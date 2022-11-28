ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Stockbridge, MA

theberkshireedge.com

BITS & BYTES: Author of ‘Accidental Gangster’ talk; ‘Journey of a Young Filmmaker’; Bidwell House Museum fundraiser; annual Small Works Collection; holiday auction

Pittsfield— On Thursday, December 1 at 6:45 p.m., the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires will host author Harriet Goodman Grayson, author of “Accidental Gangster,” in a talk over Zoom. Accidental Gangster is based on true events—Harriet’s tales of her grandfather Goldy and her great-grandfather’s days of running...
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Holiday Happenings December 2 – 4

The Lao Tizer Quartet kicks off Williamstown’s Holiday Walk Weekend. Williamstown— Williamstown’s Holiday Walk Weekend kicks off with a lively performance by Oasis Jazz Awards “Jazz Group of the Year” nominee, The Lao Tizer Quartet featuring Eric Marienthal. The group presents a jazz concert on Friday, December 2, at 6 p.m. in the Clark Art Institute’s auditorium.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
theberkshireedge.com

A new ‘landing zone’ for Great Barrington: Windflower Inn to be put to use for workforce housing

Another grand old Berkshire retreat has been acquired by those working to address South County’s dire lack of affordable housing. The 13-bedroom Windflower Inn, just north of South Egremont village, will be sold to Construct, Inc. on Thursday, December 1. The 13-thousand-square-foot inn is changing hands fully furnished and will serve as a temporary fix for those in between addresses or working seasonally. The housing support organization is paying $1,425,000 for the ten-acre property and hopes to begin welcoming lodgers as soon as January. (An additional free-standing, four-bedroom, two-bath house, and three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath cottage on the property are currently occupied.)
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
williamsrecord.com

The White Oaks neighborhood has a hidden racist history connected to the College

About a five-minute drive from the College is the secluded neighborhood of White Oaks. Although it is a relatively unknown part of the Town to students, the College has had a long relationship with White Oaks, starting with the College’s construction of the White Oaks Congregational Church. The church, which now has a sign reading “All Are Welcome” above its entrance, was once home to Ku Klux Klan (KKK) meetings.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
WSBS

A Popular Berkshire County Holiday Event is Ready to Make a Big Splash

Berkshire County and the holidays go hand and hand and Saturday, December 10 will be extra special. If you haven't experienced the annual Holiday Shop, Sip, and Stroll event in downtown Great Barrington, you have to check it out this year. You'll be in for a holiday treat. Once again, the event is being put on by the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Foundry should ‘suck it up’ and get proper soundproofing

I have been both a year-round resident and professional businessman in West Stockbridge for 40 years. If our local Planning Board hopes to retain its status as an agency focused on the unbiased application of the town laws to any special permit application, it must either:. Reject the Two Harris...
WEST STOCKBRIDGE, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Great Barrington Select Board should reject both redevelopment proposals for Housatonic School building

The former Housatonic School building is an imposing structure sandwiched between two public parcels: the vibrant Community Center and the village’s only public park, the Village Common and playground. As a school, the requirements for parking by teachers and administrators were only active during the school hours. This allowed...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arlo Guthrie, woman who inspired ‘Alice’s Restaurant’ hold 1st Thanksgiving together since 1965

WASHINGTON, Mass. — After 57 years, they had a Thanksgiving dinner that couldn’t be beat. And this time, they did not have to take out the trash. Folk singing legend Arlo Guthrie had a sentimental reunion on Thanksgiving Day with Alice Pelkey Brock, the woman who was the inspiration behind the singer’s 1967 spoken-word anti-war song about littering, “Alice’s Restaurant” (also known as “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree”). The song also led to a 1969 movie of the same name directed by Arthur Penn that starred Guthrie, Patricia Quinn, and James Broderick and had a cameo role by Brock, now 81.
WASHINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

John Albert Rosier Jr., 69, of Sheffield

John Albert Rosier Jr., 69, of Sheffield died Friday, November 25, 2022 at Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington. John was born in Great Barrington at Fairview Hospital on July 10, 1953 to John A. Sr. and Kathleen (Nott) Rosier. John worked as a mechanic for many years. He owned J.R....
SHEFFIELD, MA
WWLP 22News

Visit the Holiday Light Trail of Wilbraham

(Mass Appeal) – Today is Giving Tuesday, and one of the ways you can give back is by supporting the Wilbraham Children’s Museum. This holiday season they have a lot of festive activities for you and your family to enjoy! Hear to explain more is Amanda Docherty, WCM Membership and Playgroup Coordinator.
WILBRAHAM, MA
newyorkupstate.com

Must see Upstate NY home: Luxury estate in Saratoga County is a country escape

If you are looking for a country home that has it all, there are few that fit the bill like Burgoyne’s Retreat in Stillwater, New York. The Upstate New York home at 1723 NYS Route 4 sits on over 60 acres of land filled with trails for hiking, biking, and horse riding. The pastoral property is surrounded by the Saratoga National Historical Park.
STILLWATER, NY
theberkshireedge.com

New York state resident charged with drunk driving in rotary incident

Great Barrington — Kevin Skelly of Hyde Park, N.Y., has been charged with operating under the influence (OUI) and a marked lanes violation after an incident at the town’s traffic circle on South Main Street (U.S. Route 7) on Saturday, November 26. According to Police Chief Paul Storti,...
HYDE PARK, NY

