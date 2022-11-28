ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FanSided

Geno Smith offers further evidence that Russell Wilson was the problem with Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been on fire this season, and he’s proving that Russell Wilson was the issue on the team. The Seahawks have a great quarterback, Geno Smith, on their hands this season. He currently leads the league in completion percentage (72.8). His talent, however, is doing more than proving himself. It’s proving that replacing Russell Wilson was a great option.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Former 49ers Make Harsh Statements About the Team

Following the San Francisco 49ers win against the New Orleans Saints, there were reports that two former 49ers players made some harsh statements about the team. San Francisco is set to play the Miami Dolphins this Sunday. Miami’s head coach, Mike McDaniel was previously the 49ers offensive coordinator. Former 49ers runningbacks, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr made interesting remarks about San Francisco’s offense, specifically against their quarterback.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Packers to waive Johnathan Abram

Safety Johnathan Abram is headed back to the waiver wire. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Packers are going to waive Abram on Tuesday. Abram joined the team earlier this month when Green Bay claimed him off of waivers from the Raiders. Abram did not play against the...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

The 10 most ridiculous, insane, mind-blowing Hurts stats

Jalen Hurts rushed for 157 yards, threw two touchdown passes, had four runs of 17 yards or longer, rushed for 10 first downs and was generally spectacular in the Eagles’ 40-33 win over the Packers Sunday night at the Linc. He did things humans aren’t supposed to do.
DALLAS, PA
NBC Sports

Pete Carroll: We miss everything about Bobby Wagner

The Seahawks and linebacker Bobby Wagner parted ways before the start of the 2022 league year in a move that created a good chunk of cap space for the team and led to Wagner joining the Rams as a free agent. At the time, it looked like a case of...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots sign linebacker to two-year, $4.4M extension

The New England Patriots apparently like what they have in Jahlani Tavai. The fourth-year linebacker has agreed to a contract extension with the Patriots worth $4.4 million over two years that will keep him in New England through 2024, ESPN's Field Yates reported Tuesday. Tavai's extension includes an $850,000 signing bonus, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.
Yardbarker

'No Duck, No Dodge': Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III Earns Carroll Praise

Aside from the usual ground-and-pound mentality, ducking and dodging is often an impactful way for NFL running backs to maximize each carry. But in a philosophical sense, don't expect Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III to participate in any ducking or dodging anytime soon. Just ask Seattle coach Pete Carroll, who spoke colorfully about the incredible maturity Walker III has shown this season, including after a frustrating performance on the ground in Sunday's 40-34 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at Lumen Field.
SEATTLE, WA

