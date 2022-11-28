Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Winter storm leaf cleanup preparations
The next winter storm is on our doorstep, just in time for the Chico tree canopy to drop its leaves. The next winter storm is on our doorstep, just in time for the Chico tree canopy to drop its leaves.
actionnewsnow.com
Business owners prepare against holiday shoplifters.
CHICO, Calif. - With the holidays approaching, shoplifting has been rising nationwide, but many small business owners are already prepared. Action News Now went to several local businesses to talk to owners about the security measures they've taken. Many owners have security cameras, and some have added new prevention measures.
nomadlawyer.org
Chico: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Chico, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chico California. Located in the northern Sacramento Valley, Chico is a great place to spend a vacation. Chico is home to some of the most exciting and historic attractions in the state of California. It is also a great place for outdoor recreation enthusiasts.
actionnewsnow.com
City of Chico resumes homeless camp enforcement
CHICO, Calif. - After nearly a month, the City of Chico moved more homeless people off of the streets and into shelter. Chico’s Public Works crews cleared 31 homeless people who were staying at the “Triangle” on Pine and Cypress, near the Little Chico Creek near Highway 99 and the south side of the creek near the Boucher St. Bridge.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Chico Residents Clear Debris in Preparation for Winter
Residents in Chico Prepare for a Wet and Cold Week. With a wet and cold winter storm predicted this coming week, some Chico residents had to do extra chores over the weekend. Many people were out on Sunday securing their yards for the wet week ahead. Several areas of Butte County are expected to get about an inch of rain, including Oroville and Chico, and Paradise is predicted to see about two inches of rainfall.
Northern California restaurant reopens four years after devastating Camp Fire
"We've always had really good support."
mynspr.org
Chico sales tax | Drought in Glenn County | Addressing diesel trucks
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Nov. 30. Voters in Chico approved two ballot measures — H and L — in this month’s election, according to final results posted by election officials in Butte County. Measure H raises the city sales tax rate by 1%, and Measure L holds the city of Chico to the same public nuisance laws as private property owners.
actionnewsnow.com
People in Chico preparing as winter storm approaches
Dozens of leaf piles are starting to form as fall comes to a close and people prepare for rain this week. People in Chico preparing as winter storm approaches. Dozens of leaf piles are starting to form as fall comes to a close and people prepare for rain this week.
actionnewsnow.com
Late-night fire damages business in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. 2:45 P.M. UPDATE - Red Bluff Fire Department put out a fire that damaged a business. The fire was reported at 9:50 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Main Street. A witness reported seeing flames on top of the Launderland Laundromat building. The Red Bluff...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Chico
Shortly before 6 p.m., officers arrested a suspect after an hours-long standoff in Chico. Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Chico. Shortly before 6 p.m., officers arrested a suspect after an hours-long standoff in Chico.
actionnewsnow.com
Family says loved one was shot, killed in Chico Sunday
CHICO, Calif. 12:35 P.M. UPDATE - Chico Police Department is searching for a person who shot and killed a man Sunday night. Officers found the man in the 800 block of East 16th Street around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. This is in the Chapmantown area of south Chico near the Dorothy...
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County Sheriff's Department has cut daytime patrol hours
"I've been here all day at the Tehama County Sheriff's office trying to get a hold of someone who can talk about staffing shortages and recent cuts to daytime patrol hours... The only problem? I'm one of the only people here," said Action News Now reporter, Lauren Cooper. She spoke...
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise Community Symphony and Chorus Returns Saturday and Sunday
The Paradise Community Symphony and Chorus will be performing holiday favorites in Paradise this weekend. Paradise Community Symphony and Chorus Christmas show returns after successful 2021 performance. The Paradise Community Symphony and Chorus will be performing holiday favorites in Paradise this weekend.
californiaglobe.com
While California Burns, Politicians Fiddle: One Rancher’s Story
If Hollywood was looking to cast a real-life rancher for a part in the hit western series “Yellowstone,” Dave Daley would be a prime candidate. He’s as real as a rancher gets. A fifth generation Butte County cattleman, his family first settled in the Oroville area in...
actionnewsnow.com
Orland, Colusa Football host NorCal Regional Finals, Pleasant Valley hits the road
The CIF NorCal Regional Finals are set! Pleasant Valley, Orland and Colusa will compete for a spot in the State Championship. Orland, Colusa host NorCal Regional Finals, Pleasant Valley hits the road. The CIF NorCal Regional Finals are set! Pleasant Valley, Orland and Colusa will compete for a spot in...
actionnewsnow.com
Preventing card skimming after another device found in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Gridley Police found a card skimmer device on a Bank of America ATM at 1516 Highway 99 at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. This was not the first time it has happened in Butte County though. Two men stole 4,300 Chico Walmart customers' card information during a months long massive identity theft ring across six Walmart stores.
actionnewsnow.com
Police chase ends with a truck crashing into a fence, driver arrested
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police arrested a man who had several outstanding warrants after a pursuit ended with the driver crashing into a fence early Wednesday morning. Chico Police told Action News Now that the first officer tried pulling over the driver, Ryan Rash, near East 20th Street and Highway 99 around 12:30 a.m.
actionnewsnow.com
DA identifies suspects in Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting
CHICO, Calif. - Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey has identified the suspects in an officer-involved shooting in Chico Wednesday afternoon. Ramsey said authorities arrested 19-year-old Madison Sells and 25-year-old Shawn Williamson. The incident began when Alcoholic and Beverage Control (ABC) agents were conducting an operation near the Safeway on...
actionnewsnow.com
Oregon man hit, killed in I-5 collision in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - An Oregon man who stopped his vehicle in the east shoulder of Interstate 5 in Red Bluff early Monday morning died after he was hit by a vehicle, according to the CHP. Officers said 34-year-old Zachary Mitchell of Medford, Oregon, pulled his vehicle over to the...
