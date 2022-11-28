Read full article on original website
Man crashes car into city park after pursuit: Merced PD
MERCED, Calif. ( ) – A traffic stop turned into pursuit, and resulted in a crash Tuesday night, according to Merced police. The department says one of its officers was conducting speed enforcement when a silver BMW crossed his path, reportedly at 80 miles-per-hour, in the 2500 block of “G” Street.
Man suspected of stealing truck killed by Tulare Police and Sheriff's deputies after pointing gun
Woman wanted following attempted robbery in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department released a video of a woman attempting to walk out of a store with a bag of merchandise without paying. It happened Saturday around 6:00 p.m. at Plato's Closet located at 1053 E. Shaw Ave. Employees say the woman filled an...
Collision near Hanford leads to fatality, CHP say
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was hit by a truck after driving her car into oncoming traffic at an intersection, according to California Highway Patrol. On Tuesday around 2:00 P.M. a woman was driving a Honda eastbound on Kent Ave, west of State Route 43 when she drove into the intersection in the […]
Early morning fight leads to gunfire, attempted murder charge in Lemoore
LEMOORE, Calif. (FOX26) — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is now on the lookout for a man they say is wanted for attempted murder. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home near Slough Drive and Jeff Road in Lemoore regarding a fight that had broken out Sunday just before 2 a.m.
Deputy involved shooting Wednesday in Mariposa
MARIPOSA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Mariposa County Sheriff's Department is at the scene of a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday morning in Mariposa. The shooting happened on Frank Wilson Rd. near the First Baptist Church, which operates a private school. Deputies were responding to a 911 call of a...
Police release video from officer-involved shooting in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department released a Critical Incident Video of an officer-involved shooting that happened in Madera on Saturday. Police were called around 8:15 p.m. to a report of a man with a gun in the shopping area located at Ellis and Lake Streets. The...
Woman killed in crash with semi-truck in Kings County
Arrests made in connection to drive-by shooting in Reedley
REEDLEY, Calif. (FOX26) — Two suspects were arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon in Reedley. The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. outside an apartment complex on E. Cypress Ave. near Manning and Buttonwillow Avenues. Police say somebody inside a vehicle shot multiple rounds hitting a 13-year-old...
47-Year-Old Woman Killed After Motor Vehicle Accident In Kings County (Kings County, CA)
California Highway Patrol officials state that a woman was killed after driving into the path of a semi-truck in Kings County in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The incident is reported to have occurred on Highway 43 and Kent Avenue.
Clovis double murderer punished, blamed for a third death
Clovis man sentenced to life for murders of wife and mother-in-law
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man convicted of murdering his estranged wife and mother-in-law in 2016 in Clovis was sentenced Wednesday to 52 years to life in state prison. Dave McCann was convicted of killing 37-year-old Tierney Cooper-McCann and her mother, 68-year-old Judith Cooper of Paso Robles. 55-year-old McCann...
Suspect wanted after man found stabbed multiple times in southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Monday following a stabbing in Southwest Fresno. According to Fresno Police, officers were called to a home in the 2900 block of South Clara around 1 p.m. after learning that a fight had broken out. When officers arrived,...
Lockdowns lifted after unconfirmed report of man with a rifle in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department says two schools near Jensen and Armstrong were locked down Tuesday morning after a report of a man with a rife. The call came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. and both Sequoia Elementary School and Sanger West High School were placed on lockdown as a precaution.
13-year-old shot at apartment complex in Reedley, police say
17-year-old Arrested, Found With Homemade Gun During Traffic Stop
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — A 17-year-old driver is now in juvenile hall after police say a ghost gun was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Fresno. Officers pulled over the vehicle Friday night near Kings Canyon Rd. and Woodrow Ave. for multiple traffic violations. According to...
Drive by shooting left 3 wounded in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A drive-by shooting in Hanford left 3 people wounded on Saturday night. It happened in the 9500 block of Garden Drive. Kings County Sheriffs say two of the people shot had wounds that didn’t appear to be life-threatening. Deputies say the third person is...
