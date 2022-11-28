ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourcentralvalley.com

Man crashes car into city park after pursuit: Merced PD

MERCED, Calif. ( ) – A traffic stop turned into pursuit, and resulted in a crash Tuesday night, according to Merced police. The department says one of its officers was conducting speed enforcement when a silver BMW crossed his path, reportedly at 80 miles-per-hour, in the 2500 block of “G” Street.
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Woman wanted following attempted robbery in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department released a video of a woman attempting to walk out of a store with a bag of merchandise without paying. It happened Saturday around 6:00 p.m. at Plato's Closet located at 1053 E. Shaw Ave. Employees say the woman filled an...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Collision near Hanford leads to fatality, CHP say

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was hit by a truck after driving her car into oncoming traffic at an intersection, according to California Highway Patrol. On Tuesday around 2:00 P.M. a woman was driving a Honda eastbound on Kent Ave, west of State Route 43 when she drove into the intersection in the […]
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Driver killed after colliding with big rig in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was killed early Tuesday morning following a collision in Hanford. According to the California Highway Patrol, a woman was driving around 2:16 a.m. when she reached the intersection at SR-43 at Kent Avenue. Officers say she then drove into the intersection and collided...
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Early morning fight leads to gunfire, attempted murder charge in Lemoore

LEMOORE, Calif. (FOX26) — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is now on the lookout for a man they say is wanted for attempted murder. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home near Slough Drive and Jeff Road in Lemoore regarding a fight that had broken out Sunday just before 2 a.m.
LEMOORE, CA
KMPH.com

Deputy involved shooting Wednesday in Mariposa

MARIPOSA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Mariposa County Sheriff's Department is at the scene of a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday morning in Mariposa. The shooting happened on Frank Wilson Rd. near the First Baptist Church, which operates a private school. Deputies were responding to a 911 call of a...
MARIPOSA, CA
KMPH.com

Police release video from officer-involved shooting in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department released a Critical Incident Video of an officer-involved shooting that happened in Madera on Saturday. Police were called around 8:15 p.m. to a report of a man with a gun in the shopping area located at Ellis and Lake Streets. The...
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Arrests made in connection to drive-by shooting in Reedley

REEDLEY, Calif. (FOX26) — Two suspects were arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon in Reedley. The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. outside an apartment complex on E. Cypress Ave. near Manning and Buttonwillow Avenues. Police say somebody inside a vehicle shot multiple rounds hitting a 13-year-old...
REEDLEY, CA
KMPH.com

Clovis man sentenced to life for murders of wife and mother-in-law

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man convicted of murdering his estranged wife and mother-in-law in 2016 in Clovis was sentenced Wednesday to 52 years to life in state prison. Dave McCann was convicted of killing 37-year-old Tierney Cooper-McCann and her mother, 68-year-old Judith Cooper of Paso Robles. 55-year-old McCann...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Lockdowns lifted after unconfirmed report of man with a rifle in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department says two schools near Jensen and Armstrong were locked down Tuesday morning after a report of a man with a rife. The call came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. and both Sequoia Elementary School and Sanger West High School were placed on lockdown as a precaution.
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

17-year-old Arrested, Found With Homemade Gun During Traffic Stop

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — A 17-year-old driver is now in juvenile hall after police say a ghost gun was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Fresno. Officers pulled over the vehicle Friday night near Kings Canyon Rd. and Woodrow Ave. for multiple traffic violations. According to...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Drive by shooting left 3 wounded in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A drive-by shooting in Hanford left 3 people wounded on Saturday night. It happened in the 9500 block of Garden Drive. Kings County Sheriffs say two of the people shot had wounds that didn’t appear to be life-threatening. Deputies say the third person is...
HANFORD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy