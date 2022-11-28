Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: Author of ‘Accidental Gangster’ talk; ‘Journey of a Young Filmmaker’; Bidwell House Museum fundraiser; annual Small Works Collection; holiday auction
Pittsfield— On Thursday, December 1 at 6:45 p.m., the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires will host author Harriet Goodman Grayson, author of “Accidental Gangster,” in a talk over Zoom. Accidental Gangster is based on true events—Harriet’s tales of her grandfather Goldy and her great-grandfather’s days of running...
theberkshireedge.com
Holiday Happenings December 2 – 4
The Lao Tizer Quartet kicks off Williamstown’s Holiday Walk Weekend. Williamstown— Williamstown’s Holiday Walk Weekend kicks off with a lively performance by Oasis Jazz Awards “Jazz Group of the Year” nominee, The Lao Tizer Quartet featuring Eric Marienthal. The group presents a jazz concert on Friday, December 2, at 6 p.m. in the Clark Art Institute’s auditorium.
theberkshireedge.com
Where We Are (Part 3): Craig and Gail Elliott, former longtime owners of the Old Egremont Store in North Egremont
Author’s note: I grew up down the road from the store and my family went to “Craig’s” nearly every day of my childhood, to pick up the mail, newspaper, roast beef grinder, milk, candy or a pretzel. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity and concision.
theberkshireedge.com
Affordable housing organization to purchase Marble Block in downtown Great Barrington
Great Barrington — The nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire announced on Wednesday, November 30 that they have entered into a purchase and sales agreement with the current owners of the building known as the Marble Block. The building is located from 268 to 278 Main...
theberkshireedge.com
A new ‘landing zone’ for Great Barrington: Windflower Inn to be put to use for workforce housing
Another grand old Berkshire retreat has been acquired by those working to address South County’s dire lack of affordable housing. The 13-bedroom Windflower Inn, just north of South Egremont village, will be sold to Construct, Inc. on Thursday, December 1. The 13-thousand-square-foot inn is changing hands fully furnished and will serve as a temporary fix for those in between addresses or working seasonally. The housing support organization is paying $1,425,000 for the ten-acre property and hopes to begin welcoming lodgers as soon as January. (An additional free-standing, four-bedroom, two-bath house, and three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath cottage on the property are currently occupied.)
williamsrecord.com
The White Oaks neighborhood has a hidden racist history connected to the College
About a five-minute drive from the College is the secluded neighborhood of White Oaks. Although it is a relatively unknown part of the Town to students, the College has had a long relationship with White Oaks, starting with the College’s construction of the White Oaks Congregational Church. The church, which now has a sign reading “All Are Welcome” above its entrance, was once home to Ku Klux Klan (KKK) meetings.
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire Bach brings residents back together for ‘Messiah’ singalong
Great Barrington — For the first time in nearly three years since the pandemic started, the music came alive again at the First Congregational Church of Great Barrington with an in-person community singalong of George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” on Saturday, November 26. For nearly 30 years,...
A Popular Berkshire County Holiday Event is Ready to Make a Big Splash
Berkshire County and the holidays go hand and hand and Saturday, December 10 will be extra special. If you haven't experienced the annual Holiday Shop, Sip, and Stroll event in downtown Great Barrington, you have to check it out this year. You'll be in for a holiday treat. Once again, the event is being put on by the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce.
theberkshireedge.com
Foundry should ‘suck it up’ and get proper soundproofing
I have been both a year-round resident and professional businessman in West Stockbridge for 40 years. If our local Planning Board hopes to retain its status as an agency focused on the unbiased application of the town laws to any special permit application, it must either:. Reject the Two Harris...
theberkshireedge.com
Great Barrington Select Board should reject both redevelopment proposals for Housatonic School building
The former Housatonic School building is an imposing structure sandwiched between two public parcels: the vibrant Community Center and the village’s only public park, the Village Common and playground. As a school, the requirements for parking by teachers and administrators were only active during the school hours. This allowed...
See the Pictures, People and Places that Inspired Nearby Alice’s Restaurant
As long as I can recall and probably longer the Arlo Guthrie song "Alice's Restaurant" has been a key ingredient each Thanksgiving, but did you know the story that inspired the lyrics took place about an hour from the Capital Region?. "Alice's Restaurant", which is actually called "Alice's Restaurant Massacree",...
NHPR
Once a haven for people sleeping outside, after fire, Pittsfield library bans loitering
After a fire broke out Nov. 21, the Berkshire Athenaeum, the public library in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, has changed its policy that allowed people to sleep near the building. Previously, the library had been a kind of haven for those without homes who sleep outside. The library entrance is topped by...
Arlo Guthrie, woman who inspired ‘Alice’s Restaurant’ hold 1st Thanksgiving together since 1965
WASHINGTON, Mass. — After 57 years, they had a Thanksgiving dinner that couldn’t be beat. And this time, they did not have to take out the trash. Folk singing legend Arlo Guthrie had a sentimental reunion on Thanksgiving Day with Alice Pelkey Brock, the woman who was the inspiration behind the singer’s 1967 spoken-word anti-war song about littering, “Alice’s Restaurant” (also known as “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree”). The song also led to a 1969 movie of the same name directed by Arthur Penn that starred Guthrie, Patricia Quinn, and James Broderick and had a cameo role by Brock, now 81.
faithit
“This Christmas I Want Food”: What These Foster Kids Want For Christmas Is Heartbreaking
And, Things of My Very Own continues to give shout outs to local heroes, like Anthony, who give of themselves. Anthony is an “11-year-old selfless superhero, on a mission, to help children who are fleeing crises. This year Anthony was asked what he wants for Christmas. He said that he wanted to sponsor children through our Sponsor-a-Child in Crisis Program.”
theberkshireedge.com
John Albert Rosier Jr., 69, of Sheffield
John Albert Rosier Jr., 69, of Sheffield died Friday, November 25, 2022 at Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington. John was born in Great Barrington at Fairview Hospital on July 10, 1953 to John A. Sr. and Kathleen (Nott) Rosier. John worked as a mechanic for many years. He owned J.R....
Easthampton house fire caused by short circuit in electrical outlet
A passerby reported a structured fire in Easthampton at 1:37 p.m. on Tuesday.
WWLP 22News
Visit the Holiday Light Trail of Wilbraham
(Mass Appeal) – Today is Giving Tuesday, and one of the ways you can give back is by supporting the Wilbraham Children’s Museum. This holiday season they have a lot of festive activities for you and your family to enjoy! Hear to explain more is Amanda Docherty, WCM Membership and Playgroup Coordinator.
newyorkupstate.com
Must see Upstate NY home: Luxury estate in Saratoga County is a country escape
If you are looking for a country home that has it all, there are few that fit the bill like Burgoyne’s Retreat in Stillwater, New York. The Upstate New York home at 1723 NYS Route 4 sits on over 60 acres of land filled with trails for hiking, biking, and horse riding. The pastoral property is surrounded by the Saratoga National Historical Park.
Amherst fire reminder to keep bedroom doors closed at night
The Amherst Fire Department is sharing an important safety tip in case of a fire in your home.
theberkshireedge.com
New York state resident charged with drunk driving in rotary incident
Great Barrington — Kevin Skelly of Hyde Park, N.Y., has been charged with operating under the influence (OUI) and a marked lanes violation after an incident at the town’s traffic circle on South Main Street (U.S. Route 7) on Saturday, November 26. According to Police Chief Paul Storti,...
Comments / 0