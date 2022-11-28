ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Walt Disney World Reneges on Promise to Bring Back Parking Lot Trams at All Theme Parks This Year

Walt Disney World has walked back the promise to return parking trams to all theme parks this calendar year. On the Walt Disney World website, under “Trams,” it formerly stated, “Courtesy trams have returned to Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – and they’ll return to other Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2022. Where available, this convenient mode of transportation will whisk Guests from the theme park’s parking lot to its Main Entrance and back.”
Volkskunst Clock and Crafts Shop Finally Reopens in Germany Pavilion at EPCOT

After being closed for nearly three years, the Volkskunst Clocks and Crafts Shop has finally reopened at the Germany Pavilion in EPCOT. Come with us as we explore what’s in the shop. Since “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” is a 19th-century German fairy tale written by the Brothers...
Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Ride Vehicles Being Changed, Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner Comments on Chapek, Walt Disney World Railroad Could Reopen Before Christmas, & More: Daily Recap (11/29/22)

We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
Christopher Lloyd Will Reprise Role as Doc Brown for ‘Back to the Future: OUTATIME’ at Universal’s Great Movie Escape

Christopher Lloyd will reprise his iconic role as Doc Brown for the new “Back to the Future: OUTATIME” escape room experience at Universal’s Great Movie Escape. The experience is described as “Great Scott – Biff’s at it again! He’s stolen Doc Brown’s newest time travel device to sabotage the timeline for his gain. Follow Doc’s clues to find the prototype, track down Biff and save the day before you’re outatime.“
New ‘Harry Potter’ Ornaments Arrive at Universal Orlando Resort

Wizards and muggles alike can now decorate their Christmas tree with three new “Harry Potter” ornaments from Universal Orlando Resort!. Wizards, witches, and muggles who love butterbeer will be thrilled to decorate their tree with this butterbeer ornament!. This ornament is a replica of the enormous barrel at...
BREAKING: Magic Happens Parade Returning to Disneyland in February 2023

Disneyland has announced that the Magic Happens parade will return to the park on February 24, 2023. The show debuted on February 27, 2020, mere days before Disneyland closed due to COVID-19 concerns. The parade was part of Disneyland’s 65th anniversary celebration. Though it was confirmed at D23 Expo to return in spring 2023, a casting call posted in September indicated it would return earlier.
BREAKING: ‘Hey, Disney!’ Amazon Voice Assistant is Finally Being Installed at Disney World Hotels

A Walt Disney World resort hotel is finally installing Amazon Echo devices for the “Hey, Disney!” voice assistant, still advertised publicly to be “coming soon”. This week, guests at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort have been notified that cast members may enter their rooms to install these devices and that guests will be allowed to be the first to test the long-delayed service.
New Earl the Squirrel Lanyard and Socks Arrive at Universal Orlando Resort

We found two new items at Universal Studios Florida featuring everyone’s favorite holiday mascot: Earl the Squirrel!. This lanyard is double sided. One side is black and red checkered, with snowflakes, and reads “Universal Studios”. The other side is red, with Christmas lights, snow flakes, and Earl!
REVIEW: Fantasmic! Dining Package Debuts at Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant

Fantasmic! returned to Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the beginning of this month, but the dining packages didn’t return until today. Naturally, our first stop was the Sci-Fi Dine-in Theater Restaurant. Here’s what’s included in each Fantasmic! Dining Package:. An entrée and appetizer or dessert at select...

