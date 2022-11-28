Read full article on original website
Man guilty of ‘senseless and violent’ armed robberies in Mass. to be sentenced
A man who pleaded guilty to robbing three convenience stores in Lowell and Tewksbury at gunpoint in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve two years ago is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday morning in a federal courtroom in Boston. Michael Vangpa, 33, hit three stores within an hour of...
YAHOO!
Exeter Shell gas station armed robbery suspect accused of pointing pistol at clerk
EXETER — A Lawrence, Massachusetts, man is facing criminal charges in connection with the armed robbery at the EZ Mart Shell station on Aug. 16. Kendry Rosa Ortega, 21, was indicted this month by a Rockingham County grand jury on one count of robbery. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 16.
manchesterinklink.com
Police charge Hooksett man in Thanksgiving Day stabbing at The Goat
MANCHESTER, NH – A Hooksett man is charged in connection with a stabbing that was reported on Thanksgiving Day. Alec Kade Wojnilowicz, 22, of Hooksett turned himself in at the Manchester Police Department on Nov. 29. This arrest stems from an incident that happened in the early morning hours...
manchesterinklink.com
Wanted man injured escaping from police on escalator
MANCHESTER, NH — A city man wanted by police on other charges was arrested Tuesday after a shoplifting incident at Off Broadway Shoes on March Avenue. On Nov. 29 police were called by an employee who suspected the man, later identified as Michael Neuberger, 35, of Manchester (no fixed address) appeared to be shoplifting. Police arrived and confronted Neuberger who was still in the store. According to police Neuberger tried to escape by running down the escalator when he fell and injured himself.
WMUR.com
Fatal shooting of man in Derry was justified, investigators say
CONCORD, N.H. — Three police officers and a Derry man were justified in shooting and killing a man in April, the New Hampshire attorney general's office said Tuesday. Christopher Coppola, 43, was shot and killed on April 9. The attorney general's office released its findings Tuesday in its investigation into whether his shooting was justified.
nbcboston.com
Motorcyclist Dead in Apparent Suicide After Fleeing Police Stop, DA Says
A motorcyclist was found fatally shot, apparently by suicide, after running from a police stop in Haverhill, Massachusetts Tuesday, authorities said. A detective with the Haverhill Police Department noticed the motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man from Haverhill, was not wearing a helmet when he pulled into a 7-Eleven gas station on River Street just after noon, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
25 Investigates: Marshfield double murder suspect’s criminal history uncovered
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — 25 Investigates has obtained a copy of 27-year-old Christopher Keeley’s criminal court record in Massachusetts. A warrant has been issued for Keeley for the murder of Carl and Vicki Mattson, a Marshfield couple in their 70′s. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said both were found “bludgeoned and stabbed” when police conducted a wellness check at their home Tuesday evening.
Kyle Fitta, accused of beating Auburn gas station clerks, attacking motorist, held without bail
A North Dighton man accused of attacking two clerks at a gas station in Auburn and then leaving and crashing into a motorist who he then also attacked was ordered held without bail Tuesday in Worcester Superior Court. Kyle J. Fitta, 30, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of assault...
Milford man charged with driving drunk at 116 MPH in NH
TILTON, N.H. – A Milford man was arrested late Tuesday night and charged with drunk driving after New Hampshire State Police said they clocked him going 116 MPH without a license.A trooper stopped 25-year-old Freddy Morocho-Carchi on Interstate 93 in Tilton just before 11 p.m.Morocho-Carchi was charged with aggravated driving under the influence, having an open container of alcohol, operating without a valid license, and reckless operation.He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to appear in Franklin District Court at a later date. Over the weekend, two Massachusetts men were charged with drunk driving after New Hampshire State Police said they were driving over 100 MPH.
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to Recent Breaking and Entering in Roxbury
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects in the images above in connection to a recent breaking and entering in the area of 125 Warren Street. At about 7:47 AM on Monday November 28, 2022, the two suspects were observed utilizing burglarious tools to enter the building. Once inside, they attempted to gain access to the mailroom and several mailboxes before fleeing the area.
NH Attorney General: Deadly force by police, neighbor justified in April shooting
DERRY, N.H. — Three police officers and a neighbor were legally justified in using deadly force against a man who had fired his gun at them, and he ultimately died of a single gunshot wound from one of the officers, the New Hampshire Attorney General's office said in a report.
Man wearing ‘Worship Satan’ shirt robs NH gas station, tries stealing gun from officers, police say
SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is under arrest for an alleged violent incident at a New Hampshire gas station on Saturday night. John Horrigan, 33, of Quincy, Massachusetts was charged with theft, resisting arrest and the attempted taking of a firearm from a law enforcement officer. Salem Police...
Winthrop man arrested during search of vehicle revealed multiple drugs and illegal firearm
An alleged drug dealer from Winthrop was arrested and is facing firearm and drug charges.
newstalknewengland.com
Brookline Man Arrested And Charged With Unlawful Possession Of A Machinegun
On November 18, Stewart Silvestri, 24, of Brookline man was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with one count of unlawful possession of a machinegun. On October 15, 2022, law enforcement responded to multiple calls for an erratic driver on Route 95 in Rowley, Massachusetts. This driver reportedly was at the weigh station.
2 men found with guns arrested following shooting in Worcester, police say
Two men found to be in possession of guns following a shooting on Gardner Street in Worcester were arrested Sunday, police said. Officers responded to 2 (A) Gardner Street after receiving a report of gunshots and found a group arguing outside the apartment, police said. Upon police’s arrival, one man...
Police: Nashua woman arrested for threatening woman with gun after an argument at Motel 6
NASHUA, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is under arrest for allegedly threatening a fellow motel guest with a gun after an argument Sunday night. Michelle M. Lagasse, 53, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was charged with criminal threatening. Nashua Police say they responded to the Motel 6 on Spit...
Woman found guilty of motor vehicle homicide in crash that killed Needham teens
On Monday, a Norfolk Superior Court jury found a Wellesley woman guilty of motor vehicle in connection with a 2018 crash that claimed the life of two Needham High School teenage girls. Dania Antoine-Guiteau, 56, of Wellesley, was found guilty of motor vehicle homicide in connection with a 2018 Needham...
Police investigation shuts down Marshfield road
Marshfield, Mass. — Marshfield police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating at a home on Gotham Hill Drive. Police were called to the scene before 10 p.m. Tuesday and were seen gathering evidence all night. The Medical Examiner arrived at the scene at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Cruisers blocked the...
Two hospitalized, including police officer, after pickup truck slams into Marshfield cruiser
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Two people were rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning after a pickup truck crashed into a Marshfield police cruiser. Marshfield Police say the truck hit a patch of black ice in the area of Main Street near St. Christine’s Church, causing it to swerve into the lane of an oncoming cruiser.
