Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Your response to our ‘DRAINED’ KPRC 2 Investigation into City of Houston water issues

HOUSTON – Your response to our investigation of the Houston Water Department shows us the stories resonated. We spent months investigating and brought you a week’s worth of stories focusing on issues people in our area are having with the City of Houston water department. The KPRC 2 Investigates team is fielding your emails and phone calls while working on getting you help.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Mayor Sylvester Turner issues update on Houston boil water notice

Mayor Sylvester Turner's office tweeted a message late Sunday night with new details on the ongoing boil water notice affecting Houston residents. "We believe the water is safe but based on regulatory requirements when pressure drops below 20 psi we are obligated to issue a boil water notice," the mayor's office stated. "The City is submitting its plan to TCEQ for approval tonight."
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular burger chain opens new location in Houston

There is good news for burger lovers in Houston. Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to open a fourth location in the Houston area this week. The burger chain has been a hit in Houston, and this one is expected to be just as busy when it opens on Thursday, December 1.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Boil water notice issued for large part of Harris County, Houston area

HOUSTON - The City of Houston has issued a boil water notice for the city's main water system. According to the notice, the water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plan around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

School districts announce closures amid boil water notice in Houston area

HOUSTON - Houston ISD announced they will be closing schools and facilities due to the water boil notice. On Sunday evening, the City of Houston issued a boil water notice for the City's main water system. Houston Public Works advised the public to not drink water without boiling it first to ensure all harmful bacteria and microbes are killed. Bring all water to a boil for at least two minutes, then let it cool before using.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Classes still canceled at Houston-area ISDs after lifting of boil water notice

Classes at a number of Houston-area school districts will remain closed despite the City of Houston lifting its boil water notice Tuesday morning. The following districts will not hold classes Tuesday:. Aldine ISD: All facilities will be closed. Houston ISD: All employees will work remotely. Pasadena ISD: Staff must report...
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Word on the street Texas City/La Marque...

Nitro Extreme at Tanger Outlets, Houston. JOIN US @ 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 𝑪𝒊𝒕𝒚, 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 DON'T FORGET TO USE PROMO CODE:. 𝟓𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐑𝐎 for $5 OFF EVERY ticket on ANY level of seating DON'T MISS MOTORCYCLES, FIRE STUNTS & MORE 𝑫𝑬𝑪𝑬𝑴𝑩𝑬𝑹 𝟖-𝟏𝟏 𝒂𝒕 Tanger Outlets, Houston Get your tickets NOW: https://nitro.cirqueitalia.com/?cid=FBC !!
TEXAS CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Increased traffic drives proposed Grand Parkway widening in Tomball

The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to widen the Grand Parkway in the Tomball area from four to six lanes. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) Following a nearly 50% increase in traffic on the Grand Parkway since the Greater Houston area’s outermost loop extended across North Houston in 2016, the Texas Department of Transportation will begin the widening process for several segments, including the F-2 segment spanning the Tomball area from Hwy. 249 to I-45. TxDOT Public Information Officer Danny Perez toldCommunity Impact in an email the agency will hold a public meeting in April for two projects that will widen the tollway from four to six lanes from Hwy. 249 to Holzwarth Road and cost a combined $108 million.
TOMBALL, TX

