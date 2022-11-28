Read full article on original website
Most “Worth Visiting” Restaurant in Meridian Ranked Best in America?
Idaho is home to an incredible number of amazing restaurants, many of which are located in Boise, at least according to the national lists we’ve seen. However, this time there’s a locally owned restaurant in Meridian making the lists!. A recent article from Lovefood shares restaurants in each...
boisestatepublicradio.org
'Build, build, build.' Experts say more housing is key to ending homelessness in Idaho
Mental health and substance use issues often dominate conversations around homelessness, but researchers and social workers in Idaho are drawing attention to the housing shortage as its main cause. Gregg Colburn, co-author of the book "Homelessness is a Housing Problem", visited City Club of Boise to discuss misconceptions around the...
Why It’s Time For The National Media To Get Out of Idaho
You can pick your favorite or not-so-favorite national media outlet that will tell you they're giving you the latest. They tell us they want to help authorities find out who is responsible for the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. However, the national media, like local media, is not in the public service; they're in what's in it for the business. The American public is fixated on these horrific murders; otherwise, the media 'Freak Show' would've moved on to the next town.
Idaho seeks to dismiss Satanic Temple abortion lawsuit, says a suit requires a pregnant woman
Attorneys representing the state of Idaho have asked a court to dismiss a lawsuit from the Satanic Temple over Idaho’s abortion laws, saying the organization lacks standing to pursue the case and refuting its legal arguments. The Satanic Temple filed its lawsuit in U.S. District Court of the District of Idaho at the end of […] The post Idaho seeks to dismiss Satanic Temple abortion lawsuit, says a suit requires a pregnant woman appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Intentional shaping of growth in Idaho may be key to success
BOISE, Idaho — At any public meeting in Idaho, citizens' number one complaint can be growth. Really, it's more than just worry -- it's fear. It could be a fear of the unknown, or fear of losing the state that people grew up with -- or losing the Idaho people moved here for.
Who is Idaho’s Most Notorious Criminal?
For decades Boise Idaho housed some of the most violent, vicious, and downright scary criminals in the country. Horrific humans came from all over the world to serve their time at the Old Penitentiary. Who do you think Idaho's worst has been?. Readers Digest Idaho's most notorious criminal was James...
6 U.S. Cities That Are Apparently Safer Than Boise (Do You Agree?)
Would you agree Boise is a safe city? We think so!. In fact, we recently shared the top 5 PROS to living in Boise, and something on the list was that Boise is a clean and safe city. However, Boise rarely (if ever) ranks on Global or Nationwide lists for being a safe city. Absurd.
Post Register
What we know: disappearance of Michael Vaughan
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Fruitland Police will provide an update on the disappearance of Michael Vaughan on Thursday, December 1 at 1:00 p.m. CBS2 will air the news conference live on TV and stream it on IdahoNews.com. Michael Vaughan, a now-six-year-old boy from Fruitland, disappeared on July 27, 2021,...
Boise Office of Police Accountability exonerates most officers in three newly released reports
BOISE, Idaho — Three reports from the Boise Office of Police Accountability (OPA) were released Wednesday, mostly exonerating the officers who discharged their guns in a 2019 incident, a 2021 incident and the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting. Fall of 2019. OPA said in the report that in October...
This Charming Christmas Village Just 4 Hours From Boise Is a Must See
When it comes to the holidays we are always looking for something that will give us and the kiddos the full experience of Christmas. When I was in Colorado last weekend we did just that with a Christmas-themed train ride that had Santa visiting the train, and a drive through the "North Pole" it was so much fun watching all the kids enjoy this magical experience.
KIVI-TV
Jesse Tree continues efforts to avoid evictions, prevent homelessness in the Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho — Rent prices in the Treasure Valley have skyrocketed in recent years, leaving countless Treasure Valley families struggling to make ends meet. Combine that with rising grocery and gas prices, and the number of families reaching out to the local non-profit Jesse Tree for rental assistance has quadrupled.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Understanding the importance of bladder health
It’s one of those topics nobody likes to talk about, but millions of Americans have issues like urinary incontinence or an overactive bladder. November has been dubbed “Bladder Health Month” to try to get more people to talk about these common problems, and find resources to fix them.
See What is Hiding in the Master Closet of This Extraordinary $5.5 Million Boise Home
No doubt this home is an absolute stunner. From the layout to the finishes to the decks to the resort like pool to the unbelievable views of Boise. As I was scrolling through the striking photos of the home the master closet shocked me the most. I have scrolled through a lot of multi million dollar homes in the area and have never seen anything like it. Check out the extraordinary home and see what is hiding in the master closet.
RSV cases see early spike in Idaho, nationwide
BOISE, Idaho — The country has seen a nationwide surge in cases of RSV, including here in Idaho. Babies and children are especially vulnerable to the respiratory virus. Data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) shows RSV positivity, and positive cases, have surged in the last three weeks. For MMWR week 46 - which was measured Nov. 20, Idaho had 371 positive RSV tests with a 22.6% positivity rate.
Post Register
Press conference announced by Fruitland PD on the Michael Vaughan case
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Fruitland Police have announced a press conference for this Thursday, December, 1st, with an update on the Michael Vaughan case. Fruitland Police worked for over a week digging in the backyard of a nearby residence to where Michael went missing more than a year and a half ago.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho motorcycle club added to the National Register of Historic Places
The Owyhee Motorcycle Club has been around since 1935 helping develop the sport of off-road motorcycle racing in Idaho. Since 1946, riders have trained and competed on a track in the Boise Foothills, providing 80 acres of land for pro-racers and up-and-comers alike. Now the club has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the first one to do so in the United States.
Boise Should Beware of Brown Lump Hiding in Fresh Cut Christmas Trees
It's tough to beat the amazing smell a fresh-cut Christmas tree brings to your living room, but is that smell worth the risk of this chaos happening in your living room?. Live Christmas trees are absolutely beautiful, but they can bring some unwanted visitors into your home. In 2019, a Georgia family was shocked to find a tiny owl had been living in their tree for over a week before one of their children found it. Last year, a family in South Africa was stunned to find a venomous snake slithering its way through their tree.
Post Register
Central District Health conducting Tuberculosis investigation
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — CDH reports: "Central District Health (CDH) has confirmed that an individual residing in the Centennial High School Attendance area has been diagnosed with TB. The individual attended Centennial High School for 50 days between May and October 2022. At this time, there is no known...
Highway 21 from Idaho City to Lowman is closed
IDAHO CITY, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) has closed the highway from Idaho City to Lowman. In a press release, ITD said that they are anticipating heavy snow fall in the area and are closing it for safety. The maintenance crews will keep checking the situation and...
Idaho Law Enforcement Needs Your Help Now More Than Ever!
The past few weekends and, for that matter, last year have been challenging for Idaho Law Enforcement agencies. We forget that our police officers are under incredible respect, and although not perfect, they protect and serve. However, recent tragedies and controversies in our state have caused many to question the competency of our law enforcement agencies.
