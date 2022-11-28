Residents in Chico Prepare for a Wet and Cold Week. With a wet and cold winter storm predicted this coming week, some Chico residents had to do extra chores over the weekend. Many people were out on Sunday securing their yards for the wet week ahead. Several areas of Butte County are expected to get about an inch of rain, including Oroville and Chico, and Paradise is predicted to see about two inches of rainfall.

