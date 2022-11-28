Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Critical Time for Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher
Jimbo Fisher is in the market for a new offensive coordinator, but how much impact will that hire have for the Aggies?
KBTX.com
Kersgieter paces Kansas past Texas A&M 74-42
LAWRENCE, Kansas (KBTX) - Holly Kersgieter tossed in a season high 23 points and Texas A&M saw leading scorer Janiah Barker go down with a wrist injury early on as the Aggies suffered a 74-42 loss to Kansas (6-0) Wednesday night at Allen Fieldhouse. Texas A&M had a tough night...
Albany Herald
Injury Update on Jayden Daniels Ahead of Georgia Matchup
Last weekend, LSU's quarterback Jayden Daniels briefly exited the game against Texas A&M with what seemed to be a foot injury that he was dealing with. During Brian Kelly's press conference earlier in the week he said that Daniels was walking around in a boot on Sunday but was not dealing with a high ankle sprain.
KBTX.com
Layden Robinson Named to SEC Community Service Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Texas A&M football’s Layden Robinson was named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team, the league office announced Wednesday morning. Robinson has dedicated his time to the Brazos Valley community on a number of occasions, including volunteering at Twin City Missions where he served meals, cleaned up trash and wiped down walls and windows, while also helping to mop floors and clean flower beds. He has also participated in the Texas A&M Athletics Sports Day event, joining other student-athletes to volunteer with the local Boys and Girls Club, teaching different sports and creating football activities for the children to participate in.
KBTX.com
Aggies return to Reed Arena to host SMU Wednesday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -After four games on the road the Aggie men’s basketball team returns to Reed Arena Wednesday night hosting SMU. They’re led by point guard Wade Taylor who is 8th in the conference in points per game with 15.3 and 5th with 2.8 steals per game.
NOLA.com
Four reasons to believe LSU football can shock Georgia in the SEC title game
Georgia is unquestionably the favorite to take down LSU in the SEC title game on Saturday in Atlanta, but there's reason to believe the No. 1 Bulldogs aren’t invincible. LSU is hoping it didn’t peak too early after losing 38-23 in the regular season finale at Texas A&M.
LSU offers $2 tickets for men’s basketball game against UT-Arlington
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is calling it a “slam dunk for your Friday plans,” as tickets for the men’s basketball game against UT-Arlington can be scooped up for as little as $2. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Tigers are 6-1 so far this...
KBTX.com
Transfer Portal: 2022 Texas A&M football players enter portal
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a 5-7 finish, this offseason is going to be a busy one for Head Coach Jimbo Fisher. Many players are announcing their decision to enter the transfer portal. Below is an ongoing working list of players who have announced they’re transferring. Ish Harris, linebacker.
NOLA.com
Two 2023 defensive linemen have now decommitted from LSU in the last week
Four-star edge rusher Joshua Mickens decommitted Monday from LSU. Two four-star defensive linemen in the 2023 class have now decommitted in the last week after Darron Reed flipped to Auburn. Mickens and Reed were part of an impressive recruiting haul over the Fourth of July weekend this summer when LSU...
NOLA.com
Ex-LSU assistant coach, Shaw graduate Mickey Joseph arrested in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph, the former LSU assistant coach who served as Nebraska's interim head coach for nine games after Scott Frost's firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Police went to a Lincoln residence shortly before 2 p.m. CST after a report...
KBTX.com
Consol runs past Bryan 74-57 in crosstown showdown
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated boys basketball team beat Bryan 74-57 Tuesday night at Viking Gym. The Tigers led 45-21 at halftime before cruising to the 17-point victory. The Tigers jumped out to a 20-7 lead before the Vikings answered to trail 22-13 at the end of the first quarter.
KBTX.com
Women’s Hoops Heads to Kansas for Wednesday Night Matchup
LAWRENCE, Kansas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team heads to Kansas to take on the undefeated Jayhawks at 7 p.m. Wednesday night inside historic Allen Fieldhouse. Last Time Out. The Maroon & White (4-2) looks to come back after a 66-58 loss versus Rice on Sunday. Despite...
NOLA.com
The top transfer for LSU women's basketball has been named SEC player of the week
LSU’s Angel Reese was named Southeastern Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday for the second time this season after leading the Tigers to two wins in the Bahamas last week. Reese — one of the nation’s top transfers, having come to LSU this offseason from Maryland — has...
Westgate Player Going Viral After Slapping Teammate Who Jumped Offsides
High school football can be intense. Playoff high school football can be especially intense. Last December, the Westgate Tigers won their first-ever state championship in football. They're hoping to repeat, and are scheduled to face off against Destrehan this Friday on the road in a huge semifinal matchup. However, it...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M student shares her battle with rare bone cancer, Aggies show support
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Family, friends, and the Aggie community are showing their support for a Texas A&M University student battling adamantinoma, a rare bone cancer that grows in the lower leg and often starts as a lump in the calf or shinbone. Katheryn Cook recently paused her time on...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M choirs to perform combined holiday concert
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the choral celebration of the season. All three Texas A&M choirs, Century Singers, Women’s Chorus and Singing Cadets, are coming together for a combined concert. Caroline Cordova with Women’s Chorus and Maggie Lipscomb with Century Singers joined News 3 at Noon to share...
brproud.com
Mother of UVA mass shooting survivor, Mike Hollins, says “He had a Rebirth”
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The mother of UVA Football player, Michael Hollins Jr., Brenda Hollins, says that after the traumatic experience, her son “had a rebirth.”. Brenda Hollins is the mother of the University of Virginia Running Back Michael Hollins. Growing up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, she says “what you see is what you get with him.”
KBTX.com
Widespread drought improvement across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Office of the Texas State Climatologist and NOAA released the updated drought monitor on Thursday morning. After the past several weeks of rain, the drought conditions look much better across the Brazos Valley. At first glance, the drought monitor still looks to have some drought...
theadvocate.com
Hanley's Foods puts Baton Rouge in a national spotlight with its Sensation Salad Dressing
Richard Hanley Jr. didn’t know the Sensation Salad was a Baton Rouge thing. Though he grew up loving it, he didn't realize that bottled Sensation Salad dressing wasn't a thing. It’s true. If you wanted to make a Sensation Salad, you had to make it yourself. Lots of local...
KBTX.com
This year’s Student Bonfire rescheduled for January 2023
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - This year’s Student Bonfire has been rescheduled for Saturday, January 21, 2023. It was scheduled to burn last Friday but had to be postponed due to concerns about ground conditions and the weather. The stack will be lit shortly after sunset in a field...
