Giving Tuesday, the Berea Food Bank put the giving aspect in reverse, by donating food instead of receiving donations. The food bank has been visiting the Silver Creek Low-Income Housing Apartments biweekly to hand out food donations, but on Tuesday, it made an extra trip, delivering enough food supply for an entire week.
BEREA, KY
q95fm.net

Man Convicted of Trafficking Meth in Eastern Kentucky Sentenced to 25 Years

A federal court sentenced a Tennessee man to 25 years in prison Yesterday for drug trafficking in Eastern Kentucky. 39-year-old Marlon Jermaine Johnson of Nashville was found guilty back in July of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams of meth, possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon and possessing a gun while trafficking drugs.
NASHVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. city to hold a Dolly Parton look-alike contest

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Hyden is getting into the Christmas spirit with a Dolly Parton look-alive contest!. A post on the city’s Facebook page said people who dress up as the country music icon should go to City Hall before the Parade of Lights. Hyden’s Christmas...
HYDEN, KY
wymt.com

Hyden-Leslie Tourism created to put Leslie County on the map

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Over the last several years, there has been a boom in local tourism across the mountains, and one Eastern Kentucky county is planning to take part in this development. 22-year-old Derek Baker and his friends, Andrew Morgan and Kameron Turner, knew they wanted to help grow...
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Holiday bazaar back on the calendar in Perry County

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Public Library is hosting its holiday bazaar for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The library has been hosting the holiday bazaar for more than 30 years in Perry County. It allows local vendors to showcase their items, and it gives the...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Flood recovery meeting held in Breathitt County

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky hope to bring attention to people still struggling with flood recovery. They are hosting flood recovery meetings across Eastern Kentucky. One meeting was held Tuesday night in Breathitt County at Marie Roberts-Caney Elementary School. Officials said there is...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
k105.com

2 central Ky. women, including victim’s mother, arrested after smoking meth while toddler drowns in hot tub

Two central Kentucky women, including the mother of the victim, have been jailed after smoking methamphetamine while a toddler drowned in a hot tub. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office arrested the 14-month-old victim’s mother, 41-year-old Monica V. Goodwin, and 44-year-old Erica I. Goodwin, both of Winchester, on Monday and charged each with second-degree manslaughter.
WINCHESTER, KY
q95fm.net

Laurel County Man Charged with Assault, Woman Sent to Trauma Center

A man from Laurel County is now facing charges following an assault on a woman and endangering several children. 26 year old Travis Austin Hall on Sunday morning surrendered to Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputies. According to police, Hall was involved in an incident that occurred outside of London, just...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Home and car heavily damaged in Rockcastle County fire

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews from several departments were called to a fire Tuesday afternoon in Rockcastle County. In a post on the Mount Vernon Fire Department Facebook page, officials said the department was called in to help the Brindle Ridge Fire Department with a fire in the northern end of the county.
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
1450wlaf.com

Patient airlifted from wreck scene between Jacksboro and Caryville

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – One person was seriously injured just after 8:15am Wednesday when a deer came through the windshield of a vehicle, according to authorities. The vehicle left the four lane near Dog Creek Road, between Jacksboro and Caryville, after striking the deer. One report indicates the deer came through the windshield. The vehicle continued off the road into a wooded area striking a tree.
JACKSBORO, TN
wymt.com

Florida woman arrested, charged with DUI after I-75 crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Florida woman was arrested and charged with DUI after a crash on I-75 in Laurel County. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon around three miles south of London. Officials said a blue Nissan Versa merged lanes and hit another car. Police said the driver, 64-year-old...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs man arrested in Pulaski County

A Russell Springs man was arrested in Pulaski County earlier this week on multiple charges. According to arrest records, 32-year-old Derek Dwayne Burdine was arrested in Pulaski County and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain insurance, no registration plates, and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Kentuckians continue cleaning up flood damage four months later

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A lot of progress has been made since the historic flooding on July 28, and there is still plenty to do. “We’re in the clean-up phase, getting a fill back in and maybe just dressing everything up to where I can get back to grooming, cutting the grass and stuff like that,” Breathitt County native Drewey Lee Jones said.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY

