June 5, 1986 ~ November 27, 2022 (age 36) Darry Lee "Porky" Rosebear 36, Kingfisher Clan, "Makoons" which means Little Bear of Ponemah, MN. Darry was born to Fabian Rosebear Sr. and donna Greenleaf on June 5, 1986, in Bemidji, MN. Porky worked at the 7 Clans Casino in Red Lake, MN as a shuttle driver and as a independent contractor for the Bemidji Pioneer. He enjoyed going to the casino and going on long rides. He loved going to ceremonies, visiting family and friends. Porky would hunt, fish, go ricing, play cards, dice games, cooking, making fry bread, eating and going to movies. He made pipes and loved to sew. Porky was always teasing and joking. He helped others whenever he could and loved to spend time with his kids and family.

