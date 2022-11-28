Read full article on original website
740thefan.com
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Nov 28, 2022
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) maintained station equipment and checked hunters during the opening weekend of the muzzleloader season. CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West) assisted the Kittson County Sheriff?s Office with a call of two mature buck deer locked together. After numerous attempts to get close enough to go ?hands-on? with the bucks, it was determined the only safe way to dislodge the antlers was with a well-placed long gun round. A Kittson County deputy struck the main beam of one of the bucks, breaking the rack and setting both deer free to fight another day.
redlakenationnews.com
Lori Martin-Kingbird of Cass Lake appointed to Young Women's Cabinet
Nov. 23-BEMIDJI - Already a young leader, Lori Martin-Kingbird of Cass Lake has been appointed by Gov. Tim Walz to the Young Women's Cabinet, a group that aims to improve the lives and opportunities of young women across the state. Officially announced on Nov. 21, Leech Lake Nation member Martin-Kingbird...
redlakenationnews.com
Red Lake Nation Enrollment Projections Listening Sessions
Red Lake Nation Enrollment Projections Listening Sessions. Red Lake Nation has changed the time for its listening session at Ponemah Boys and Girls Club on Dec. 11 from 1-3 p.m. to 3-5 p.m. Sunday, December 11, 2022 - Ponemah. NEW TIME: 3-5 p.m .: Ponemah Boys and Girls Club. The...
lptv.org
Driver Crashes Vehicle Into Lake Bemidji During Pursuit
A driver who was attempting to avoid being stopped by police crashed the vehicle he was driving into Lake Bemidji on Saturday night. Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin says officers attempted to stop the vehicle when they saw it going the wrong way on a one-way street. The vehicle did not stop, and a short time later, the driver lost control at the intersection of 9th Street NW and Lake Boulevard and then went through a handrail, down a steep embankment and into Lake Bemidji.
BREAKING: Rescue efforts underway for 100+ stuck on ice chunk on Minnesota lake
Aerial photographs show open pockets of water in between the ice on Upper Lake Red on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Photo by pilot Joel Watrud / courtesy of Kelliher Fire & Rescue. A large rescue effort is underway in northern Minnesota as more than 100 people became stuck on an ice chunk that broke free on Upper Red Lake Monday.
lptv.org
In Business: Bemidji’s Books N More Lives Up to Name with Variety of Items
Sometimes life can surprise us with how it twists and turns. One day, you’re a local textbook store, and the next, you’re selling movies, guitars, board games, Frisbees, retro video games, and, well, books. That’s exactly what happened to Books N More, located in the heart of downtown Bemidji.
redlakenationnews.com
Hundreds of Anglers Stranded on Upper Red Lake Ice Rescued
An estimated 200 individuals were rescued today after a chunk of ice broke free from the main shoreline of Upper Red Lake. According to a press release from the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Nov. 28 at 11:34 a.m., first responders received a 911 call from a group of individuals fishing on Upper Red Lake. The callers reported that a large chunk of ice had broken away from the shoreline, with roughly 30 yards of open water stranding the group on the lake.
valleynewslive.com
Bemidji Police chase ends in crash
BEMIDJI, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Cass Lake teen is in custody after leading police on a chase over the weekend in Bemidji, Minnesota. Authorities say an officer tried to pull over a vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, after the driver was seen traveling in the wrong direction on a one-way street.
Charges: Drunk driver almost struck Bemidji parade spectators
A 26-year-old driver faces charges after he narrowly avoided hitting people on a sidewalk as they watched a Bemidji parade last week. Fisher Jambor, from Bemidji, also sideswiped a vehicle during the Night We Light Parade, an annual event held in the city the day after Thanksgiving, charges say. Jambor's...
lptv.org
Traffic Stop Near Backus Leads to Drug Bust
A traffic stop in Cass County led to a drug bust last Saturday. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on November 26 at approximately 6:49 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop in Pine River Township. With the assistance of a K9 during the search, 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine were found in the vehicle.
valleynewslive.com
Bemidji PD asking for your help in finding missing woman
BEMIDJI, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing 25-year-old woman. Officials say Alyssa Hill was last seen yesterday near the 1700 block of 15th St. NW. There was no provided a photo of her, but police say she’s 5′2″...
redlakenationnews.com
Randall James Stangler
July 14, 1982 ~ November 25, 2022 (age 40) Randall James Stangler, age 40, of Cass Lake, Minnesota began his spiritual journey from the Cass Lake IHS in Cass Lake, MN on Friday, November 25th, 2022. Randall didn't care how little we had for ourselves, he just always wanted to...
redlakenationnews.com
Darry "Porky" Lee Rosebear
June 5, 1986 ~ November 27, 2022 (age 36) Darry Lee "Porky" Rosebear 36, Kingfisher Clan, "Makoons" which means Little Bear of Ponemah, MN. Darry was born to Fabian Rosebear Sr. and donna Greenleaf on June 5, 1986, in Bemidji, MN. Porky worked at the 7 Clans Casino in Red Lake, MN as a shuttle driver and as a independent contractor for the Bemidji Pioneer. He enjoyed going to the casino and going on long rides. He loved going to ceremonies, visiting family and friends. Porky would hunt, fish, go ricing, play cards, dice games, cooking, making fry bread, eating and going to movies. He made pipes and loved to sew. Porky was always teasing and joking. He helped others whenever he could and loved to spend time with his kids and family.
redlakenationnews.com
Shooting Star Casino Welcomes Starship Back to the Stage
FARGO, N.D. – Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen is excited to welcome Starship back to the stage in 2023. The show will take place Friday, February 10 at 8PM. Tickets prices will be $36, $26 and $18. They go on sale December 12, 2022. In 1979, Mickey Thomas joined...
redlakenationnews.com
Gerald "Jerry" Adams
May 3, 1959 - November 28, 2022. A full obituary will be published soon. Starts at 4:00pm (Central time) 1:00 - 2:00pm (Central time) Starts at 11:00am (Central time)
