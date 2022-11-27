Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Virginia Quarterback Brennan Armstrong in Transfer Portal, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. University of Virginia starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong has entered the transfer portal, per a report from Max Olson of The Athletic. Armstrong took over as Virginia’s starting quarterback as a redshirt sophomore in 2020 for Bryce Perkins, who set numerous school records...
Clayton News Daily
Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara Commits to Iowa, per Report
Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has reportedly committed to Iowa to begin the next chapter of his college football career, according to the ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The news comes after McNamara entered the transfer portal on Monday, according to Sports Illustrated’s Richard Johnson. McNamara was Michigan’s starting quarterback during the 2021 season when the Wolverines went 12–2.
Clayton News Daily
SI:AM | Indiana 📈UNC 📉
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. Between Indiana-UNC last night and Texas-Creighton tonight, it’s a big week in men’s hoops. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters. Blue bloods headed in opposite directions.
Clayton News Daily
Michigan DT Mazi Smith faces felony weapons charge
Michigan starting defensive tackle Mazi Smith is facing a felony weapons charge over an incident that occurred in October in Ann Arbor, Mich. Charges for carrying a concealed weapon were filed Wednesday for the incident that occurred on Oct. 7. The reason for the delay in charges being filed was not reported.
Clayton News Daily
Five Takeaways From the Men’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge
The final men’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge is in the books! A staple in the college basketball calendar for more than two decades, the event is a casualty of new TV contracts and is set to be replaced next season by an ACC/SEC Challenge. This year, the ACC won the event 8–6, a surprise given how both leagues were playing coming in.
Clayton News Daily
James Robinson Not Happy With Being Benched Last Week
View the original article to see embedded media. When Jets running back James Robinson was traded to New York, he expected to play a significant role on his new team. Instead, he has found himself manning the bench. “Obviously, I didn’t come here not to play,” Robinson told ESPN on...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Schedules Visits With Giants, Bills, Cowboys
The time for free agent Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with a team could be nearing as he will begin visiting teams on Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. Beckham’s first visit will be in New York as he visits his former team, the Giants. Then, he will travel to Buffalo to visit with the Bills. Finally, Beckham will finish his travels in Dallas to visit the Cowboys on Monday.
Jaquez Jr helps No. 21 UCLA rout Stanford 80-56
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 27 points to help No. 21 UCLA open up Pac-12 play with an 80-56 win over Stanford on Thursday night. The Bruins (6-2, 1-0 Pac-12) have now won three straight after dropping back-to-back games to No. 6 Baylor and No. 16 Illinois in Las Vegas.
Clayton News Daily
Atlanta Falcons, 5-7 like last season, are much better team statistically in 2022
While the Atlanta Falcons are 5-7 through 12 games for the second consecutive year, they are clearly a much better team, even if their record doesn’t show it. Atlanta was 31st in rushing offense last season, averaging just 86.4 yards per game; this year, the Falcons are fourth, averaging 160 yards per game.
Dante leads Oregon past Washington State in 2nd half 74-60
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — N’Faly Dante scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half when Oregon used a 13-2 run to jump start a 74-60 win over Washington State in the Pac-12 Conference opener on Thursday night. The game was played within four points through the...
Prep Sports Recap for Dec. 1, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Sophomores Kaitlin Cassidy and Julia Mingus combined to score 32 points to lead visiting Notre Dame past Peoria High in a match-up of unbeaten girls basketball teams on Thursday. Cassidy led the way with 17 points as the Irish (8-0) led by 16 at halftime and stretched the lead to 25 […]
Clayton News Daily
NHL Prospect Will Francis Is Back on the Ice After Bout With Cancer
Hockey defenseman Will Francis sometimes feels like he’s forgetting something at night. For two years, Francis followed a strict, daily pill regimen that required him to take anywhere from three to 25 capsules, depending on the day of the week. After two intensive phases of chemotherapy, this maintenance plan was put in place to sustain remission. For a total of 848 days, Francis endured treatment for B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. His treatment ended in July, and he still has to remind himself that he isn’t missing his nightly medication.
