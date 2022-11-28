ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home destroyed, 1 person injured following fire

By Wes Rumbelow
 3 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — A trailer house was destroyed and one person was sent to a hospital following a fire Sunday evening.

The fire was reported at 7:15 p.m. at the Acacia Mobile Home Park. Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly.

LFR responds to storage shed fire in Central Lubbock

EMS confirmed that one patient was taken to a hospital with relatively minor injuries.

A photojournalist at the scene reported the trailer was destroyed by the fire.

LFR said the fire was under investigation by fire marshals.

