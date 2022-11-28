Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Walt Disney World Reneges on Promise to Bring Back Parking Lot Trams at All Theme Parks This Year
Walt Disney World has walked back the promise to return parking trams to all theme parks this calendar year. On the Walt Disney World website, under “Trams,” it formerly stated, “Courtesy trams have returned to Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – and they’ll return to other Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2022. Where available, this convenient mode of transportation will whisk Guests from the theme park’s parking lot to its Main Entrance and back.”
WDW News Today
A Complete Guide to the 2022 Holiday Season at the Universal Orlando Resort with Tips, Reviews, and More
It’s the most awesomest celebration of the season! The holidays have kicked off here at the Universal Orlando Resort, and to make sure you don’t miss out on anything, we’ve put together a full guide to help you make the most of your visit. You can find...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Ride Vehicles Being Changed to Bench Seats to Accommodate Larger American Guests
When Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure opened on October 1, 2021, at the France Pavilion at EPCOT, the ride vehicles were exactly the same as the ones used at Disneyland Paris. However, the configuration of some of the ride vehicles at the Walt Disney World Resort have been modified. Originally, the...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Beef Brisket, Korean Barbecue, Buffalo Chicken, and Plant-Based Waffle Bowls at Fairfax Fare in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Four new waffle bowls are now available at Fairfax Fare in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Braised brisket tossed in barbecue sauce topped with pickled jalapeños, red onion, and corn chips served on house-made queso sauce and mashed potatoes in a waffle bowl. The brisket in here is so sweet;...
WDW News Today
Volkskunst Clock and Crafts Shop Finally Reopens in Germany Pavilion at EPCOT
After being closed for nearly three years, the Volkskunst Clocks and Crafts Shop has finally reopened at the Germany Pavilion in EPCOT. Come with us as we explore what’s in the shop. Since “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” is a 19th-century German fairy tale written by the Brothers...
WDW News Today
Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Ride Vehicles Being Changed, Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner Comments on Chapek, Walt Disney World Railroad Could Reopen Before Christmas, & More: Daily Recap (11/29/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
WDW News Today
Christopher Lloyd Will Reprise Role as Doc Brown for ‘Back to the Future: OUTATIME’ at Universal’s Great Movie Escape
Christopher Lloyd will reprise his iconic role as Doc Brown for the new “Back to the Future: OUTATIME” escape room experience at Universal’s Great Movie Escape. The experience is described as “Great Scott – Biff’s at it again! He’s stolen Doc Brown’s newest time travel device to sabotage the timeline for his gain. Follow Doc’s clues to find the prototype, track down Biff and save the day before you’re outatime.“
WDW News Today
New ‘Harry Potter’ Ornaments Arrive at Universal Orlando Resort
Wizards and muggles alike can now decorate their Christmas tree with three new “Harry Potter” ornaments from Universal Orlando Resort!. Wizards, witches, and muggles who love butterbeer will be thrilled to decorate their tree with this butterbeer ornament!. This ornament is a replica of the enormous barrel at...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Magic Happens Parade Returning to Disneyland in February 2023
Disneyland has announced that the Magic Happens parade will return to the park on February 24, 2023. The show debuted on February 27, 2020, mere days before Disneyland closed due to COVID-19 concerns. The parade was part of Disneyland’s 65th anniversary celebration. Though it was confirmed at D23 Expo to return in spring 2023, a casting call posted in September indicated it would return earlier.
WDW News Today
Plush ‘Merry Menagerie’ Penguin and Bear Puppets Return to Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Guests once again have the opportunity to re-create “Merry Menagerie” — the roaming holiday puppet show at Disney’s Animal Kingdom — in their own homes. Plush puppets of the baby penguin and polar bear from the show are available for purchase in Riverside Depot. These...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: 11/24/22 (Thanksgiving at EPCOT, Coca-Cola Branded Cups Return to Club Cool, Festival Menu Boards Arrive, & More)
Good morning and Happy Thanksgiving from EPCOT! Today, we are making our way around the park to see what’s new!. Crowds were pretty moderate this morning as we entered the park. There were quite a few people but nothing unusual as of recently. This is one of our favorite...
WDW News Today
Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner Comments on Upheaval The Walt Disney Company
No one really knows what former Disney CEO Michael Eisner thinks about another former CEO Bob Chapek or the direction of The Walt Disney Company, but based on a recent Twitter post, we might have a better idea. The day after Chapek was fired and Bob Iger was back in...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: ‘Hey, Disney!’ Amazon Voice Assistant is Finally Being Installed at Disney World Hotels
A Walt Disney World resort hotel is finally installing Amazon Echo devices for the “Hey, Disney!” voice assistant, still advertised publicly to be “coming soon”. This week, guests at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort have been notified that cast members may enter their rooms to install these devices and that guests will be allowed to be the first to test the long-delayed service.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Guardians of the Galaxy ‘Awesome Drink – Holiday Remix’ Available at Joffrey’s in EPCOT
We were at EPCOT and had to try Joffrey’s Awesome Drink – Holiday Remix. It is only available at the Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company kiosk outside the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction at the Wonders of Xandar pavilion. Joffrey’s Awesome Drink – Holiday Remix...
WDW News Today
New Universal’s Holiday Parade Featuring Macy’s Shirt and Sweatshirt Available at Universal Studios Florida
Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s is a fun parade that rolls through Universal Studios Florida and mimics the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City with oversized balloons. Fans of the parade will love these two new shirts that we found!. Universal’s Holiday Parade Featuring...
WDW News Today
New Earl the Squirrel Lanyard and Socks Arrive at Universal Orlando Resort
We found two new items at Universal Studios Florida featuring everyone’s favorite holiday mascot: Earl the Squirrel!. This lanyard is double sided. One side is black and red checkered, with snowflakes, and reads “Universal Studios”. The other side is red, with Christmas lights, snow flakes, and Earl!
WDW News Today
WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure at Disney California Adventure Closing for Refurbishment in January 2023
WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, part of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, has been scheduled for refurbishment starting in early January 2023. The attraction will close for refurbishment on January 9, 2023. At this time, the Disneyland Resort calendar only goes through January 10, so the length of the closure is unknown.
WDW News Today
Full Lineup for Disney on Broadway Concert Series & Dining Packages Coming to 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will return beginning January 13, and Disney has released a full lineup for the Disney on Broadway Concert Series. Jan. 13, 15, 16, 19, 20 – Kara Lindsay (“Newsies”) & Kevin Massey (“Tarzan”) Jan. 14, 17, 18,...
WDW News Today
New ‘Ratatouille’ Handbag, Cookbook Stand, and Cutting Board Arrive at Disneyland Resort
Christmastime is here and many people are starting to buy gifts for loved ones. We found three new items at World of Disney in Disneyland that are perfect for fans of the hit Disney film, “Ratatouille”!. Remy and Emile Cheese Handbag — $24.99. This handbag is adorable!...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Fantasmic! Dining Package Debuts at Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant
Fantasmic! returned to Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the beginning of this month, but the dining packages didn’t return until today. Naturally, our first stop was the Sci-Fi Dine-in Theater Restaurant. Here’s what’s included in each Fantasmic! Dining Package:. An entrée and appetizer or dessert at select...
