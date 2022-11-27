Hockey defenseman Will Francis sometimes feels like he’s forgetting something at night. For two years, Francis followed a strict, daily pill regimen that required him to take anywhere from three to 25 capsules, depending on the day of the week. After two intensive phases of chemotherapy, this maintenance plan was put in place to sustain remission. For a total of 848 days, Francis endured treatment for B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. His treatment ended in July, and he still has to remind himself that he isn’t missing his nightly medication.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO