College Station, TX

wtaw.com

Texas A&M Wide Receiver Lane Declares for Transfer Portal

Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane has announced he is entering the transfer portal. The junior from Houston, Texas was hampered by injuries in 2022, playing in only eight games while hauling in seven catches for 76 yards. Lane, along with kick-off specialist Caden Davis, have been the only players...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ross Bjork offers candid remarks on football program, comments on field storming

Upsetting the No. 5 team in the nation is usually cause for a program to massively celebrate. However, Ross Bjork isn’t in the mood to party. The Texas A&M athletics director is calling for the fan base to look at the big picture after topping SEC rival LSU on Saturday. It was a positive way to cap a season that ended without bowl eligibility despite the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

From the ground up: Texas A&M Agrilife making an impact across Texas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service has research that spans across Texas and works to lead agriculture into the future. Jeff Savell, Vice Chancellor and Dean of Agriculture & Life Sciences, says Agrilife has embedded itself into the state. “We have representatives in all the counties across...
TEXAS STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M loses WR to transfer portal

Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane is entering the transfer portal, according to a report from Max Olson of The Athletic and a statement from Lane himself. Lane totals 617 receiving yards and 2 scores over the past 3 seasons. “It’s been a true blessing to represent Texas A&M at...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies return to Reed Arena to host SMU Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -After four games on the road the Aggie men’s basketball team returns to Reed Arena Wednesday night hosting SMU. They’re led by point guard Wade Taylor who is 8th in the conference in points per game with 15.3 and 5th with 2.8 steals per game.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Transfer Portal: 2022 Texas A&M football players enter portal

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a 5-7 finish, this offseason is going to be a busy one for Head Coach Jimbo Fisher. Many players are announcing their decision to enter the transfer portal. Below is an ongoing working list of players who have announced they’re transferring. Ish Harris, linebacker.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M student shares her battle with rare bone cancer, Aggies show support

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Family, friends, and the Aggie community are showing their support for a Texas A&M University student battling adamantinoma, a rare bone cancer that grows in the lower leg and often starts as a lump in the calf or shinbone. Katheryn Cook recently paused her time on...
KBTX.com

Widespread drought improvement across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Office of the Texas State Climatologist and NOAA released the updated drought monitor on Thursday morning. After the past several weeks of rain, the drought conditions look much better across the Brazos Valley. At first glance, the drought monitor still looks to have some drought...
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Consol runs past Bryan 74-57 in crosstown showdown

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated boys basketball team beat Bryan 74-57 Tuesday night at Viking Gym. The Tigers led 45-21 at halftime before cruising to the 17-point victory. The Tigers jumped out to a 20-7 lead before the Vikings answered to trail 22-13 at the end of the first quarter.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan/College Station to host Governor’s Small Business Series

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Governor Greg Abbott is hosting an event in Bryan-College Station next week to connect small business owners across Texas. Jason Cornelius with the B/CS Chamber of Commerce joined News 3 at Noon to talk about the Governor’s Small Business Series. The Governor’s Small Business Series...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Hospitals asking for help with “tripledemic” of viruses on the rise

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Cold weather has brought a busy season for local hospitals seeing an influx of flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases that many experts have called a “tripledemic.” The outbreaks have left resources stretched, especially in emergency rooms. Medical providers encourage people who think they’re...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox44news.com

Prayer & Support event to be held for Rudder HS coach

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Brazos Valley is showing its support for a Rudder High School coach involved in a vehicle accident last week. Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications & Public Affairs Clay Falls said in a statement that there will be a prayer and support service at 6 p.m. Monday at Rudder High School for Coach Calvin Hill.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM ISD ASSISTANT SUPT. ACCEPTS POSITION IN MEDINA VALLEY ISD

An assistant superintendent at Brenham ISD is joining a San Antonio-area school district. Brenham ISD announced this (Wednesday) morning that Brandi Hendrix, the district’s assistant superintendent of leadership and learning, has accepted an assistant superintendent position with Medina Valley ISD. The Medina Valley School Board voted on the position at its meeting on Monday.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

This year’s Student Bonfire rescheduled for January 2023

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - This year’s Student Bonfire has been rescheduled for Saturday, January 21, 2023. It was scheduled to burn last Friday but had to be postponed due to concerns about ground conditions and the weather. The stack will be lit shortly after sunset in a field...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Huntsville High School evacuated, campus closed after smoke fills hallways

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Huntsville High School was evacuated before noon on Thursday after smoke started to fill the building. Both the Huntsville Police Department and Crabb Prairie Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene to inspect the building and determined it was not safe, according to a Facebook post from Huntsville ISD. The campus is closed for the remainder of the day and students were dismissed early.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Madison County pantry sees spike in need as new facility is built

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - It’s been about eight months since Madisonville’s Son-Shine Outreach Center moved into a temporary facility after a tornado ruined its building. Although the new building is almost complete, the community’s need continues to grow. “We were blessed to find this building,” Lisa Wamsley...
MADISONVILLE, TX

