BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Texas A&M football’s Layden Robinson was named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team, the league office announced Wednesday morning. Robinson has dedicated his time to the Brazos Valley community on a number of occasions, including volunteering at Twin City Missions where he served meals, cleaned up trash and wiped down walls and windows, while also helping to mop floors and clean flower beds. He has also participated in the Texas A&M Athletics Sports Day event, joining other student-athletes to volunteer with the local Boys and Girls Club, teaching different sports and creating football activities for the children to participate in.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO