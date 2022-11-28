ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Phoenix 132, Chicago 113

Percentages: FG .500, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Caruso 2-4, Vucevic 1-3, LaVine 1-6, DeRozan 0-1, Dosunmu 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-1, Terry 0-1, White 0-2, Dragic 0-3, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Drummond 2, DeRozan, Jones Jr., Vucevic, Williams). Turnovers: 11 (DeRozan 2,...
Porterville Recorder

Denver 120, Houston 100

HOUSTON (100) E.Gordon 1-4 0-0 2, Smith Jr. 5-12 0-0 13, Sengun 8-12 2-2 18, Ja.Green 6-16 3-5 16, K.Porter Jr. 8-18 2-2 23, Eason 0-5 4-4 4, Garuba 1-3 0-1 2, Martin Jr. 1-3 1-2 3, Fernando 0-2 2-2 2, Christopher 2-2 0-0 4, Mathews 2-4 0-0 6, Nix 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 37-88 14-18 100.
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Portland 100, Multnomah 79

MULTNOMAH (0-1) Sofia 1-1 0-0 3, Taylor 6-15 3-4 15, Block 2-5 0-0 4, C.Jones 3-10 4-4 12, Richardson 2-5 4-4 10, Peppinger 3-7 0-0 9, Grier 2-3 0-0 6, Ungwiluk 1-2 2-3 4, Q.Jones 2-6 0-0 6, Carter-Hollinger 2-2 0-0 6, Goodridge 1-2 2-4 4, Uchime 0-0 0-0 0, Kietzmann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 15-19 79.
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

Seattle 69, Cal St.-Fullerton 62

CAL ST.-FULLERTON (4-4) Lee 4-7 1-5 9, Wade 0-4 2-3 2, Harris 2-10 2-3 7, Jones 4-9 5-5 16, San Antonio 1-4 0-2 2, Wrightsell 6-12 2-3 15, Bastian 4-5 0-0 8, Carper 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 22-53 12-21 62. SEATTLE (6-1) Chatfield 2-5 1-2 6, Udenyi 0-2 0-2 0,...
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

Wednesday's Sports In Brief

NEW YORK (AP) — Rose Bowl game organizers cleared the way for the College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams starting in the 2024 season, informing CFP officials they are willing to alter agreements to accommodate a new format to decide the national champion. A person with knowledge...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy