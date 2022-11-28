Read full article on original website
Related
San Francisco's self-cleaning public toilets make me scared for the future
"Mysterious vacuum sounds and clanging noises emanated from behind its curved closed doors."
The 3-minute heist wreaking havoc on the Bay Area is only getting worse
Skyrocketing catalytic converter thefts lead to monthslong backorders for Prius parts.
sfstandard.com
Neighbors Slam Failed SF Housing Project as ‘Eyesore’ With Human Waste, Graffiti
A former San Francisco car wash and gas station at the center of an affordable housing battle has enraged neighbors after becoming a hotbed of litter, human waste and graffiti. “It’s a huge neighborhood eyesore,” said Alan Mutter, a Lower Haight resident of 38 years who lives close to the...
sfstandard.com
Sweeping Crackdown Targets Gang With SF Roots, Bay Area-Wide Reach and Deadly Rap Feuds
In a crackdown that swept the Bay Area, police toppled key players in a violent gang. The raids culminated a monthslong probe that led SFPD from a cache of weapons in East Palo Alto to a group that grew from San Francisco’s public housing projects into what authorities call one of the region’s fastest-growing criminal factions.
NBC Bay Area
Pair Charged for Robbing 2 Banks on Same Day in SF
A man and woman have been charged for allegedly robbing two banks on the same day earlier this month in San Francisco, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Anthony Fardella, 39, and Ashley Crowder, 40, have been charged with two counts of second-degree robbery and one count of attempted second-degree robbery for the thefts on Nov. 19, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.
KTVU FOX 2
'Whites only' and 'Blacks only' tagged in Alameda High restroom
ALAMEDA, Calif. - Alameda High School was tagged with several racist markings before the Thanksgiving break, according to school officials. The N-word was scratched into a stairwell wall and a restroom, a swastika was tagged in a restroom, and "whites only" and "blacks only" were written on the mirrors above two sinks in the same restroom, according to Principal Robert Ithurburn in a newsletter sent to parents on Nov. 18.
After pandemic high, San Francisco marijuana sales lethargic in 2022
Cannabis retailers in San Francisco have seen better days. After a steady rise through the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, cannabis sales in San Francisco have plunged thus far in 2022, according to data reported by retailers to state regulators. Cannabis retailers in San Francisco saw $72.4 million in sales in the second quarter of 2021. In the same quarter this year, they reported $57.4 million in sales, a...
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Armed Robbery at San Francisco's Twin Peaks
San Francisco police are investigating an armed robbery at one of the city's most scenic spots. The breathtaking views of the city from Twin Peaks continue to draw people there, unfortunately it also continues to draw the criminals who prey on them. According to San Francisco police, two people sitting...
KTVU FOX 2
2 San Francisco men get life for deadly shooting outside funeral repass
SAN FRANCISCO - Two men were sentenced to life behind bars on Monday for a fatal shooting outside a funeral repass in San Francisco in 2019 that also left several bystanders wounded. Robert Manning, 31, and Jamare Coats, 29, engaged in a shootout outside the Fillmore Heritage Center on March...
2 arrested in connection with SF Muni shooting
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on a Muni bus on Aug. 3, the San Francisco Police Department announced Tuesday. SFPD said the arrests happened on Nov. 18 in Daly City. The shooting happened at Velasco Avenue and Santos Street, near the border of […]
KTVU FOX 2
California photographer shares story of strangers daily, amassing thousands of photos over almost 7 years
OAKLAND, Calif. - He calls it a labor of love. Nearly every day for almost seven years, Bay Area photographer Brian Molyneaux has stepped out into his community and used the shutter of his camera to connect, taking photos of thousands of strangers he’s met on the street, to learn their story and then offer a window into their lives.
Business near Union Square robbed less than one week after Mayor Breed promised to make the area ‘safer and more inviting’
Just a week after Mayor London Breed announced new measures to make Union Square safe space for shoppers and storeowners, a local business in the area was robbed, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
San Francisco Examiner
The murder case that came back to haunt SF judge
None of Anthony Kline’s colleagues had ever seen it happen. The most senior justice on California’s First District Court of Appeal, Kline was asking to be transferred to the juvenile bench, at the advanced age of 83. Juvenile was the scrappy place you started a career, not the triumphant place you ended one. But after four decades in appeals, Kline was feeling estranged from real life. He wanted to spend a year in juvie before retiring.
San Francisco District Attorney announces charges in Tenderloin killing, robbery
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced murder and second-dree robbery charges against the 28-year-old accused of robbing and killing a man Saturday morning in the Tenderloin. Semaj McClure, 29, was found on the ground at Leavenworth and Eddy streets Nov. 29, and was later pronounced dead after being transported to […]
oaklandside.org
Fast food franchises have a tight grip on Eastmont. The city wants to change that
At the start of the pandemic, the Black Cultural Zone, a community development group, struck a deal with the city of Oakland to transform a vacant city-owned lot at Foothill Boulevard and 73rd Avenue into an outdoor community space. It became “Liberation Park,” which hosts weekly farmers markets, a rollerskating rink, and more.
Eater
This Beloved San Francisco Ice Cream Company Is About to Expand in a Big Way
Ice cream fans throughout the Bay Area, and specifically the Mission District, rejoice: Humphry Slocombe, a fan favorite since 2008 and recognized as one of America’s best ice cream companies by Food Network, is taking over a 5,876-square-foot production facility at 121 Capp Street. According to the San Francisco Business Times, the space was leased by competitor Smitten until last month. Details about how the company will use this new space are unclear so far, though it is licensed as a commissary kitchen.
Bank in South San Francisco robbed by armed suspect Monday morning
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN)– South San Francisco police are seeking a man who robbed a bank on Monday morning. Officers responded at 9:44 a.m. Monday to a report of a robbery in which the suspect entered a bank in the 100 block of McLellan Drive, pointed a handgun at a teller and demanded money, police […]
californiaglobe.com
Union Square Robbery Saturday Renews SF Retailer Fears Of Another Crime Laden Holiday Season
A weekend robbery of a Leica store in San Francisco’s Union Square totaling $180,000 in stolen merchandise and $20,000 in damages raised new concerns for shoppers this week as promises to create a safer experience following a string of high-profile robberies last year by city lawmakers have begun to go unfulfilled.
Police ask for help identifying a foot found at Bay Area beach
Bay Area police are asking anyone with information about a foot found inside a running shoe to get in touch.
KQED
'It's Been a Fight for Our Homes': The Ongoing Saga to Fix San Francisco's Sewers
Months before this fall's rains began, Victoria Sanchez stood out in front of her home on Cayuga Avenue in San Francisco’s Mission Terrace neighborhood. Her block appeared ordinary on that July day: rows of colorful Mediterranean-style homes stretched wall-to-wall as the 44 Muni bus rumbled past the corner. The...
Comments / 5