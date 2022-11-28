ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kersgieter paces Kansas past Texas A&M 74-42

LAWRENCE, Kansas (KBTX) - Holly Kersgieter tossed in a season high 23 points and Texas A&M saw leading scorer Janiah Barker go down with a wrist injury early on as the Aggies suffered a 74-42 loss to Kansas (6-0) Wednesday night at Allen Fieldhouse. Texas A&M had a tough night...
Albany Herald

Injury Update on Jayden Daniels Ahead of Georgia Matchup

Last weekend, LSU's quarterback Jayden Daniels briefly exited the game against Texas A&M with what seemed to be a foot injury that he was dealing with. During Brian Kelly's press conference earlier in the week he said that Daniels was walking around in a boot on Sunday but was not dealing with a high ankle sprain.
KBTX.com

Layden Robinson Named to SEC Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Texas A&M football’s Layden Robinson was named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team, the league office announced Wednesday morning. Robinson has dedicated his time to the Brazos Valley community on a number of occasions, including volunteering at Twin City Missions where he served meals, cleaned up trash and wiped down walls and windows, while also helping to mop floors and clean flower beds. He has also participated in the Texas A&M Athletics Sports Day event, joining other student-athletes to volunteer with the local Boys and Girls Club, teaching different sports and creating football activities for the children to participate in.
KBTX.com

Aggies return to Reed Arena to host SMU Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -After four games on the road the Aggie men’s basketball team returns to Reed Arena Wednesday night hosting SMU. They’re led by point guard Wade Taylor who is 8th in the conference in points per game with 15.3 and 5th with 2.8 steals per game.
KBTX.com

Transfer Portal: 2022 Texas A&M football players enter portal

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a 5-7 finish, this offseason is going to be a busy one for Head Coach Jimbo Fisher. Many players are announcing their decision to enter the transfer portal. Below is an ongoing working list of players who have announced they’re transferring. Ish Harris, linebacker.
NOLA.com

Ex-LSU assistant coach, Shaw graduate Mickey Joseph arrested in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph, the former LSU assistant coach who served as Nebraska's interim head coach for nine games after Scott Frost's firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Police went to a Lincoln residence shortly before 2 p.m. CST after a report...
KBTX.com

Consol runs past Bryan 74-57 in crosstown showdown

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated boys basketball team beat Bryan 74-57 Tuesday night at Viking Gym. The Tigers led 45-21 at halftime before cruising to the 17-point victory. The Tigers jumped out to a 20-7 lead before the Vikings answered to trail 22-13 at the end of the first quarter.
KBTX.com

Women’s Hoops Heads to Kansas for Wednesday Night Matchup

LAWRENCE, Kansas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team heads to Kansas to take on the undefeated Jayhawks at 7 p.m. Wednesday night inside historic Allen Fieldhouse. Last Time Out. The Maroon & White (4-2) looks to come back after a 66-58 loss versus Rice on Sunday. Despite...
KBTX.com

Texas A&M student shares her battle with rare bone cancer, Aggies show support

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Family, friends, and the Aggie community are showing their support for a Texas A&M University student battling adamantinoma, a rare bone cancer that grows in the lower leg and often starts as a lump in the calf or shinbone. Katheryn Cook recently paused her time on...
KBTX.com

Texas A&M choirs to perform combined holiday concert

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the choral celebration of the season. All three Texas A&M choirs, Century Singers, Women’s Chorus and Singing Cadets, are coming together for a combined concert. Caroline Cordova with Women’s Chorus and Maggie Lipscomb with Century Singers joined News 3 at Noon to share...
brproud.com

Mother of UVA mass shooting survivor, Mike Hollins, says “He had a Rebirth”

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The mother of UVA Football player, Michael Hollins Jr., Brenda Hollins, says that after the traumatic experience, her son “had a rebirth.”. Brenda Hollins is the mother of the University of Virginia Running Back Michael Hollins. Growing up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, she says “what you see is what you get with him.”
KBTX.com

Widespread drought improvement across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Office of the Texas State Climatologist and NOAA released the updated drought monitor on Thursday morning. After the past several weeks of rain, the drought conditions look much better across the Brazos Valley. At first glance, the drought monitor still looks to have some drought...
KBTX.com

This year’s Student Bonfire rescheduled for January 2023

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - This year’s Student Bonfire has been rescheduled for Saturday, January 21, 2023. It was scheduled to burn last Friday but had to be postponed due to concerns about ground conditions and the weather. The stack will be lit shortly after sunset in a field...
