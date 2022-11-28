ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Barrington, MA

iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Man Arrested After Berkshire Bank Robbery

PITTSFIELD, Mass.— The Pittsfield Police released a statement late Wednesday night indicating that they arrested Louis Hoffman in connection to the Berkshire Bank attempted robbery. Hoffman, 32 of Pittsfield, was taken into custody and charged with crimes related to the robbery. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday, Dec....
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

A new ‘landing zone’ for Great Barrington: Windflower Inn to be put to use for workforce housing

Another grand old Berkshire retreat has been acquired by those working to address South County’s dire lack of affordable housing. The 13-bedroom Windflower Inn, just north of South Egremont village, will be sold to Construct, Inc. on Thursday, December 1. The 13-thousand-square-foot inn is changing hands fully furnished and will serve as a temporary fix for those in between addresses or working seasonally. The housing support organization is paying $1,425,000 for the ten-acre property and hopes to begin welcoming lodgers as soon as January. (An additional free-standing, four-bedroom, two-bath house, and three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath cottage on the property are currently occupied.)
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Multiple Fundraisers Started for Richmond Street Fire Victims

ADAMS, Mass. — A week after a Thanksgiving morning fire destroyed an apartment building on Richmond Street, multiple community fundraisers have, combined, raised more than $50,000 for the victims of the fire. While none of the occupants were injured, the fire caused significant damage to the attic, second floor...
ADAMS, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Great Barrington Select Board should reject both redevelopment proposals for Housatonic School building

The former Housatonic School building is an imposing structure sandwiched between two public parcels: the vibrant Community Center and the village’s only public park, the Village Common and playground. As a school, the requirements for parking by teachers and administrators were only active during the school hours. This allowed...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

UPDATE: Pittsfield Police Investigating Berkshire Bank Robbery

It is believed that only this Berkshire Bank location is closed due to the robbery. McKay Street remains open to through traffic. Updated with information from the Pittsfield Police Department: On Wednesday, Nov. 30, at approximately 09:21 a.m., Pittsfield Police Officers were dispatched to Berkshire Bank at 66 West Street for a hold up alarm.
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

New York state resident charged with drunk driving in rotary incident

Great Barrington — Kevin Skelly of Hyde Park, N.Y., has been charged with operating under the influence (OUI) and a marked lanes violation after an incident at the town’s traffic circle on South Main Street (U.S. Route 7) on Saturday, November 26. According to Police Chief Paul Storti,...
HYDE PARK, NY
iBerkshires.com

Williamstown Rural Lands Gets Rights on Oblong Road Property

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Select Board on Monday decided to assign the town's right of first refusal on a 10-acre parcel in South Williamstown. The vote, which is contingent on ironing out an 11th-hour "wrinkle," closed a conversation that began in July over a parcel currently farmed by Sweet Brook Farm.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

'Two Moms For a Cure' Raising Funds for Carter LaCasse

DALTON, Mass. — The holidays can be stressful to anyone but it is especially so for those fighting and supporting loved ones afflicted with childhood cancer. Local moms Christen Simmons and Stephanie Maschino are at it again in working to raise funds for a family fighting childhood cancer. The...
DALTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

THEN & NOW: The Trolley in Stockbridge

Over 90 years have passed since the last electric trolley car rumbled on rails from Pittsfield to Great Barrington. At its peak in 1917, the local trolley company—known as the Berkshire Street Railway—was one of the largest in the United States. It operated 170 miles of track that extended from Canaan, Conn. through Berkshire County, and into the neighboring states of Vermont and New York.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Pittsfield Police looking for bank robbery suspect

Pittsfield — The Pittsfield Police Department is actively investigating a bank robbery that took place on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at around 9:21 a.m. According to a press release by the department, officers were dispatched to Berkshire Bank at 66 West Street when a hold up alarm was activated. Witnesses...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Domestic dispute spills out to streets in Hudson

CITY OF HUDSON – Police are trying to sort out what precipitated a large group of disorderly people spilling out into the street just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday at the Hudson Terrace Apartments in the City of Hudson. No arrests were immediately made. City Police Chief L. Edward...
HUDSON, NY
theberkshireedge.com

Foundry should ‘suck it up’ and get proper soundproofing

I have been both a year-round resident and professional businessman in West Stockbridge for 40 years. If our local Planning Board hopes to retain its status as an agency focused on the unbiased application of the town laws to any special permit application, it must either:. Reject the Two Harris...
WEST STOCKBRIDGE, MA

