Exeter, NH

manchesterinklink.com

Police charge Hooksett man in Thanksgiving Day stabbing at The Goat

MANCHESTER, NH – A Hooksett man is charged in connection with a stabbing that was reported on Thanksgiving Day. Alec Kade Wojnilowicz, 22, of Hooksett turned himself in at the Manchester Police Department on Nov. 29. This arrest stems from an incident that happened in the early morning hours...
HOOKSETT, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Wanted man injured escaping from police on escalator

MANCHESTER, NH — A city man wanted by police on other charges was arrested Tuesday after a shoplifting incident at Off Broadway Shoes on March Avenue. On Nov. 29 police were called by an employee who suspected the man, later identified as Michael Neuberger, 35, of Manchester (no fixed address) appeared to be shoplifting. Police arrived and confronted Neuberger who was still in the store. According to police Neuberger tried to escape by running down the escalator when he fell and injured himself.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Fatal shooting of man in Derry was justified, investigators say

CONCORD, N.H. — Three police officers and a Derry man were justified in shooting and killing a man in April, the New Hampshire attorney general's office said Tuesday. Christopher Coppola, 43, was shot and killed on April 9. The attorney general's office released its findings Tuesday in its investigation into whether his shooting was justified.
DERRY, NH
nbcboston.com

Motorcyclist Dead in Apparent Suicide After Fleeing Police Stop, DA Says

A motorcyclist was found fatally shot, apparently by suicide, after running from a police stop in Haverhill, Massachusetts Tuesday, authorities said. A detective with the Haverhill Police Department noticed the motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man from Haverhill, was not wearing a helmet when he pulled into a 7-Eleven gas station on River Street just after noon, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
HAVERHILL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Marshfield double murder suspect’s criminal history uncovered

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — 25 Investigates has obtained a copy of 27-year-old Christopher Keeley’s criminal court record in Massachusetts. A warrant has been issued for Keeley for the murder of Carl and Vicki Mattson, a Marshfield couple in their 70′s. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said both were found “bludgeoned and stabbed” when police conducted a wellness check at their home Tuesday evening.
MARSHFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Milford man charged with driving drunk at 116 MPH in NH

TILTON, N.H. – A Milford man was arrested late Tuesday night and charged with drunk driving after New Hampshire State Police said they clocked him going 116 MPH without a license.A trooper stopped 25-year-old Freddy Morocho-Carchi on Interstate 93 in Tilton just before 11 p.m.Morocho-Carchi was charged with aggravated driving under the influence, having an open container of alcohol, operating without a valid license, and reckless operation.He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to appear in Franklin District Court at a later date.  Over the weekend, two Massachusetts men were charged with drunk driving after New Hampshire State Police said they were driving over 100 MPH.
MILFORD, NH
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to Recent Breaking and Entering in Roxbury

BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects in the images above in connection to a recent breaking and entering in the area of 125 Warren Street. At about 7:47 AM on Monday November 28, 2022, the two suspects were observed utilizing burglarious tools to enter the building. Once inside, they attempted to gain access to the mailroom and several mailboxes before fleeing the area.
BOSTON, MA
newstalknewengland.com

Brookline Man Arrested And Charged With Unlawful Possession Of A Machinegun

On November 18, Stewart Silvestri, 24, of Brookline man was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with one count of unlawful possession of a machinegun. On October 15, 2022, law enforcement responded to multiple calls for an erratic driver on Route 95 in Rowley, Massachusetts. This driver reportedly was at the weigh station.
BROOKLINE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigation shuts down Marshfield road

Marshfield, Mass. — Marshfield police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating at a home on Gotham Hill Drive. Police were called to the scene before 10 p.m. Tuesday and were seen gathering evidence all night. The Medical Examiner arrived at the scene at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Cruisers blocked the...
MARSHFIELD, MA

