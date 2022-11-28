Read full article on original website
Quando Rondo Trends on Twitter After People Think He Disses King Von on New Song ‘Want Me Dead’ With YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Quando Rondo is a trending topic on Twitter after people think he's dissing King Von on his new song "Want Me Dead" with YoungBoy Never Broke Again. On Friday (Nov. 25), Quando Rondo and NBA YoungBoy dropped their new collaborative mixtape 3860. Fans who listened to the project are questioning the song "Want Me Dead." Many fans believe Quando is seemingly dissing King Von and his sister Kayla B on the track.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Reveals He Didn’t Want Joint Quando Rondo Project 3860 to Drop
YoungBoy Never Broke Again has released a statement disapproving of his new joint mixtape with Quando Rondo. This morning (Nov. 25), NBA YoungBoy took to his recently resurrected Instagram to share a message where he distances himself from he and Quando Rondo's new joint project 3860 that dropped today. "I...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Responds to Criticism of His Painted Nails
YoungBoy Never Broke Again is responding to people making fun of him for painting his fingernails. Yesterday (Nov. 21), the "I Admit" rapper hopped on his Instagram Story to deliver a message to the haters. "Y'all be playing with the slime, huh?" NBA YoungBoy began in the video. "See, all...
Juelz Santana Tells DJ Vlad to Shut Up After Vlad Mentions Jadakiss Snatching Santana’s Bandana During Verzuz
Juelz Santana had to put DJ Vlad in check for trying to instigate a non-existent beef. In an interview with DJ Vlad, which was posted on his YouTube channel on Saturday (Nov. 26), Juelz Santana and Vlad discussed the epic 2021 Verzuz battle between his group Dipset and fellow New York rap group the Lox. At one point during the conversation, Juelz told DJ Vlad to shut up after he mentioned Jadakiss snatching his bandana during their performance.
Here’s a Look at Rappers Taking Credit for Accomplishments They Didn’t Really Earn
There’s been a decent amount of rap cap going on in hip-hop recently. Some people call it lies. Others may refer to it as innocent flexing. One thing is for sure: in the internet age, it’s easy to call someone’s bluff if they are taking credit where credit is not due. Rappers are no exception.
Pusha T Calls Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Comments ‘Very Disappointing’
Pusha T has been mum on Kanye West's recent undoing as a result of Ye going on a month-long anti-Semitic tirade. Now, the G.O.O.D. Music president has broken his silence. On Monday (Nov. 28), the Los Angeles Times ran a profile piece on King Push, where the Virginia rapper talked about his recent Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album and opened up about how Ye's recent antics haven't sit well with him.
Roddy Ricch Posts Proof He Earned $500,000 for a Festival Performance
Roddy Ricch gets the big bag when it comes to rocking festivals, and he has receipts to prove it. In a blog post by @saycheesetv, published on Friday (Nov. 25), Roddy Ricch hopped onto his Instagram Story and revealed his booking sheet from the management company Creative Artists Agency. The document shows that the California rapper received a guaranteed payment of $500,000 for his performance at New York City's Governors Ball event in June 2022.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Settle Divorce, Ye to Pay $200,000 a Month in Child Support – Report
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce settlement has reportedly been finalized with Ye being mandated to pay $200,000 a month for child support for their four children. On Tuesday (Nov. 29), TMZ broke the news that the former couple's nearly year-long divorce has officially been settled monetarily. According to the celebrity news site, Ye is on the hook for $2.4 million a year for child support. He must also reportedly cough up "50% of their kids' educational expenses, including tuition" and "50% of their children's security expenses." Kim will reportedly have the kids the majority of the time, but they were both granted joint custody and equal access to their children.
Swae Lee Interview – Possible Joint Project With Post Malone, SremmLife 4 Album Update, Collaboration With BoohooMAN
Fans can always count on Swae Lee to set the trends. Since his arrival in the rap game, he’s secured several diamond records, helped Rae Sremmurd rise as one of the best duos in music and influenced the entire genre with his undefeated combo of a high-pitched tone and colorful melodies. Adding to his already solid resume, now, Swae is starting to flourish with his motion in the fashion industry.
Cardi B Beefs With Comedian Nicole Arbour Over Offset Accusation
Cardi B is beefing with comedian Nicole Arbour for an accusation the latter made about Cardi's husband, Offset. Tonight (Nov. 27), Cardi B responded to Nicole Arbour's tweets in which she accuses Offset of recording new music about "shooting people and shooting places up" weeks after Takeoff's death. She was...
Cardi B Responds to Criticism From Fans for Not Dropping Her New Album or Going on Tour
It's been four years since Cardi B has dropped a new project, and fans are wondering what's taking so long. Recently, the Bronx rapper responded to criticism from fans for not dropping her new album or embarking on a tour. On Friday (Nov. 25), a fan retweeted a video from...
