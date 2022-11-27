Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
6 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Popular burger chain opens new location in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Related
San Francisco 49ers: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins involves two teams that have their sights set on making it to Arizona for the Super Bowl come February. Ahead of these two juggernauts going head-to-head, we’ll be making our 49ers Week 13 predictions. After trading for superstar...
Why Lions Should Fear Jaguars RB Travis Etienne
Read more on why the Detroit Lions should fear running back Travis Etienne in their Week 13 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
49ers announce practice squad moves ahead of Dolphins game
The San Francisco 49ers have signed defensive lineman Kemoko Turay to the team's practice squad. To make room on the practice squad, the team released cornerback Ka'dar Hollman. Turay (6-5, 253) was waived by the team on November 26 after defensive lineman T.Y. McGill was promoted to the active roster....
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel calls out Tua Tagovailoa over high school highlight video: 'Your technique was trash'
Mike McDaniel has taken the NFL by storm with his innovative offensive schemes and his ability to put his offensive players in the best position to succeed. The Miami Dolphins have tied a franchise record by scoring 30-plus points in four consecutive games for a reason. While McDaniel has been...
Cowboys DC Dan Quinn previews Colts: slowing Jonathan Taylor, facing Matt Ryan
For five and half seasons in Atlanta, Matt Ryan was the quarterback that head coach Dan Quinn tried to put in a position to win, week in and week out. But when the two reunite at AT&T Stadium this Sunday night, Ryan will be wearing horseshoes on his helmet, and Quinn will be the man designing ways to shut him down and send him home with a loss.
FOX Sports
Dolphins entering tough stretch, but Tua Tagovailoa is more than ready
Look at the Miami Dolphins' schedule, and it would be easy to say the toughest stretch remains ahead of Tua Tagovailoa. He might respectfully disagree. Sure, on paper, the Dolphins have a punishing midwinter immediately before them, with five teams on the docket all above .500 who have a combined record of 34-21, plus the who-knows-what-now Green Bay Packers.
Dolphins list 13 players on first injury report ahead of 49ers game
In preparation for their Week 13 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, the Miami Dolphins held their second practice of the week on Wednesday at the Baptist Health Training Complex. Miami listed 13 players on their first injury report. Non-participants included linebacker Melvin Ingram (veteran rest), offensive tackle Terron Armstead...
Clayton News Daily
Patrick Peterson Has No ‘Beef’ With Kyler Murray Despite Criticizing Him
Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson made headlines on Wednesday when a clip of him saying, “Kyler Murray don't care about nobody but Kyler Murray,” on his podcast All Things Covered went viral. On Thursday, Peterson was asked about his comment about the Cardinals quarterback, in which he said he...
NFL
Dolphins offense vs. 49ers defense: If San Francisco can't stop Mike McDaniel's attack, can anyone?
The Miami Dolphins' high-octane offense has taken the league by storm in Mike McDaniel's first season as head coach, with the attack really hitting its stride over the past month. But this weekend brings the Fins' toughest test to date: a road trip to face McDaniel's longtime mentor, Kyle Shanahan,...
Clayton News Daily
Arrest Order Issued for Ex-NFL Star Antonio Brown
An arrest order has been issued for former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, according to multiple reports. Brown is wanted in regard to a misdemeanor battery charge, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The charge is related to an alleged domestic incident Monday night in Tampa, involving the mother of Brown’s children, according to Kevin O’Donnell of WTVT-TV in Tampa.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Al Horford agrees to 2-year extension with Celtics
The Boston Celtics and forward Al Horford are in agreement on a two-year contract extension worth $20 million, his agent told ESPN on Thursday. The deal, which kicks in for the 2023-24 season, keeps Horford with the club through the 2025 season. The five-time All-Star is the final season of a four-year, $109 million contract.
CBS Sports
Prisco's Week 13 NFL picks: Chiefs get revenge on Bengals in one-point thriller; 49ers cool off Tua's Dolphins
The trifecta almost came through last week. I went 11-5 straight up, 3-2-1 with my best bets as part of the Pick Six Podcast, but went 8-8 with my CBSSports.com expert picks. Why couldn't the Packers score late to get the cover, rather than kicking that field goal?. As it...
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Detroit Lions picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 13 game?
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. NFL Week 13 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on Fox. The Lions are a 1-point favorite in the game. The Arizona Republic: Lions...
Clayton News Daily
Tampa Police issue arrest warrant for former Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown after domestic incident
The Tampa Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for former NFL player Antonio Brown after a "domestic battery incident with a woman," police said in a statement. Police say the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver was allegedly involved in a verbal altercation with the victim at a home in South Tampa on Monday afternoon.
Clayton News Daily
Trae Young dominates as Hawks put away Magic
Trae Young had a double-double by halftime and finished with 30 points and 14 assists to help the visiting Atlanta Hawks end a three-game losing streak with a 125-108 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Young had 15 points and 10 rebounds at the half and scored another 15...
Clayton News Daily
Gaylord Perry, Hall of Fame Pitcher, Dead at 88
View the original article to see embedded media. Gaylord Perry, a two-time Cy Young winner and 1991 inductee to the Baseball Hall of Fame, died Thursday. He was 84 years old. Perry died of natural causes in his home in Gaffney, S.C. at approximately 5 a.m. ET on Thursday morning, according to Cherokee County coroner Dennis Fowler.
Comments / 0