Chico, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Winter storm leaf cleanup preparations

The next winter storm is on our doorstep, just in time for the Chico tree canopy to drop its leaves. The next winter storm is on our doorstep, just in time for the Chico tree canopy to drop its leaves.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Business owners prepare against holiday shoplifters.

CHICO, Calif. - With the holidays approaching, shoplifting has been rising nationwide, but many small business owners are already prepared. Action News Now went to several local businesses to talk to owners about the security measures they've taken. Many owners have security cameras, and some have added new prevention measures.
nomadlawyer.org

Chico: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Chico, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chico California. Located in the northern Sacramento Valley, Chico is a great place to spend a vacation. Chico is home to some of the most exciting and historic attractions in the state of California. It is also a great place for outdoor recreation enthusiasts.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

City of Chico resumes homeless camp enforcement

CHICO, Calif. - After nearly a month, the City of Chico moved more homeless people off of the streets and into shelter. Chico’s Public Works crews cleared 31 homeless people who were staying at the “Triangle” on Pine and Cypress, near the Little Chico Creek near Highway 99 and the south side of the creek near the Boucher St. Bridge.
CHICO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Chico Residents Clear Debris in Preparation for Winter

Residents in Chico Prepare for a Wet and Cold Week. With a wet and cold winter storm predicted this coming week, some Chico residents had to do extra chores over the weekend. Many people were out on Sunday securing their yards for the wet week ahead. Several areas of Butte County are expected to get about an inch of rain, including Oroville and Chico, and Paradise is predicted to see about two inches of rainfall.
CHICO, CA
mynspr.org

Chico sales tax | Drought in Glenn County | Addressing diesel trucks

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Nov. 30. Voters in Chico approved two ballot measures — H and L — in this month’s election, according to final results posted by election officials in Butte County. Measure H raises the city sales tax rate by 1%, and Measure L holds the city of Chico to the same public nuisance laws as private property owners.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

People in Chico preparing as winter storm approaches

Dozens of leaf piles are starting to form as fall comes to a close and people prepare for rain this week. People in Chico preparing as winter storm approaches. Dozens of leaf piles are starting to form as fall comes to a close and people prepare for rain this week.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Late-night fire damages business in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. 2:45 P.M. UPDATE - Red Bluff Fire Department put out a fire that damaged a business. The fire was reported at 9:50 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Main Street. A witness reported seeing flames on top of the Launderland Laundromat building. The Red Bluff...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Chico

Shortly before 6 p.m., officers arrested a suspect after an hours-long standoff in Chico. Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Chico. Shortly before 6 p.m., officers arrested a suspect after an hours-long standoff in Chico.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Family says loved one was shot, killed in Chico Sunday

CHICO, Calif. 12:35 P.M. UPDATE - Chico Police Department is searching for a person who shot and killed a man Sunday night. Officers found the man in the 800 block of East 16th Street around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. This is in the Chapmantown area of south Chico near the Dorothy...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tehama County Sheriff's Department has cut daytime patrol hours

"I've been here all day at the Tehama County Sheriff's office trying to get a hold of someone who can talk about staffing shortages and recent cuts to daytime patrol hours... The only problem? I'm one of the only people here," said Action News Now reporter, Lauren Cooper. She spoke...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Paradise Community Symphony and Chorus Returns Saturday and Sunday

The Paradise Community Symphony and Chorus will be performing holiday favorites in Paradise this weekend. Paradise Community Symphony and Chorus Christmas show returns after successful 2021 performance. The Paradise Community Symphony and Chorus will be performing holiday favorites in Paradise this weekend.
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Preventing card skimming after another device found in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Gridley Police found a card skimmer device on a Bank of America ATM at 1516 Highway 99 at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. This was not the first time it has happened in Butte County though. Two men stole 4,300 Chico Walmart customers' card information during a months long massive identity theft ring across six Walmart stores.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police chase ends with a truck crashing into a fence, driver arrested

CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police arrested a man who had several outstanding warrants after a pursuit ended with the driver crashing into a fence early Wednesday morning. Chico Police told Action News Now that the first officer tried pulling over the driver, Ryan Rash, near East 20th Street and Highway 99 around 12:30 a.m.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

DA identifies suspects in Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting

CHICO, Calif. - Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey has identified the suspects in an officer-involved shooting in Chico Wednesday afternoon. Ramsey said authorities arrested 19-year-old Madison Sells and 25-year-old Shawn Williamson. The incident began when Alcoholic and Beverage Control (ABC) agents were conducting an operation near the Safeway on...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Oregon man hit, killed in I-5 collision in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. - An Oregon man who stopped his vehicle in the east shoulder of Interstate 5 in Red Bluff early Monday morning died after he was hit by a vehicle, according to the CHP. Officers said 34-year-old Zachary Mitchell of Medford, Oregon, pulled his vehicle over to the...
RED BLUFF, CA

