ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Your response to our ‘DRAINED’ KPRC 2 Investigation into City of Houston water issues

HOUSTON – Your response to our investigation of the Houston Water Department shows us the stories resonated. We spent months investigating and brought you a week’s worth of stories focusing on issues people in our area are having with the City of Houston water department. The KPRC 2 Investigates team is fielding your emails and phone calls while working on getting you help.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Mayor Sylvester Turner issues update on Houston boil water notice

Mayor Sylvester Turner's office tweeted a message late Sunday night with new details on the ongoing boil water notice affecting Houston residents. "We believe the water is safe but based on regulatory requirements when pressure drops below 20 psi we are obligated to issue a boil water notice," the mayor's office stated. "The City is submitting its plan to TCEQ for approval tonight."
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular burger chain opens new location in Houston

There is good news for burger lovers in Houston. Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to open a fourth location in the Houston area this week. The burger chain has been a hit in Houston, and this one is expected to be just as busy when it opens on Thursday, December 1.
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Word on the street Texas City/La Marque...

Nitro Extreme at Tanger Outlets, Houston. JOIN US @ 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 𝑪𝒊𝒕𝒚, 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 DON'T FORGET TO USE PROMO CODE:. 𝟓𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐑𝐎 for $5 OFF EVERY ticket on ANY level of seating DON'T MISS MOTORCYCLES, FIRE STUNTS & MORE 𝑫𝑬𝑪𝑬𝑴𝑩𝑬𝑹 𝟖-𝟏𝟏 𝒂𝒕 Tanger Outlets, Houston Get your tickets NOW: https://nitro.cirqueitalia.com/?cid=FBC !!
TEXAS CITY, TX
Houston Chronicle

Classes still canceled at Houston-area ISDs after lifting of boil water notice

Classes at a number of Houston-area school districts will remain closed despite the City of Houston lifting its boil water notice Tuesday morning. The following districts will not hold classes Tuesday:. Aldine ISD: All facilities will be closed. Houston ISD: All employees will work remotely. Pasadena ISD: Staff must report...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston-area childcare facilities react to boil water notice

HOUSTON – Trinity Preparatory Academy in the Third Ward opened in March. They’ve served as a lifeline for many families, but Monday’s boil water notice has left some families struggling with their childcare options. As of Monday, Tara Davis had a new co-worker. “I’m dealing with my...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Steps to take now that Houston’s boil water notice has been lifted🚰

HOUSTON – The City of Houston has officially lifted the boil water notice that has been in place since Sunday. Representatives from the city announced early Tuesday morning that water samples have been tested and approved by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for safe consumption once again. Below...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

In-N-Out Burger opens new location in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – In-N-Out Burger has finally arrived at The Woodlands, y’all!. Residents at or near The Woodlands can finally try In-N Out’s made-to-order hamburgers, fries, and shakes beginning Thursday at 10:30 a.m. The newest location -- the third in the Houston area -- opened Thursday...
THE WOODLANDS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy