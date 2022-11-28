Read full article on original website
wtaw.com
Texas A&M Wide Receiver Lane Declares for Transfer Portal
Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane has announced he is entering the transfer portal. The junior from Houston, Texas was hampered by injuries in 2022, playing in only eight games while hauling in seven catches for 76 yards. Lane, along with kick-off specialist Caden Davis, have been the only players...
Critical Time for Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher
Jimbo Fisher is in the market for a new offensive coordinator, but how much impact will that hire have for the Aggies?
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ross Bjork offers candid remarks on football program, comments on field storming
Upsetting the No. 5 team in the nation is usually cause for a program to massively celebrate. However, Ross Bjork isn’t in the mood to party. The Texas A&M athletics director is calling for the fan base to look at the big picture after topping SEC rival LSU on Saturday. It was a positive way to cap a season that ended without bowl eligibility despite the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class.
KBTX.com
From the ground up: Texas A&M Agrilife making an impact across Texas
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service has research that spans across Texas and works to lead agriculture into the future. Jeff Savell, Vice Chancellor and Dean of Agriculture & Life Sciences, says Agrilife has embedded itself into the state. “We have representatives in all the counties across...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M loses WR to transfer portal
Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane is entering the transfer portal, according to a report from Max Olson of The Athletic and a statement from Lane himself. Lane totals 617 receiving yards and 2 scores over the past 3 seasons. “It’s been a true blessing to represent Texas A&M at...
KBTX.com
Aggies return to Reed Arena to host SMU Wednesday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -After four games on the road the Aggie men’s basketball team returns to Reed Arena Wednesday night hosting SMU. They’re led by point guard Wade Taylor who is 8th in the conference in points per game with 15.3 and 5th with 2.8 steals per game.
KBTX.com
Transfer Portal: 2022 Texas A&M football players enter portal
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a 5-7 finish, this offseason is going to be a busy one for Head Coach Jimbo Fisher. Many players are announcing their decision to enter the transfer portal. Below is an ongoing working list of players who have announced they’re transferring. Ish Harris, linebacker.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M student shares her battle with rare bone cancer, Aggies show support
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Family, friends, and the Aggie community are showing their support for a Texas A&M University student battling adamantinoma, a rare bone cancer that grows in the lower leg and often starts as a lump in the calf or shinbone. Katheryn Cook recently paused her time on...
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Robotics team wins 2nd place at Houston BEST competition
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Robotics team will be competing in the BEST Regional Championship after it recently won second place at the North Houston BEST competition. The student-led program was started by Catherine Blevins and her husband Chris after moving to College Station this past summer...
KBTX.com
Widespread drought improvement across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Office of the Texas State Climatologist and NOAA released the updated drought monitor on Thursday morning. After the past several weeks of rain, the drought conditions look much better across the Brazos Valley. At first glance, the drought monitor still looks to have some drought...
KBTX.com
Consol runs past Bryan 74-57 in crosstown showdown
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated boys basketball team beat Bryan 74-57 Tuesday night at Viking Gym. The Tigers led 45-21 at halftime before cruising to the 17-point victory. The Tigers jumped out to a 20-7 lead before the Vikings answered to trail 22-13 at the end of the first quarter.
KBTX.com
Bryan/College Station to host Governor’s Small Business Series
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Governor Greg Abbott is hosting an event in Bryan-College Station next week to connect small business owners across Texas. Jason Cornelius with the B/CS Chamber of Commerce joined News 3 at Noon to talk about the Governor’s Small Business Series. The Governor’s Small Business Series...
KBTX.com
Hospitals asking for help with “tripledemic” of viruses on the rise
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Cold weather has brought a busy season for local hospitals seeing an influx of flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases that many experts have called a “tripledemic.” The outbreaks have left resources stretched, especially in emergency rooms. Medical providers encourage people who think they’re...
fox44news.com
Prayer & Support event to be held for Rudder HS coach
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Brazos Valley is showing its support for a Rudder High School coach involved in a vehicle accident last week. Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications & Public Affairs Clay Falls said in a statement that there will be a prayer and support service at 6 p.m. Monday at Rudder High School for Coach Calvin Hill.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD ASSISTANT SUPT. ACCEPTS POSITION IN MEDINA VALLEY ISD
An assistant superintendent at Brenham ISD is joining a San Antonio-area school district. Brenham ISD announced this (Wednesday) morning that Brandi Hendrix, the district’s assistant superintendent of leadership and learning, has accepted an assistant superintendent position with Medina Valley ISD. The Medina Valley School Board voted on the position at its meeting on Monday.
KBTX.com
CSPD: Catalytic converter thieves came from Houston to “make some money”
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One of three men arrested on charges of stealing catalytic converters admitted to coming to College Station from Houston to “make some money,” said police in a probable cause affidavit. Around 4:30 a.m. Monday, a hotel worker on Texas Avenue alerted police to...
KBTX.com
This year’s Student Bonfire rescheduled for January 2023
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - This year’s Student Bonfire has been rescheduled for Saturday, January 21, 2023. It was scheduled to burn last Friday but had to be postponed due to concerns about ground conditions and the weather. The stack will be lit shortly after sunset in a field...
KBTX.com
Huntsville High School evacuated, campus closed after smoke fills hallways
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Huntsville High School was evacuated before noon on Thursday after smoke started to fill the building. Both the Huntsville Police Department and Crabb Prairie Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene to inspect the building and determined it was not safe, according to a Facebook post from Huntsville ISD. The campus is closed for the remainder of the day and students were dismissed early.
KBTX.com
Realtor Cherry Ruffino: ‘Everybody needs to buy a home, it’s your future’
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We’re switching it up this week by stepping away from Hot Homes. However, Cherry Ruffino stopped by The Three tobtalk about interest rates and the fluctuating market. Ruffino says if you are buying a home or thinking about it, you are on the right path.
KBTX.com
Madison County pantry sees spike in need as new facility is built
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - It’s been about eight months since Madisonville’s Son-Shine Outreach Center moved into a temporary facility after a tornado ruined its building. Although the new building is almost complete, the community’s need continues to grow. “We were blessed to find this building,” Lisa Wamsley...
