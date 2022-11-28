The University of Iowa Undergraduate Student Government unanimously passed legislation to support documented Dreamers at its meeting Tuesday night, voicing the government’s support for the America’s Children Act. Introduced by Sen. Mae Barron and Sen. Tejaswini Kannan, the resolution is meant to ask Iowan representatives to support protections...
Now that Thanksgiving break is over, finals are just around the corner, and University of Iowa students are racing to this semester’s finish line. The period between the end of midterm exams and finals week is one of great stress for all stude nts, regardless of what they study or year of school they’re in.
From the museum’s new location between the Main Library and the campus recreation center, the building is a newly-minted staple for Iowa City architecture. “It’s not quiet,” Tokarski said. “The visibility is really cool of this building and I think it does more of a service to the collection than the old space did.”
Aron Aji, Director of Translation Programs, joined the UI faculty in 2014. A native of Turkey, he has translated works by Bilge Karasu, Murathan Mungan, Elif Shafak, Latife Tekin, and other Turkish writers. His book length translations include: “Karasu’s Death in Troy,” “The Garden of Departed Cats,” “A Long Day’s Evening,” and “Mungan’s Valor: Stories,” co-translated with David Gramling. He has won several translation-related awards, including the 2004 National Translation Award. His forthcoming translations include Ferid Edgü’s “Wounded Age and Eastern Tales,” Ebru Ojen’s “Lojman,” and Efe Duyan’s volume of poetry, “The Behavior of Words.” Aji was president of The American Literary Translators Association between 2016-2019.
