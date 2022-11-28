Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attempted carjacking ends with suspect hospitalized after he leapt from I-95 ramp
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — According to reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 7:40 p.m. Monday night officers observed a vehicle that was taken in an armed carjacking and attempted to take the driver into custody. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The suspect then fled from...
Charge reduced for JSO corrections officer charged with battery
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff's Corrections officer initially arrested for battery has had his charged reduced, according to court documents. Brandon Freeman, 30, was arrested on July 17 of this year, said Undersheriff Nick Burgos at a press conference. "It happened on the Northside, near the boat ramp,...
Man dies in overnight shooting at Jacksonville's Sanctuary Walk apartments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 30s was found dead in a car outside of the Sanctuary Walk apartments in Jacksonville at approximately midnight Tuesday morning, police said. The car was still in drive, according to police. The man had at least one gunshot wound. A full autospy...
JSO seeking armed burglary suspects who stole gun, cash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Nov. 5, officers responded to 1900 Raley Drive West after reports that a home was robbed. The suspects pictured entered the victim’s home and stole a firearm and cash. [SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines...
JSO confirms person dead after being hit by pickup truck at Beach Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the person hit on Beach Boulevard has died from their injuries. A pickup truck traveling west on Beach Boulevard struck a man in his 50s crossing the road from south to north. The man hit was taken...
Investigators set $50,000 reward after two USPS employees robbed in Palatka
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is working with the United States Postal Inspection Service to try and track down the suspect who committed two armed robberies against USPS mail carriers. They say the first incident happened at North 18th street and Ocean Street in Palatka...
Woman listed as ‘abductor’ in AMBER Alert for Jacksonville girl charged with false imprisonment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The woman listed as the “abductor” in an AMBER Alert issued Sunday night for a 7-year-old Jacksonville girl appeared before a judge Monday afternoon. Heaven Ulshafer, 26, is facing charges of false imprisonment and possession of a controlled substance. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
Man dies after trying to help a truck hook up to a trailer, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday morning, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called about a fatality near the Maxwell House warehouse parking lot. When police arrived, they discovered a man around his fifties dead in the parking lot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Police say it was a...
State files motion to revoke bond for Salt Life co-founder accused of murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The state has filed a motion to revoke bond for Michael "Troy" Hutto, the 56-year-old Salt Life co-founder who was charged in the death of an 18-year-old in October 2020. In a motion filed Monday in the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit of Palm Beach County, the court...
‘I am terrified of Troy’: Women accuse Salt Life co-founder of stalking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of murdering a Lake City teenager has been stalking the girl’s friends and coworkers, according to allegations in court records. According to restraining order petitions obtained by First Coast News, Michael "Troy" Hutto has been following the women into stores and gas stations in Suwannee County, “staring and glaring,” and violating a trespass order at the fitness club where they both work. One of the women is a state witness in the murder case.
Interlachen man arrested on drug-trafficking charges
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - An accused Interlachen drug dealer is behind bars after deputies found and confiscated drugs such as fentanyl and LSD. Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Raymond Claudio, 63, on drug possession and trafficking charges. Deputies found Claudio selling fentanyl, cocaine, meth, and LSD. Claudio also had...
Nationwide 'Sofia Scam' spotted in Jacksonville; FBI warns about charitable scams during the holiday season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Charitable scams are on the rise this holiday season and a nationwide one has arrived in Florida and is also seen here in the First Coast. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is calling it the "Sofia Scam". This scam is where a group of people...
Police: Man crushed between truck and trailer in Maxwell House parking lot
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was killed when he was caught between a truck and trailer in the parking lot of the Maxwell House Coffee Company Building in Downtown Jacksonville, police said. First responders were dispatched to the parking lot around 11:35 a.m. The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department...
Woman injured in Carver Manor area shooting
The woman was shot in the hand, according to Jacksonville police. All suspects are in custody.
‘I hate this place’: Arlington residents outraged over current apartment conditions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents inside Miramar Apartments in Arlington say they are fed up with management, arguing the complex is failing to honor their lease agreements. Problems like broken windows, faulty air conditioning units, and plumbing riddled with leaks that haven’t been fixed in months. The City of...
Owner of Lake Butler slaughterhouse hit with dozens of charges after appalling conditions
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) More charges for the owner of a Union County slaughterhouse after disturbing conditions were discovered at the facility, forcing officers from the FWC to investigate claims of animal neglect and food safety issues. An incident report from...
Residents and officers are still concerned with the recent shootings in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a positive update given by Lake City Police Chief Gerald Butler at their quarterly breakfast with the chief event. He told residents about new cameras for their vehicles to a new virtual training system. “We can bring in an officer and run them...
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office captain dead after car crash
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Columbia County Sheriff’s Office captain is dead after a utility terrain vehicle crash on Saturday night. Captain Charles “Chuck” Brewington was driving a 2017 Honda Pioneer UTV on SW Illinois St in Fort White around 10:30 at night. The UTV overturned in...
20 vehicle crash on I-295 West South causing all lanes to close
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville’s Fire and rescue, and Florida Highway Patrol arrived to a multi-vehicle crash on I-295 southbound at Morse Avenue. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it was an initial multiple car crash on southbound lanes that resulted 5 more cars hitting...
Woman who had nearly 300 animals seized from her Clay County property in 2021 accepts plea deal
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A woman who was facing charges related to the seizure of nearly 300 animals from a Clay County property in October 2021 has accepted a plea deal. Jennifer Wilkie originally faced 47 charges, but has now pleaded guilty to five felony charges of cruelty to animals and 42 misdemeanor charges were dropped, court records show. She is pleading guilty “because it is in best interest,” according to the documents that were filed Monday.
