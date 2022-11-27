ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

FOX Sports

Dolphins entering tough stretch, but Tua Tagovailoa is more than ready

Look at the Miami Dolphins' schedule, and it would be easy to say the toughest stretch remains ahead of Tua Tagovailoa. He might respectfully disagree. Sure, on paper, the Dolphins have a punishing midwinter immediately before them, with five teams on the docket all above .500 who have a combined record of 34-21, plus the who-knows-what-now Green Bay Packers.
Clayton News Daily

Patrick Peterson Has No ‘Beef’ With Kyler Murray Despite Criticizing Him

Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson made headlines on Wednesday when a clip of him saying, “Kyler Murray don't care about nobody but Kyler Murray,” on his podcast All Things Covered went viral. On Thursday, Peterson was asked about his comment about the Cardinals quarterback, in which he said he...
Clayton News Daily

Arrest Order Issued for Ex-NFL Star Antonio Brown

An arrest order has been issued for former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, according to multiple reports. Brown is wanted in regard to a misdemeanor battery charge, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The charge is related to an alleged domestic incident Monday night in Tampa, involving the mother of Brown’s children, according to Kevin O’Donnell of WTVT-TV in Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
Clayton News Daily

Report: Al Horford agrees to 2-year extension with Celtics

The Boston Celtics and forward Al Horford are in agreement on a two-year contract extension worth $20 million, his agent told ESPN on Thursday. The deal, which kicks in for the 2023-24 season, keeps Horford with the club through the 2025 season. The five-time All-Star is the final season of a four-year, $109 million contract.
BOSTON, MA
Clayton News Daily

Trae Young dominates as Hawks put away Magic

Trae Young had a double-double by halftime and finished with 30 points and 14 assists to help the visiting Atlanta Hawks end a three-game losing streak with a 125-108 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Young had 15 points and 10 rebounds at the half and scored another 15...
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Gaylord Perry, Hall of Fame Pitcher, Dead at 88

View the original article to see embedded media. Gaylord Perry, a two-time Cy Young winner and 1991 inductee to the Baseball Hall of Fame, died Thursday. He was 84 years old. Perry died of natural causes in his home in Gaffney, S.C. at approximately 5 a.m. ET on Thursday morning, according to Cherokee County coroner Dennis Fowler.
GAFFNEY, SC

