Winter storm leaf cleanup preparations
The next winter storm is on our doorstep, just in time for the Chico tree canopy to drop its leaves. The next winter storm is on our doorstep, just in time for the Chico tree canopy to drop its leaves.
Chico Residents Clear Debris in Preparation for Winter
Residents in Chico Prepare for a Wet and Cold Week. With a wet and cold winter storm predicted this coming week, some Chico residents had to do extra chores over the weekend. Many people were out on Sunday securing their yards for the wet week ahead. Several areas of Butte County are expected to get about an inch of rain, including Oroville and Chico, and Paradise is predicted to see about two inches of rainfall.
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Incoming Snow Prompts Winter Storm Watch
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno have issued a Winter Storm Watch that will be in effect from Wednesday evening through Friday morning. The weather folks say that heavy snow is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches here in the valley and up to 20 inches west of Highway 395.
Northern California restaurant reopens four years after devastating Camp Fire
"We've always had really good support."
Chico sales tax | Drought in Glenn County | Addressing diesel trucks
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Nov. 30. Voters in Chico approved two ballot measures — H and L — in this month’s election, according to final results posted by election officials in Butte County. Measure H raises the city sales tax rate by 1%, and Measure L holds the city of Chico to the same public nuisance laws as private property owners.
Chico: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Chico, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chico California. Located in the northern Sacramento Valley, Chico is a great place to spend a vacation. Chico is home to some of the most exciting and historic attractions in the state of California. It is also a great place for outdoor recreation enthusiasts.
Orland, Colusa Football host NorCal Regional Finals, Pleasant Valley hits the road
The CIF NorCal Regional Finals are set! Pleasant Valley, Orland and Colusa will compete for a spot in the State Championship. Orland, Colusa host NorCal Regional Finals, Pleasant Valley hits the road. The CIF NorCal Regional Finals are set! Pleasant Valley, Orland and Colusa will compete for a spot in...
Hayley's christmas tree cutting adventure
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - A post-Thanksgiving tradition for many families is to head to the forest to find your own Christmas tree. You can get a $10 permit to cut down your own tree from most national forests. Action News Now Anchor Hayley Watts made plans to take part in...
City of Chico resumes homeless camp enforcement
CHICO, Calif. - After nearly a month, the City of Chico moved more homeless people off of the streets and into shelter. Chico’s Public Works crews cleared 31 homeless people who were staying at the “Triangle” on Pine and Cypress, near the Little Chico Creek near Highway 99 and the south side of the creek near the Boucher St. Bridge.
Late-night fire damages business in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. 2:45 P.M. UPDATE - Red Bluff Fire Department put out a fire that damaged a business. The fire was reported at 9:50 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Main Street. A witness reported seeing flames on top of the Launderland Laundromat building. The Red Bluff...
Adapting to California’s “Weather Whiplash” with Forecast-Informed Reservoir Operations
Yuba Water Agency’s Director of Resource Planning John James recently penned this blog for the Northern California Water Association. Read the blog below or in full layout here. California already has one of the most variable climates in the United States, and it’s getting more extreme. Our “weather...
Paradise Community Symphony and Chorus Returns Saturday and Sunday
The Paradise Community Symphony and Chorus will be performing holiday favorites in Paradise this weekend. Paradise Community Symphony and Chorus Christmas show returns after successful 2021 performance. The Paradise Community Symphony and Chorus will be performing holiday favorites in Paradise this weekend.
Beloved Paradise restaurant of 40 years finally reopens after the Camp Fire
PARADISE, Calif. — Barney O’ Rourke’s is back on its feet four years after the Camp Fire. The local burger bar and grill literally rose from the ashes, serving food and drinks to its local Paradise community. Patty Van Bibber and her family bought O’Rourke’s in 1981,...
Oregon man hit, killed in I-5 collision in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - An Oregon man who stopped his vehicle in the east shoulder of Interstate 5 in Red Bluff early Monday morning died after he was hit by a vehicle, according to the CHP. Officers said 34-year-old Zachary Mitchell of Medford, Oregon, pulled his vehicle over to the...
Paradise Community Symphony and Chorus Christmas show returns after successful 2021 performance
PARADISE, Calif. - A concert of Christmas favorites featuring the Paradise Symphony and Chorus together with the Northern California Ballet and Paradise Art Center is happening this weekend. After a successful year last year, the event full of great sounds of the orchestra and choir is returning on Saturday and...
Chico State Cross Country races into NCAA Championships
CHICO, Calif. - Chico State Cross Country will race for a Division II National Championship in Washington. The Men's and Women's teams have qualified for the NCAA Finals every year since 2000. "The competition continues to get better and better," Head Coach Gary Towne said. "We just take each year...
CHP responds to big rig crash near Hooker
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - CHP is responding to a big rig crash north of Red Bluff, off Interstate 5 and Hooker Creek Road, CHP officials say. Officials say one party was transported to a hospital. Additionally, a crew is working on moving the truck. The crash is under investigation. This...
'Dead for 19 minutes' Chico nurse saved by dispatcher talking husband through CPR
CHICO, Calif. - A Chico ER nurse was brought back to life 19 minutes after her heart stopped. She has her husband and a CAL FIRE dispatcher to thank for saving her life. Now she's sharing her story to encourage others to get certified in CPR. Anne Hoddinott's heart stopped...
Small business owners reflect on Saturday
CHICO, Calif. - The numbers are in for business owners after small business Saturday and compared to last year there wasn't much difference. Action News Now reporter Margot Rowe went to downtown Chico to talk to business owners how Saturday went for them. Some owners saw an increase in customers but not in sales.
Tehama County Sheriff's Department has cut daytime patrol hours
"I've been here all day at the Tehama County Sheriff's office trying to get a hold of someone who can talk about staffing shortages and recent cuts to daytime patrol hours... The only problem? I'm one of the only people here," said Action News Now reporter, Lauren Cooper. She spoke...
