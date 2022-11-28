Read full article on original website
China Is a Growing Threat to National Security, U.S. Companies and American Workers, U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo Says
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says China has prioritized its national security over economic growth and trade with other nations. The Commerce Secretary says the country has forced the U.S. to defend its workers, businesses and those of its allies and partners. Raimondo said China is attempting to game the global...
Presidents Biden and Macron Hold Talks on Ukraine, Climate and China
Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron sat down Thursday for the centerpiece talks of a pomp-filled French state visit, with the two leaders eager to talk through the war in Ukraine, concerns about China’s increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific and European dismay over aspects of Biden’s signature climate law.
Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Prepares ‘Powerful Countermeasure'; EU Seeks Special Court to Investigate Russia War Crimes
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the situation at the front as difficult, with intense fighting in the east, northeast and south of Ukraine. He said Russian forces are "planning something" in the...
Riot police take to the streets of Belgium amid fears of trouble after the country was knocked out of the World Cup
Riot police were deployed in Brussels for the match between Belgium and Croatia on Thursday following riots at the weekend after the nation's shock 2-0 defeat to Morocco. Belgium tumbled out of the group after a 0-0 draw in a game that kicked off at 3pm GMT. Morocco also beat...
In Biden's First State Visit, French President Macron Says U.S. Must Stand With Democracies Amid Russian Aggression
French President Emmanuel Macron, standing beside U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House, said the democracies once again must become "brothers in arms" amid Russia's attack on Ukraine. Beyond military aggression, Macron said, the alliance must remain strong as democracy itself is being questioned around the world. Biden too...
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Higher as Fed Signals Smaller Hikes Ahead
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded higher, carrying on the optimism behind Wall Street's rally as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell confirmed smaller rate hikes could start in December. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 1.67%, with the Hang Seng Tech index trading...
Russian Warship Deployment Puts Ukraine on High Alert; Belarus Says Army Must Prepare for ‘Defense'
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday night that the country's armed forces are preparing a "countermeasure" to Russia's offensive operations. "We are analyzing the intentions of the occupiers and are preparing a...
Trenches, Mud and Death: One Ukrainian Battlefield Looks Like Something Out of World War I
The sight of trenches, endless mud and mass destruction is reminiscent of World War I, but that's the reality in Ukraine today. One ongoing and intense battle in eastern Ukraine has descended into the same bloody trench warfare seen a century ago in northern Europe. For several months now, Russian...
Brexit Has Added 6% to Britons' Food Bills, New Study Finds
Brexit has boosted Britons' average food bills by £210 ($254), according to a new study. Household food bills rose 6% in the two years to the end of 2021, two years on from the U.K.'s formal departure from the European Union, the London School of Economics found. Low-income households...
European Markets Head for Higher Open After Fed Hints at Smaller Rate Hikes
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a higher open Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said smaller interest rate hikes could begin in December. Speaking at an event Wednesday, Powell said he expects the central bank will be in a position...
