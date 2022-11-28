Read full article on original website
Shoppers not paying for bags at self-checkouts, official saysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
4 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
The Chris Watts Murder Home Has Finally SoldNikFrederick, CO
Denver adds ‘Junior’ to ‘Martin Luther King’David HeitzDenver, CO
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado’s Andrew Alirez ranked No. 1, earns Big 12 Wrestler of the Week
Greeley’s own Andrew Alirez received plenty of accolades after his win at the National Wrestling Coaches Association All-Star Classic and weekend duals. Alirez (141 pounds) upset No. 1 Cole Matthews from Pitt at the exhibition on Friday. Then, he won his bouts against Edinboro and West Virginia in Morgantown.
chsaanow.com
New-look ThunderRidge boys basketball team ready for another run in 2022-23
ThunderRidge boys basketball has been a constant in Class 5A over the past 20 years, raking in four state championships — including in 2021 and 2022 — and four runner-up trophies in that time. This season, after saying goodbye to nine seniors with no seniors currently on the...
Broncos flexed out of 'Sunday Night Football'
DENVER — Not even the lure of Patrick Mahomes II and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs could keep the Broncos in primetime. NBC's "Sunday Night Football," shown weekly during the NFL season on 9NEWS, was supposed to feature the Broncos-Chiefs game on Dec. 11 at Empower Field at Mile High with kickoff at 6:20 p.m.
Westminster, November 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Westminster. The Monarch High School basketball team will have a game with Westminster High School on November 28, 2022, 18:00:00. The Faith Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Flatirons Academy on November 29, 2022, 15:30:00.
Broncos sign Lamar Jackson to practice squad ahead of Ravens game
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Cornerback Lamar Jackson has been signed to the practice squad of the Denver Broncos. To make room for Jackson, the Broncos released wide receiver Kaden Davis and running back Tyreik McAllister from the practice squad on Tuesday. A third-year cornerback from from the University of Nebraska,...
Denver case featured on ‘Murder Under the Friday Night Lights’
The murder of former Denver Broncos player Darrent Williams will be featured in an episode of "Murder Under the Friday Night Lights" on Wednesday night
4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you want to see how a good steak should taste like.
Teen kicks opponent with skate during hockey game, cited for assault
LITTLETON, Colo. — A teen was cited for assault after kicking another teen in the head with his skate multiple times during a hockey game Saturday at the Ice Ranch in Littleton. The incident, which was captured on a livestream, happened in the second period of a scoreless game...
cpr.org
‘This situation is unsustainable’: Stagnant wages fuel resentment among Colorado State University’s nontenure-track faculty
It’s a crisp fall day on the Colorado State University campus. John Kitchens is telling his honors literature class that the excerpts they are reading from the thousands-year-old Hindu text Bhagavad Gita have relevance today. “It poses the question that challenges a lot of us … can we live...
KDVR.com
Oath Keepers conviction a 'relief' for former spokesman
Jason Van Tatenhove, a journalist and former spokesperson for the Oath Keepers, lives in Colorado and tells FOX31 he has "washed his hands clean" of the group after their increased radical positions and conspiracy theories. Talya Cunningham reports. Oath Keepers conviction a ‘relief’ for former spokesman. Jason Van...
9NEWS Parade of Lights: Start time, route, TV info
DENVER — Colorado's biggest holiday parade is back in the Mile High City. The 48th annual 9NEWS Parade of Lights will bring sparkling lights, marching bands, giant balloons and colorful floats to the streets of downtown Denver on Saturday, Dec. 3. Produced by the Downtown Denver Partnership and presented...
Colorado State University
CSU announces phased plan to provide coverage for mandatory fees for graduate assistants
Editor’s note: The following message was sent to the CSU community on Nov. 29. We are pleased to announce initial details of a new Graduate Assistant Mandatory Fee Coverage plan. Interim President Miranda discussed the need for CSU to take a hard look at compensation and equity for our faculty, staff and graduate assistants during the September Fall Address. With respect to graduate assistants, he referenced the need to give particular focus to fees. The Office of the President, Office of the Provost, the Graduate School, and the Graduate Student Council closely collaborated, with support by the Office of the Vice President for Research, to create a plan for mandatory fee coverage.
Cartoonist Drew Litton has new 2023 calendar
DENVER — 9Toonist Drew Litton has a new sports calendar as his storied career reaches a milestone 41st year in 2023. A cartoonist at Rocky Mountain News beginning in 1982, Litton draws for 9NEWS, the Boulder Daily Camera, Colorado Rockies magazine and Mile High Sports magazine and is nationally syndicated by Universal Uclick.
Dutch asteroid mining company to move headquarters to Colorado
DENVER — An asteroid mining startup from Netherlands will move its headquarters to the Denver metro area in the coming months, city and state officials announced Wednesday. The mission of the company, Karman+, is to explore near-Earth asteroids for water and mineral resources for the space economy. The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved up to $1,287,128 in tax credits over eight years to help lure the company to Colorado.
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
Asteroid mining company relocates to Colorado from the Netherlands
A space resources startup, Karman+, selected Denver for its headquarters to relocate from the Netherlands, according to a news release. The Polis administration and the Global Business Development Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) made the announcement Wednesday. The company also considered the United Kingdom and Luxembourg as potential locations for its headquarters. The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved “up to $1,287,128 in performance-based Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits over an eight-year period” to the company when it was under the pseudonym Project Cobalt, according to the release.
Echo Lake Lodge slated for 3 years of improvements, long time concessionaire leaving with mixed emotions
For many decades, Denver’s Mountain Parks have offered an escape from the concrete jungle that is the city. The parks dot the Front Range and some extend deep into the mountains. They offer trails, campsites and learning opportunities. One of the most popular park features through the years has been the Echo Lake Lodge.
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Dec. 2-4
COLORADO, USA — Colorado is known for wonderful seasonal festivals, concerts and events and this first weekend of December is certainly no exception. The arrival of December brings at least eight Christmas parades to the Centennial State including the 48th annual 9NEWS Parade of Lights through the streets of downtown Denver.
Mountain lions’ winter tendencies trigger warning in Boulder
A warning concerning wildlife, wintry weather and your well-being was sent out by Boulder officials on Wednesday as the season highlighted by increased mountain lion activity approaches.
What time will snow start for Denver metro area?
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday for another round of snow that will impact travel across the Denver metro area.
