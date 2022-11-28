ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Broncos flexed out of 'Sunday Night Football'

DENVER — Not even the lure of Patrick Mahomes II and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs could keep the Broncos in primetime. NBC's "Sunday Night Football," shown weekly during the NFL season on 9NEWS, was supposed to feature the Broncos-Chiefs game on Dec. 11 at Empower Field at Mile High with kickoff at 6:20 p.m.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Broncos sign Lamar Jackson to practice squad ahead of Ravens game

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Cornerback Lamar Jackson has been signed to the practice squad of the Denver Broncos. To make room for Jackson, the Broncos released wide receiver Kaden Davis and running back Tyreik McAllister from the practice squad on Tuesday. A third-year cornerback from from the University of Nebraska,...
DENVER, CO
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you want to see how a good steak should taste like.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Oath Keepers conviction a 'relief' for former spokesman

Jason Van Tatenhove, a journalist and former spokesperson for the Oath Keepers, lives in Colorado and tells FOX31 he has "washed his hands clean" of the group after their increased radical positions and conspiracy theories. Talya Cunningham reports. Oath Keepers conviction a ‘relief’ for former spokesman. Jason Van...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

9NEWS Parade of Lights: Start time, route, TV info

DENVER — Colorado's biggest holiday parade is back in the Mile High City. The 48th annual 9NEWS Parade of Lights will bring sparkling lights, marching bands, giant balloons and colorful floats to the streets of downtown Denver on Saturday, Dec. 3. Produced by the Downtown Denver Partnership and presented...
DENVER, CO
Colorado State University

CSU announces phased plan to provide coverage for mandatory fees for graduate assistants

Editor’s note: The following message was sent to the CSU community on Nov. 29. We are pleased to announce initial details of a new Graduate Assistant Mandatory Fee Coverage plan. Interim President Miranda discussed the need for CSU to take a hard look at compensation and equity for our faculty, staff and graduate assistants during the September Fall Address. With respect to graduate assistants, he referenced the need to give particular focus to fees. The Office of the President, Office of the Provost, the Graduate School, and the Graduate Student Council closely collaborated, with support by the Office of the Vice President for Research, to create a plan for mandatory fee coverage.
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

Cartoonist Drew Litton has new 2023 calendar

DENVER — 9Toonist Drew Litton has a new sports calendar as his storied career reaches a milestone 41st year in 2023. A cartoonist at Rocky Mountain News beginning in 1982, Litton draws for 9NEWS, the Boulder Daily Camera, Colorado Rockies magazine and Mile High Sports magazine and is nationally syndicated by Universal Uclick.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Dutch asteroid mining company to move headquarters to Colorado

DENVER — An asteroid mining startup from Netherlands will move its headquarters to the Denver metro area in the coming months, city and state officials announced Wednesday. The mission of the company, Karman+, is to explore near-Earth asteroids for water and mineral resources for the space economy. The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved up to $1,287,128 in tax credits over eight years to help lure the company to Colorado.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Asteroid mining company relocates to Colorado from the Netherlands

A space resources startup, Karman+, selected Denver for its headquarters to relocate from the Netherlands, according to a news release. The Polis administration and the Global Business Development Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) made the announcement Wednesday. The company also considered the United Kingdom and Luxembourg as potential locations for its headquarters. The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved “up to $1,287,128 in performance-based Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits over an eight-year period” to the company when it was under the pseudonym Project Cobalt, according to the release.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Dec. 2-4

COLORADO, USA — Colorado is known for wonderful seasonal festivals, concerts and events and this first weekend of December is certainly no exception. The arrival of December brings at least eight Christmas parades to the Centennial State including the 48th annual 9NEWS Parade of Lights through the streets of downtown Denver.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
32K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy