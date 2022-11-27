Read full article on original website
Related
College Football Playoff expansion: What you need to know
It's official: The CFP is expanding in 2024. Here are answers to the biggest questions, including what the field would look like this year and what's next.
Area High School Wrestling Scores
Manson-Northwest Webster 42 Coon Rapids-Bayard, 30. Maryville, Missouri 42 Clarinda, 42 (Maryville, tie Breaker)
USC-Utah: the dynamics of a rematch aren't as clear-cut as you might think
The USC Trojans are playing for revenge in the Pac-12 Championship Game. That sort of thing doesn’t decide games, but it’s an obvious motivating factor and a part of the backdrop to this contest. When two evenly-matched teams do get together in a second game within a season,...
Journeyman RB D’Onta Foreman leading Panthers’ resurgence
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are down, but not out, entering their bye — thanks in large part to the emergence of D’Onta Foreman. The journeyman running back has eclipsed 100 yards rushing in four of Carolina’s last six games, and the Panthers (4-8) remain in contention in the weak NFC South after […]
Comments / 0