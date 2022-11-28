Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two dead, one injured after overnight crash in East Charlotte, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were killed and another was seriously injured in a crash on East Independence Boulevard early Thursday, officials confirmed. Emergency crews responded to a crash on the outbound side of Independence Boulevard between Interstate 277 and Briar Creek Road a few minutes after midnight Wednesday night. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Medic. A third person was rushed to a Charlotte hospital with life-threatening injuries.
WBTV
Medic ambulance crashes into east Charlotte home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte Medic ambulance crashed into a house on Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle can be seen stuck in the side of a house on Camp Stewart Road around 2:30 p.m. The ambulance was en route to a 911 call with two Medic employees and the home...
Incident between 2 security guards at Mecklenburg County facility ends with 1 wounded, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An incident between two security guards at the Valerie C. Woodard Center in Charlotte led to one guard being sent to the hospital after a gun was fired overnight. According to a statement from the Mecklenburg County government, both guards were stationed at the Woodard Center...
Gastonia PD: Man arrested for fracturing infant's skull
GASTONIA, N.C. — A man has been charged with physical child abuse after police say an infant he was taking care of was found with multiple injuries, including a fractured skull. On Wednesday, Renaldo Demetrius Johnson, 35, was charged with felony physical child abuse for injuries that happened to...
Security guard shoots another guard at Mecklenburg County building
CHARLOTTE — A security guard working at a Mecklenburg County building in Charlotte ended up shooting another security guard overnight, a county official confirmed to Channel 9 on Wednesday. Sometime overnight at the Valerie C. Woodard Center on Freedom Drive, there was an “incident” that occurred between two security...
Have you seen him? 80-year-old Charlotte man missing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 80-year-old Charlotte man who was last seen leaving his east Charlotte home Wednesday afternoon. Jerry Dean Snider was last seen leaving his home in the area of Central Avenue and North Sharon Amity Road around 3 p.m. on Nov. 30, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. Snider was driving his 2016 silver GMC Acadia SUV with NC license plate FCE-1974, police said.
Security guard shoots another guard inside Freedom Drive government center
A security guard shot another guard overnight at the Mecklenburg County government center on Freedom Drive, officials with Mecklenburg County and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed on Wednesday.
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify individual that robbed bank in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping members of the public can help them identify the person who robbed a bank in south Charlotte earlier this month. The incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday, November 18 at the Bank OZK on Park Road.
Man found shot, killed in north Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department launched a homicide investigation in the north part of the city Tuesday afternoon. On Wednesday, officers confirmed a 21-year-old man had died. According to an alert shared around 1 p.m., CMPD said a person was pronounced dead along Rachel Street in the...
WCNC
2 shootings, 1 deadly in West Charlotte
CMPD is investigating two different shootings. One of them was deadly.
Suspicious package at Salisbury Walmart disabled, police say
SALISBURY, N.C. — A suspicious package found at the Walmart in Salisbury Wednesday morning was detonated out of "an abundance of caution," police confirmed. The Salisbury Fire Department and other first responders, including the Salisbury Police Department, were called to the Walmart on South Arlington Street for a suspicious item found at the store. Officers at the scene said Walmart employees called police after finding the suspicious item near the garden center.
Former police officer offers community patrols in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it is experiencing a higher volume of 9-1-1 calls. The department says a staff shortage is making it hard to answer all those calls quickly. However, a community patrol officer is taking some load off the agency by providing security for...
Gastonia couple closes longtime antique mall to make way for development
GASTONIA, N.C. — After nearly 30 years in business, a Gastonia couple shut down their antique mall to make room for one of the largest proposed developments ever built in the city. The B&B Antique and Artisan Mall is along West Franklin Boulevard, between Archie Whitesides Road and South...
I-85 Southbound reopened in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on the southbound lanes of I-85 in Gaston County caused miles-long backups into Belmont Tuesday. The crash near the exit to US-321 around 1 p.m. caused the initial closure of all southbound lanes. By 5 p.m., one of the lanes had reopened but delays remained.
qcitymetro.com
Man arrested in Guilford County in connection to the death of Charlotte woman.
A 27-year-old man was arrested Monday in Guilford County in connection with the death of 32-year-old Ahylea Willard, a Charlotte women who was found shot on Oct.23. Tyquawon Parker was arrested on Monday and has been charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and firearm by felon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced in a statement on Tuesday.
‘Tragic’ incident spurs reform within a North Carolina police department
Pineville Police Chief Michael Hudgins said several department reforms resulted from a near-fatal incident involving a suspect in July.
WCNC
Death of man who fell from airplane into NC backyard ruled an accident
RALEIGH, N.C. — An autopsy report shows the man who apparently jumped from a small plane in July died of multiple blunt force trauma. The body of Charles Hew Crooks was found in a Fuquay-Varina backyard, hours after the plane he was co-piloting made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. The report on his death shows no drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of death, but multiple broken bones and damage to his heart, lungs and other internal organs.
CMPD tweets update regarding high volume of 911 calls
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A month after WCNC Charlotte first reported concerns about long 911 call hold times, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they are taking more calls with fewer staffers. In a tweet posted Monday, CMPD says it has already taken 12,000 more 911 calls this year compared with...
WCNC
'I just want to know why' | Father of Shanquella Robinson wants more than justice, he wants answers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The father of Shanquella Robinson, the 25-year-old Charlotte woman who mysteriously died while on vacation with a group of "friends" in Mexico, is now calling on authorities to charge the six people she traveled with, saying they were responsible for her death. Robinson died last month...
Charlotte murder suspect captured in Greensboro, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in east Charlotte in late October was arrested in Guilford County Monday, investigators said. Tyquawon Parker, 27, was arrested by the Guilford County Sheriff's Office on outstanding warrants for murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the shooting death of Ahylea Willard.
WCNC
