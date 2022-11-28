ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FanSided

Kareem Hunt is among the 3 Cleveland Browns with falling stock after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game

The Cleveland Browns had late-game heroics against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but not everyone put their best foot forward. The Cleveland Browns found a way to win on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with several key players like Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper, Nick Chubb, and Jacoby Brissett all stepping up to find a way to win. They all earned their paydays after the overtime win.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Manny Diaz misses out on FAU coaching vacancy

Florida Atlantic fired head coach Willie Taggart just five days ago and they have already found his replacement. In a process that involved Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, FAU announced that they have hired former Houston and Texas coach Tom Herman. Diaz in his first year as Penn State’s defensive coordinator coached a scrappy defense that included five players making All-Big Ten teams. He furthered the development of both Joey Porter Jr. and Ji'Ayir Brown specifically. Diaz did all this after a short stint as the head coach of the Miami Hurricanes where he had a record of 21-15 in three...
BOCA RATON, FL

