Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular burger chain opens new location in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
6 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Houston Adds Abreu? The League Might Have A ProblemIBWAAHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Houston boil water order resulted from ground trips at power plants
Over 2.3 million people are being affected by the notice that's expected to last until Tuesday. Mayor Turner provided a timeline of what happened.
Click2Houston.com
Your response to our ‘DRAINED’ KPRC 2 Investigation into City of Houston water issues
HOUSTON – Your response to our investigation of the Houston Water Department shows us the stories resonated. We spent months investigating and brought you a week’s worth of stories focusing on issues people in our area are having with the City of Houston water department. The KPRC 2 Investigates team is fielding your emails and phone calls while working on getting you help.
Does my area fall under Houston's boil water notice? What we know
How can you tell if your water provider is part of the boil water notice for City of Houston customers? Check the following list for more guidance.
Houston lifts boil water notice after confirming tap water is safe to drink, city says
The city of Houston on Tuesday lifted the boil water notice issued two days earlier after water quality testing confirmed that tap water now "meets all regulatory standards and is safe to drink," the city said.
Water boil order issued for more than 2 million in Houston
HOUSTON — (AP) — More than 2 million people in the Houston area were urged to boil their tap water Monday after a power outage at a purification plant prompted the mayor to initiate a review of what went wrong. The boil order notice tells customers in the...
All of Houston under boil water notice after system outage: Report
As first published by ABC 13, the City of Houston's Main Water System has been placed under a boil water notice after losing power.
Houston Chronicle
Mayor Sylvester Turner issues update on Houston boil water notice
Mayor Sylvester Turner's office tweeted a message late Sunday night with new details on the ongoing boil water notice affecting Houston residents. "We believe the water is safe but based on regulatory requirements when pressure drops below 20 psi we are obligated to issue a boil water notice," the mayor's office stated. "The City is submitting its plan to TCEQ for approval tonight."
Popular burger chain opens new location in Houston
There is good news for burger lovers in Houston. Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to open a fourth location in the Houston area this week. The burger chain has been a hit in Houston, and this one is expected to be just as busy when it opens on Thursday, December 1.
Word on the street Texas City/La Marque...
Nitro Extreme at Tanger Outlets, Houston. JOIN US @ 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 𝑪𝒊𝒕𝒚, 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 DON'T FORGET TO USE PROMO CODE:. 𝟓𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐑𝐎 for $5 OFF EVERY ticket on ANY level of seating DON'T MISS MOTORCYCLES, FIRE STUNTS & MORE 𝑫𝑬𝑪𝑬𝑴𝑩𝑬𝑹 𝟖-𝟏𝟏 𝒂𝒕 Tanger Outlets, Houston Get your tickets NOW: https://nitro.cirqueitalia.com/?cid=FBC !!
Click2Houston.com
Residents to receive emergency order to vacate apartments in Dickinson due to lack of hot water
DICKINSON, Texas – Residents living at a Dickinson apartment complex learned of an emergency order to vacate due to lack of hot water, which is creating an unsafe environment, the notice letter read. According to the notice on Nov. 30, the city of Dickinson Building Official, with approval and...
Houston Chronicle
Classes still canceled at Houston-area ISDs after lifting of boil water notice
Classes at a number of Houston-area school districts will remain closed despite the City of Houston lifting its boil water notice Tuesday morning. The following districts will not hold classes Tuesday:. Aldine ISD: All facilities will be closed. Houston ISD: All employees will work remotely. Pasadena ISD: Staff must report...
Private wells may be affected after wastewater spills due to sustained rainfall in Baytown
You might need to boil your drinking water if you have a private well in Baytown. City officials assure residents that this is unrelated to Houston's boil water advisory.
Click2Houston.com
Houston-area childcare facilities react to boil water notice
HOUSTON – Trinity Preparatory Academy in the Third Ward opened in March. They’ve served as a lifeline for many families, but Monday’s boil water notice has left some families struggling with their childcare options. As of Monday, Tara Davis had a new co-worker. “I’m dealing with my...
Mayor Sylvester Turner spars with Third Ward residents over controversial bike lane expansion
A proposed street rejuvenation became a point of contention during Tuesday's Houston City Council meeting.
Illegal dumping site continues to grow in Sunnyside, even after neighbors made complaints to 311
One longtime resident near the growing pile is worried about the rodents and disease that could be festering in the debris.
Click2Houston.com
Steps to take now that Houston’s boil water notice has been lifted🚰
HOUSTON – The City of Houston has officially lifted the boil water notice that has been in place since Sunday. Representatives from the city announced early Tuesday morning that water samples have been tested and approved by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for safe consumption once again. Below...
Click2Houston.com
Governor Abbott sends immediate resources to Houston as city remains under boil water notice
TEXAS – Texas Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to send all necessary resources to the city of Houston after a boil water notice was issued following a power outage that impacted three water treatment plants.
An Entire Texas City Needs To Boil Its Water Before Using & Locals Are Pissed
More than two million Houston residents currently need to boil their water before even using it for cooking, bathing or drinking. A boil water advisory was recently issued by the City of Houston’s Main Water System after a power outage caused water pressure to drop below the required minimum of 20 pounds per square inch.
Click2Houston.com
In-N-Out Burger opens new location in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, Texas – In-N-Out Burger has finally arrived at The Woodlands, y’all!. Residents at or near The Woodlands can finally try In-N Out’s made-to-order hamburgers, fries, and shakes beginning Thursday at 10:30 a.m. The newest location -- the third in the Houston area -- opened Thursday...
This Luxurious $27 Million Houston Home Has an Extraordinary Amount of Windows
Don't expect a lot of privacy living in this luxurious Houston, TX mansion. Well, I'm sure if you're dropping $27 million on your house you'll be able to invest appropriately in window blinds. But this nearly see-through home is truly a sight to behold. Yup, I just found the people...
Comments / 0