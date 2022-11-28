Light Parade outshines weather, starts Christmas season in Maumee

During the holiday season, tradition is often the name of the game and for many in the Toledo area, attending the Maumee Light Parade is an important part of that tradition.

“We do this every year,” Monica Slovak, a Perrysburg resident, said from her lawn chair parked outside of Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home. Mrs. Slovak was one of several regular attendees who were taking in the 20th annual parade in downtown Maumee Sunday.

Parade-goers braved less than stellar, drizzly and chilly weather to watch this year’s event, which contained floats of several different kinds stretching three city blocks.

Among those with floats in the parade were Metroparks Toledo, which outfitted a pickup truck with green and blue lights and placed a light-strung reindeer in the truck’s bed. The Key Street Outdoor Refreshment Area sponsored an open air white-light lined float, with a two sided bench inside, while Sunshine, the nonprofit offering services to those with developmental disabilities, decorated one of their buses with multicolored string lights, a tree attached to the back, and a reindeer on the roof.

Performers in the parade included the Maumee High School marching band and dancers from Evolve Dance Company who performed a routine to the sounds of Miley Cyrus’ rendition of “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

Parade-goer Robert Mack, who works at Sunshine, was most looking forward to seeing his own company’s float.

“This is our first year doing this,” Mr. Mack said with a proud smile, of his company that operates Georgette’s Grounds and Gifts and Sunshine Studios, in downtown Maumee. “We are trying to get more people to come out to Sunshine Children’s Home. We need more people to work and to help, like with volunteers and stuff. Between Georgette’s and the art studio, we do a lot.”

Mr. Mack, a Toledo resident, said that this year is his third year attending the parade. He said that Sunshine chose to decorate a bus because bus drivers are one of the positions they are hoping to find more people for, in addition to extra help in the barn working with animals on the organization’s main campus at 7223 Maumee Western Road.

“I am glad they finished working on the sidewalks and stuff too,” he said mentioning the construction that has been taking place in downtown Maumee recently.

Others like Emma DiFeterici were taking part in the parade itself.

Miss DiFeterici, a high school student from the Grand Rapids, Ohio, area, was the runner up in the queen competition at this year’s Lucas County Fair and was part of a team walking behind a barn shaped float advertising next year’s fair.

Though she just participated in the queen competition this past summer, this is not Miss DiFeterici’s first time participating in the Light Parade.

“I have participated all throughout my life, with my cousins and family,” she said. “I am really involved with the fair. I have gone to other fairs too, especially this year.”

She said that her purpose in attending is for promotion and to make sure that next year’s fair is a successful one.

“We get invites to go to different parades, and if we get more we will go to more,” Miss DiFeterici said. “We go to everything we get invited to and try to make the Lucas County Fair more known, since we are a little bit of a smaller fair.”

Mrs. Slovak was among the crowd that arrived early to cheer on her husband and two sons in the Holiday Hustle 5k, which immediately preceded the parade.

“I am the cold spectator,” Mrs. Slovak said, with a laugh. “but I am here to cheer my family on, they are all cross country runners. The running is very important and just the fun of going down the neighborhood streets and seeing the lights.”

For both the parade and the run, Mrs. Slovak noted what a great showcase it is for downtown Maumee, which has been undergoing the mentioned recent facelift.

“They usually use the white lights or the red and blue type of lights,” Mrs. Slovak said, mentioning the Christmas lights wrapped around the trees that line Conant Street. “We are just happy to see that the barrels and the cones are away.”