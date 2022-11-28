JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – One person was seriously injured just after 8:15am Wednesday when a deer came through the windshield of a vehicle, according to authorities. The vehicle left the four lane near Dog Creek Road, between Jacksboro and Caryville, after striking the deer. One report indicates the deer came through the windshield. The vehicle continued off the road into a wooded area striking a tree.

JACKSBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO