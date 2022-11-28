Read full article on original website
Houston boil water order resulted from ground trips at power plants
Over 2.3 million people are being affected by the notice that's expected to last until Tuesday. Mayor Turner provided a timeline of what happened.
Click2Houston.com
Your response to our ‘DRAINED’ KPRC 2 Investigation into City of Houston water issues
HOUSTON – Your response to our investigation of the Houston Water Department shows us the stories resonated. We spent months investigating and brought you a week’s worth of stories focusing on issues people in our area are having with the City of Houston water department. The KPRC 2 Investigates team is fielding your emails and phone calls while working on getting you help.
Does my area fall under Houston's boil water notice? What we know
How can you tell if your water provider is part of the boil water notice for City of Houston customers? Check the following list for more guidance.
Water boil order issued for more than 2 million in Houston
HOUSTON — (AP) — More than 2 million people in the Houston area were urged to boil their tap water Monday after a power outage at a purification plant prompted the mayor to initiate a review of what went wrong. The boil order notice tells customers in the...
Houston Chronicle
Mayor Sylvester Turner issues update on Houston boil water notice
Mayor Sylvester Turner's office tweeted a message late Sunday night with new details on the ongoing boil water notice affecting Houston residents. "We believe the water is safe but based on regulatory requirements when pressure drops below 20 psi we are obligated to issue a boil water notice," the mayor's office stated. "The City is submitting its plan to TCEQ for approval tonight."
KSAT 12
Houstonians say the city fumbled sounding the alarm on boil water notice
HOUSTON — Eboni Davis was at home Sunday night when she got a text saying she wouldn’t have work the following day at Yates High School because of a boil water notice in the nation’s fourth-most-populous city. “I was like, ‘That’s crazy. How did they even let...
Popular burger chain opens new location in Houston
There is good news for burger lovers in Houston. Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to open a fourth location in the Houston area this week. The burger chain has been a hit in Houston, and this one is expected to be just as busy when it opens on Thursday, December 1.
fox26houston.com
Boil water notice issued for large part of Harris County, Houston area
HOUSTON - The City of Houston has issued a boil water notice for the city's main water system. According to the notice, the water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plan around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
fox26houston.com
School districts announce closures amid boil water notice in Houston area
HOUSTON - Houston ISD announced they will be closing schools and facilities due to the water boil notice. On Sunday evening, the City of Houston issued a boil water notice for the City's main water system. Houston Public Works advised the public to not drink water without boiling it first to ensure all harmful bacteria and microbes are killed. Bring all water to a boil for at least two minutes, then let it cool before using.
Houston Chronicle
Classes still canceled at Houston-area ISDs after lifting of boil water notice
Classes at a number of Houston-area school districts will remain closed despite the City of Houston lifting its boil water notice Tuesday morning. The following districts will not hold classes Tuesday:. Aldine ISD: All facilities will be closed. Houston ISD: All employees will work remotely. Pasadena ISD: Staff must report...
Word on the street Texas City/La Marque...
Nitro Extreme at Tanger Outlets, Houston. JOIN US @ 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 𝑪𝒊𝒕𝒚, 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 DON'T FORGET TO USE PROMO CODE:. 𝟓𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐑𝐎 for $5 OFF EVERY ticket on ANY level of seating DON'T MISS MOTORCYCLES, FIRE STUNTS & MORE 𝑫𝑬𝑪𝑬𝑴𝑩𝑬𝑹 𝟖-𝟏𝟏 𝒂𝒕 Tanger Outlets, Houston Get your tickets NOW: https://nitro.cirqueitalia.com/?cid=FBC !!
The Houston boil water notice could also impact these places
HOUSTON — A boil water notice was issued for the City of Houston's main water system Sunday evening. That means the notice is in effect for everyone in Houston. The City of Houston released a list of places that could also be impacted by the boil water notice. The...
Mayor Sylvester Turner spars with Third Ward residents over controversial bike lane expansion
A proposed street rejuvenation became a point of contention during Tuesday's Houston City Council meeting.
Private wells may be affected after wastewater spills due to sustained rainfall in Baytown
You might need to boil your drinking water if you have a private well in Baytown. City officials assure residents that this is unrelated to Houston's boil water advisory.
Click2Houston.com
Governor Abbott sends immediate resources to Houston as city remains under boil water notice
TEXAS – Texas Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to send all necessary resources to the city of Houston after a boil water notice was issued following a power outage that impacted three water treatment plants.
fox26houston.com
Houston remains under water boil order
Hopefully, this is the last night that involves everyone boiling their water to bathe. If that isn't the case, Dr. Danish Ali shares some helpful tips.
Illegal dumping site continues to grow in Sunnyside, even after neighbors made complaints to 311
One longtime resident near the growing pile is worried about the rodents and disease that could be festering in the debris.
These 5 Houston roads are among the worst for traffic in Texas
You might know some of these gridlocked stretches *too* well.
Click2Houston.com
SCHOOL CLOSURES: HISD announces district-wide closure for Tuesday as water crisis continues
HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District. The Houston Independent School District has canceled in-person operations for Tuesday due to a boil water notice impacting most parts of the city. For the second day in a row, HISD officials announced that all Houston ISD schools, offices, and facilities will be...
Increased traffic drives proposed Grand Parkway widening in Tomball
The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to widen the Grand Parkway in the Tomball area from four to six lanes. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) Following a nearly 50% increase in traffic on the Grand Parkway since the Greater Houston area’s outermost loop extended across North Houston in 2016, the Texas Department of Transportation will begin the widening process for several segments, including the F-2 segment spanning the Tomball area from Hwy. 249 to I-45. TxDOT Public Information Officer Danny Perez toldCommunity Impact in an email the agency will hold a public meeting in April for two projects that will widen the tollway from four to six lanes from Hwy. 249 to Holzwarth Road and cost a combined $108 million.
