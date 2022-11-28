Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SFGate
DUQUESNE 72, UC SANTA BARBARA 61
Percentages: FG .489, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Anderson 2-6, Norris 1-3, Pierre-Louis 0-1, Mitchell 0-2, Sanni 0-2, Wishart 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Anderson, Kelly, Norris). Turnovers: 16 (Pierre-Louis 6, Wishart 3, Mitchell 2, Anderson, Kelly, Kukic, Norris, Sanni). Steals: 6 (Anderson, Kelly,...
Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong enters transfer portal
Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.
College football transfer portal tracker for 2023: Updates
Quarterbacks Hudson Card, Connor Bazelak and Cade McNamara are among the players who plan to enter the portal. We provide live updates.
Endy Rodriguez leads top Pirates prospects going into 2023
Catcher Endy Rodriguez (ETA 2024) is first on the list jumping up from sixth. He began the season at High-A Greensboro, was promoted to Double-A Altoona and played six games in Triple-A Indianapolis.
Comments / 0