World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Portugal advances to Round of 16 with 2-0 win over Uruguay

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
The second round of group stage games concludes on Monday as Groups G and H take to the field again. Portugal and Uruguay meet in the final game of the day at 2 p.m. ET.

Portugal vs. Uruguay

2 p.m. ET Monday, Fox

Much like the U.S. on Friday, a draw isn’t the worst thing in the world for Uruguay, especially if South Korea loses to Ghana. But Uruguay would like to be sitting on four points after Monday’s games while Portugal can clinch advancement to the knockout rounds with a win. We’re going over 2.5 goals at +115.

The Spun

Coach Leaves Team Immediately Following World Cup Elimination

Mexico's Tata Martino didn't waste any time leaving the pitch following his team's elimination from the World Cup on Wednesday. Mexico was able to capture a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in their final group stage match, however, it wasn't enough to reach the knockout round due to Poland's goal differential.
FOX Sports

World Cup Daily: Brazil, Portugal move on to Round of 16

Brazil and Portugal secured spots in the World Cup knockout stage, while every other team in action Monday avoided elimination either by mounting an incredible comeback or catching a break in another game. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Monday — the highest-scoring day in the tournament...
New York Post

Mexico’s Andres Guardado rips Canelo Alvarez for ‘silly’ Lionel Messi threat

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez does not represent the Mexican national team’s sentiment about Lionel Messi. One day after the legendary boxer threatened Argentina’s soccer megastar, Mexico’s captain at the World Cup, Andres Guardado, dismissed the comments as “silly.” As is customary between opponents after games, Guardado exchanged jerseys with Messi after Mexico’s 2-0 loss to Argentina on Saturday. After video surfaced of the Argentinian team celebrating in the locker room, Alvarez, who is Mexican, accused Messi of deliberately stepping on the Mexican jersey Guardado gave him. “I know the person Messi is,” Guardado told reporters, per Argentinian broadcaster TyC Sports. “It’s a...
CBS Sports

World Cup bracket so far: FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule, group standings, printable wall chart, match dates, gr

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is here. Qatar and Ecuador kicked off the tournament and you can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. Thirty-two teams will combine to play 64 games over the 28 days of the tournament. We have our latest Power Rankings here to see where everyone stacks up -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
NBC Sports

Poland vs Argentina, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

Poland and Argentina surely didn’t plan to reach the marquee match of World Cup Group C with their knockout round status in doubt, but it’s been that kind of tournament in Qatar. Poland remains unbeaten in Qatar after beating Saudi Arabia 2-0 in Al Rayyan, adding to the...
The Associated Press

Riots in Belgium, Netherlands after Morocco win at World Cup

BRUSSELS (AP) — Riots broke out in several Belgian and Dutch cities after Morocco’s 2-0 upset win over Belgium at the World Cup Sunday. Police detained about a dozen people after they deployed water cannons and fire tear gas to disperse crowds in Brussels and eight more in the Northern city of Antwerp. Two police officials were injured in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam. By late evening Sunday, an uneasy calm had returned to most of the cities involved.
The Associated Press

World Cup frenzy puts strain on Qatar’s camels

MESAIEED, Qatar (AP) — Shaheen stretched out on the sand and closed his eyes, but there was little time to rest for the camel. World Cup fans coming in droves to the desert outside Doha were ready for their perfect Instagram moment: riding a camel on the rolling dunes.
CBS Sports

Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia: El Tri eliminated from FIFA World Cup before knockouts for first time since

Mexico's World Cup journey came to a close on Wednesday after 2-1 win against Saudi Arabia was not enough to see El Tri through to the knockout rounds for an eighth consecutive World Cup. Mexico's attack finally started to click in the final match day of the group stage with goals by Henry Martin and Luis Chavez, but Saudi Arabia snuffed the candle out on Mexico's hope with a late game stoppage time goal from Salem Aldawsari.
CBS Sports

Live World Cup standings, scores: Spain vs. Japan, Germany vs. Costa Rica, live FIFA World Cup 2022 bracket

Day 12 could see a few big names exiting with Belgium already out and Spain and Germany at risk. World Cup's Group E will finish up play on Thursday as Spain take on Japan and Germany face Costa Rica. Nobody has clinched a spot in the next round, but the Spanish lead the group and need only a draw. Germany, on the other hand, have to win to have any hope of avoiding back-to-back group stage exits. Both games kick off at 2 p.m. ET.
