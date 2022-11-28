Read full article on original website
A former quarterback of the Tampa Buccaneers is moving on up in the coaching world, which is a cool thing even if his Buccaneers days are long gone. When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Trent Dilfer out of Fresno State with the sixth overall pick in the 1994 draft, they obviously had high hopes for the quarterback. After all, this was a franchise at the time that was constantly looking for the one player that was going to turn the ship around despite weak rosters (see Vinny Testaverde), which seem to always lead to ugly results. Suffice to say, Dilfer wasn’t much better for the Buccaneers, but that doesn’t mean his tenure with the Bucs is without positives.
As Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was making the biggest in-game decision of his coaching career, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan remembers the back-and-forth on the headset. In Week 17 last season against the Kansas City Chiefs, with 58 seconds left, Taylor called a timeout before 4th and 1 from the Bengals’ 1-yard line. It was a tie game, and Taylor had to decide between the sure thing, a field goal and a three-point lead, and...
Next Sunday is going to be a bit of a homecoming for Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. The Dolphins are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon, a team that McDaniel was a part of from 2017-21. McDaniel was asked about that matchup during his...
The Rose Bowl is considering spurning Ohio State for Penn State because the Buckeyes didn’t take the game seriously enough last time. Remember how Ohio State had a bunch of players opt out of the 2022 Rose Bowl Game against Utah?. Now the Rose Bowl is thinking about opting...
A lot of Ohio State football fans are angry. They’re angry because the Buckeyes lost to TTUN for the second straight year for the first time since the ’99-’00 season. It’s the first time a lot of Buckeye fans have had to feel this sort of pain that they didn’t even know existed.
The Miami Dolphins are now in December, a notoriously bad month for the team but in recent years, Miami has bucked that trend. Now they need to continue it. Over the last two seasons, the Dolphins have played seven games in the month, last year they had their bye week in December. The Dolphins have won six of those seven games with their only loss coming in 2020 against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium.
In a recent feature for Go Long, Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert criticized his former team and upcoming opponent, the San Francisco 49ers, for how they handled his injury situation last year. Mostert suffered a knee injury during Week 1, and the 49ers felt the running back would miss...
