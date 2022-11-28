ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

Presidents Biden and Macron Hold Talks on Ukraine, Climate and China

Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron sat down Thursday for the centerpiece talks of a pomp-filled French state visit, with the two leaders eager to talk through the war in Ukraine, concerns about China’s increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific and European dismay over aspects of Biden’s signature climate law.
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Higher as Fed Signals Smaller Hikes Ahead

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded higher, carrying on the optimism behind Wall Street's rally as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell confirmed smaller rate hikes could start in December. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 1.67%, with the Hang Seng Tech index trading...
Brexit Has Added 6% to Britons' Food Bills, New Study Finds

Brexit has boosted Britons' average food bills by £210 ($254), according to a new study. Household food bills rose 6% in the two years to the end of 2021, two years on from the U.K.'s formal departure from the European Union, the London School of Economics found. Low-income households...
European Markets Head for Higher Open After Fed Hints at Smaller Rate Hikes

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a higher open Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said smaller interest rate hikes could begin in December. Speaking at an event Wednesday, Powell said he expects the central bank will be in a position...

