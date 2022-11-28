ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players

As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.
NESN

Marcus Smart Razzes Blake Griffin After Surprise Alley-Oop

Long gone are the days of Blake Griffin consistently attacking the rim with force and throwing down thunderous dunks. However, the six-time NBA All-Star did show a bit of his vintage form Monday night at TD Garden. Griffin was among the Celtics reserves who rose to the occasion in Boston’s...
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris’ Wife, Jasmine Winton

Tobias Harris of the 76ers performed impressively against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. On the job, he’s experienced both successes and failures this year. But off the court, this year, the basketball player tied the knot with the woman of his dreams. However, the couple is lowkey about their personal life. On the other hand, Fans are keen to learn more about Tobias Harris’s wife, Jasmine Winton. Therefore, this Jasmine Winton wiki goes in-depth on his wife’s background.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

This Malcolm Brogdon quote proves his immense value to Celtics

Malcolm Brogdon brought a polished offensive game and a team-first attitude to Boston this offseason. He also brought perspective. The 29-year-old guard spent three seasons apiece in Milwaukee and Indiana before being traded to the Celtics in July. He's experienced plenty of ups and downs over those six seasons, from reaching the Eastern Conference Finals with the Bucks in 2019 to winning just 25 games last season for the Indiana Pacers.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tatum becomes first player in NBA history to accomplish this feat

With Wednesday night's performance vs. the Miami Heat, Jayson Tatum did something no other player in NBA history has done. The Boston Celtics superstar dropped 49 points with 11 rebounds and shot 8-for-12 from 3-point range. It was the second time in the 24-year-old's career that he notched 45+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 8+ 3-pointers in a game.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Famous NBA Brother Is Doing Well In The G League

Just a few months ago, it seemed like LiAngelo Ball could join his brother LaMelo Ball with the Charlotte Hornets. However, after playing with the team in the summer, the front office decided Ball wasn’t what they needed and he was sent to the G League instead. But despite...
NESN

Story Behind Luke Kornet, Celtics’ Unique Alley-Oop Celebration

No team in the NBA is having more fun than the Boston Celtics, and some of that fun can be contributed to Luke Kornet’s new dunk celebration. You may have noticed Kornet, who had an incredible performance off the bench in Boston’s blowout victory over the Charlotte Hornets, breakout the celly after one of his many dunks in the contest. The most obvious instance came when he caught a Marcus Smart alley-oop to put the Celtics 31 points.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy