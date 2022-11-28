Read full article on original website
Related
theberkshireedge.com
Affordable housing organization to purchase Marble Block in downtown Great Barrington
Great Barrington — The nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire announced on Wednesday, November 30 that they have entered into a purchase and sales agreement with the current owners of the building known as the Marble Block. The building is located from 268 to 278 Main...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Man Arrested After Berkshire Bank Robbery
PITTSFIELD, Mass.— The Pittsfield Police released a statement late Wednesday night indicating that they arrested Louis Hoffman in connection to the Berkshire Bank attempted robbery. Hoffman, 32 of Pittsfield, was taken into custody and charged with crimes related to the robbery. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday, Dec....
theberkshireedge.com
A new ‘landing zone’ for Great Barrington: Windflower Inn to be put to use for workforce housing
Another grand old Berkshire retreat has been acquired by those working to address South County’s dire lack of affordable housing. The 13-bedroom Windflower Inn, just north of South Egremont village, will be sold to Construct, Inc. on Thursday, December 1. The 13-thousand-square-foot inn is changing hands fully furnished and will serve as a temporary fix for those in between addresses or working seasonally. The housing support organization is paying $1,425,000 for the ten-acre property and hopes to begin welcoming lodgers as soon as January. (An additional free-standing, four-bedroom, two-bath house, and three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath cottage on the property are currently occupied.)
iBerkshires.com
Multiple Fundraisers Started for Richmond Street Fire Victims
ADAMS, Mass. — A week after a Thanksgiving morning fire destroyed an apartment building on Richmond Street, multiple community fundraisers have, combined, raised more than $50,000 for the victims of the fire. While none of the occupants were injured, the fire caused significant damage to the attic, second floor...
Once a haven for people sleeping outside, after fire, Pittsfield library bans loitering
After a fire broke out Nov. 21, the Berkshire Athenaeum, the public library in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, has changed its policy that allowed people to sleep near the building. Previously, the library had been a kind of haven for those without homes who sleep outside. The library entrance is topped by...
theberkshireedge.com
Great Barrington Select Board should reject both redevelopment proposals for Housatonic School building
The former Housatonic School building is an imposing structure sandwiched between two public parcels: the vibrant Community Center and the village’s only public park, the Village Common and playground. As a school, the requirements for parking by teachers and administrators were only active during the school hours. This allowed...
iBerkshires.com
UPDATE: Pittsfield Police Investigating Berkshire Bank Robbery
It is believed that only this Berkshire Bank location is closed due to the robbery. McKay Street remains open to through traffic. Updated with information from the Pittsfield Police Department: On Wednesday, Nov. 30, at approximately 09:21 a.m., Pittsfield Police Officers were dispatched to Berkshire Bank at 66 West Street for a hold up alarm.
theberkshireedge.com
New York state resident charged with drunk driving in rotary incident
Great Barrington — Kevin Skelly of Hyde Park, N.Y., has been charged with operating under the influence (OUI) and a marked lanes violation after an incident at the town’s traffic circle on South Main Street (U.S. Route 7) on Saturday, November 26. According to Police Chief Paul Storti,...
theberkshireedge.com
Where We Are (Part 3): Craig and Gail Elliott, former longtime owners of the Old Egremont Store in North Egremont
Author’s note: I grew up down the road from the store and my family went to “Craig’s” nearly every day of my childhood, to pick up the mail, newspaper, roast beef grinder, milk, candy or a pretzel. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity and concision.
WRGB
DEC, Animal Control working to capture aggressive otter in Albany Park, say officials
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — DEC and Albany County Animal Control are working to capture an otter, reported to be chasing visitors in a park. According to information reported by the Albany Water Department, the warning is out to visitors at the 6 Mile Waterworks Park. Anyone with information or...
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Rural Lands Gets Rights on Oblong Road Property
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Select Board on Monday decided to assign the town's right of first refusal on a 10-acre parcel in South Williamstown. The vote, which is contingent on ironing out an 11th-hour "wrinkle," closed a conversation that began in July over a parcel currently farmed by Sweet Brook Farm.
iBerkshires.com
'Two Moms For a Cure' Raising Funds for Carter LaCasse
DALTON, Mass. — The holidays can be stressful to anyone but it is especially so for those fighting and supporting loved ones afflicted with childhood cancer. Local moms Christen Simmons and Stephanie Maschino are at it again in working to raise funds for a family fighting childhood cancer. The...
Amherst fire reminder to keep bedroom doors closed at night
The Amherst Fire Department is sharing an important safety tip in case of a fire in your home.
theberkshireedge.com
THEN & NOW: The Trolley in Stockbridge
Over 90 years have passed since the last electric trolley car rumbled on rails from Pittsfield to Great Barrington. At its peak in 1917, the local trolley company—known as the Berkshire Street Railway—was one of the largest in the United States. It operated 170 miles of track that extended from Canaan, Conn. through Berkshire County, and into the neighboring states of Vermont and New York.
Second pedestrian struck and killed on Chicopee Street in Chicopee
A pedestrian was struck and killed on Chicopee Street Wednesday night, the second deadly crash this week.
theberkshireedge.com
Pittsfield Police looking for bank robbery suspect
Pittsfield — The Pittsfield Police Department is actively investigating a bank robbery that took place on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at around 9:21 a.m. According to a press release by the department, officers were dispatched to Berkshire Bank at 66 West Street when a hold up alarm was activated. Witnesses...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Domestic dispute spills out to streets in Hudson
CITY OF HUDSON – Police are trying to sort out what precipitated a large group of disorderly people spilling out into the street just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday at the Hudson Terrace Apartments in the City of Hudson. No arrests were immediately made. City Police Chief L. Edward...
Police arrest Kingston local for Price Chopper theft
Saugerties police arrested Danita M. Brocius, 40 of Kingston on November 29. Brocius allegedly stole items from a Price Chopper in Saugerties.
theberkshireedge.com
Foundry should ‘suck it up’ and get proper soundproofing
I have been both a year-round resident and professional businessman in West Stockbridge for 40 years. If our local Planning Board hopes to retain its status as an agency focused on the unbiased application of the town laws to any special permit application, it must either:. Reject the Two Harris...
Police searching for unarmed bank robbery suspect
Pittsfield Police are searching for a suspect who attempted to rob the Berkshire Bank on 66 West Street on Wednesday morning.
Comments / 0