Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Geno Smith offers further evidence that Russell Wilson was the problem with Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been on fire this season, and he’s proving that Russell Wilson was the issue on the team. The Seahawks have a great quarterback, Geno Smith, on their hands this season. He currently leads the league in completion percentage (72.8). His talent, however, is doing more than proving himself. It’s proving that replacing Russell Wilson was a great option.
'We Should've Won': Seahawks Pete Carroll in Disbelief After OT Loss vs. Raiders
The Seattle Seahawks had multiple chances to win on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. But behind their own mistakes and some controversial calls, they fell in heartbreaking fashion.
New NFL team listed as favorite to win Super Bowl
There is now a new betting favorite to win the Super Bowl. For the first time since last season, the Kansas City Chiefs are now favored to win the Super Bowl. Previously this year, the Bills were favored, but the Chiefs are healthier and regarded as playing better, likely leading to the odds shift.
Kyle Shanahan responds to Raheem Mostert’s criticism of 49ers
In a recent feature for Go Long, Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert criticized his former team and upcoming opponent, the San Francisco 49ers, for how they handled his injury situation last year. Mostert suffered a knee injury during Week 1, and the 49ers felt the running back would miss...
Vikings’ Preseason Star Keeps Getting Opportunities with NFC Rival
When Minnesota’s final roster was announced, it was fairly surprising to see the team move on from T.Y. McGill. The veteran defensive tackle showed some really good things as a pass rusher. In the end, the Vikings’ preseason star didn’t snag one of the coveted final spots.
Former 49ers Make Harsh Statements About the Team
Following the San Francisco 49ers win against the New Orleans Saints, there were reports that two former 49ers players made some harsh statements about the team. San Francisco is set to play the Miami Dolphins this Sunday. Miami’s head coach, Mike McDaniel was previously the 49ers offensive coordinator. Former 49ers runningbacks, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr made interesting remarks about San Francisco’s offense, specifically against their quarterback.
49ers announce practice squad moves ahead of Dolphins game
The San Francisco 49ers have signed defensive lineman Kemoko Turay to the team's practice squad. To make room on the practice squad, the team released cornerback Ka'dar Hollman. Turay (6-5, 253) was waived by the team on November 26 after defensive lineman T.Y. McGill was promoted to the active roster....
Broncos' first-round draft pick from 49ers continues to fall
Usually, there’s a silver lining for NFL teams with terrible records — they are rewarded with high picks in the upcoming draft. That would be the case for the 3-8 Denver Broncos this year, but they traded that upcoming first-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks as part of the trade for quarterback Russell Wilson earlier this year.
3 Teams Emerge As Potential Landing Spots For Jimmy Garoppolo In 2023
The 49ers promoted 22-year-old Trey Lance to QB1 ahead of the 2022 NFL season, a move short-lived when Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury on Sept. 18. In Week 2, Jimmy Garoppolo finished the game back under center. Garoppolo's demotion, paired with the contract that allows him to hit free ...
Mike McDaniel Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing 49ers
Next Sunday is going to be a bit of a homecoming for Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. The Dolphins are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon, a team that McDaniel was a part of from 2017-21. McDaniel was asked about that matchup during his...
Matt LaFleur Makes Decision On Packers Defensive Coaching Staff Changes
A disappointing season for the Green Bay Packers continued this week, as the Packers fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 40-33 on Sunday Night Football. While the major storyline from the game has been about the health of star Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, it was the other side of the ball that ...
Report: Packers to waive Johnathan Abram
Safety Johnathan Abram is headed back to the waiver wire. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Packers are going to waive Abram on Tuesday. Abram joined the team earlier this month when Green Bay claimed him off of waivers from the Raiders. Abram did not play against the...
The 10 most ridiculous, insane, mind-blowing Hurts stats
Jalen Hurts rushed for 157 yards, threw two touchdown passes, had four runs of 17 yards or longer, rushed for 10 first downs and was generally spectacular in the Eagles’ 40-33 win over the Packers Sunday night at the Linc. He did things humans aren’t supposed to do.
Olivia Culpo Steals a Kiss From Christian McCaffrey on the Field After 49ers’ Win
The running back is on a four-game winning streak since being traded to San Francisco last month.
Pete Carroll: We miss everything about Bobby Wagner
The Seahawks and linebacker Bobby Wagner parted ways before the start of the 2022 league year in a move that created a good chunk of cap space for the team and led to Wagner joining the Rams as a free agent. At the time, it looked like a case of...
Report: Patriots sign linebacker to two-year, $4.4M extension
The New England Patriots apparently like what they have in Jahlani Tavai. The fourth-year linebacker has agreed to a contract extension with the Patriots worth $4.4 million over two years that will keep him in New England through 2024, ESPN's Field Yates reported Tuesday. Tavai's extension includes an $850,000 signing bonus, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.
Trey Murphy III Making All-Star Level 2nd Year Leap
The New Orleans Pelicans are benefitting from Trey Murphy III's big second-year leap in development.
'No Duck, No Dodge': Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III Earns Carroll Praise
Aside from the usual ground-and-pound mentality, ducking and dodging is often an impactful way for NFL running backs to maximize each carry. But in a philosophical sense, don't expect Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III to participate in any ducking or dodging anytime soon. Just ask Seattle coach Pete Carroll, who spoke colorfully about the incredible maturity Walker III has shown this season, including after a frustrating performance on the ground in Sunday's 40-34 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at Lumen Field.
Josh McDaniels: Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow are “getting closer, no doubt”
The Raiders have won each of their last two games and appear to be finding their groove as they continue head coach Josh McDaniels’ first season with the franchise. Offensive help could be on the way soon, too, in tight end Darren Waller and receiver Hunter Renfrow. Both players...
