NBC Bay Area

Pair Charged for Robbing 2 Banks on Same Day in SF

A man and woman have been charged for allegedly robbing two banks on the same day earlier this month in San Francisco, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Anthony Fardella, 39, and Ashley Crowder, 40, have been charged with two counts of second-degree robbery and one count of attempted second-degree robbery for the thefts on Nov. 19, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

'Whites only' and 'Blacks only' tagged in Alameda High restroom

ALAMEDA, Calif. - Alameda High School was tagged with several racist markings before the Thanksgiving break, according to school officials. The N-word was scratched into a stairwell wall and a restroom, a swastika was tagged in a restroom, and "whites only" and "blacks only" were written on the mirrors above two sinks in the same restroom, according to Principal Robert Ithurburn in a newsletter sent to parents on Nov. 18.
ALAMEDA, CA
San Francisco Examiner

After pandemic high, San Francisco marijuana sales lethargic in 2022

Cannabis retailers in San Francisco have seen better days. After a steady rise through the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, cannabis sales in San Francisco have plunged thus far in 2022, according to data reported by retailers to state regulators. Cannabis retailers in San Francisco saw $72.4 million in sales in the second quarter of 2021. In the same quarter this year, they reported $57.4 million in sales, a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Investigate Armed Robbery at San Francisco's Twin Peaks

San Francisco police are investigating an armed robbery at one of the city's most scenic spots. The breathtaking views of the city from Twin Peaks continue to draw people there, unfortunately it also continues to draw the criminals who prey on them. According to San Francisco police, two people sitting...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested in connection with SF Muni shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on a Muni bus on Aug. 3, the San Francisco Police Department announced Tuesday. SFPD said the arrests happened on Nov. 18 in Daly City. The shooting happened at Velasco Avenue and Santos Street, near the border of […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

The murder case that came back to haunt SF judge

None of Anthony Kline’s colleagues had ever seen it happen. The most senior justice on California’s First District Court of Appeal, Kline was asking to be transferred to the juvenile bench, at the advanced age of 83. Juvenile was the scrappy place you started a career, not the triumphant place you ended one. But after four decades in appeals, Kline was feeling estranged from real life. He wanted to spend a year in juvie before retiring.
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

Fast food franchises have a tight grip on Eastmont. The city wants to change that

At the start of the pandemic, the Black Cultural Zone, a community development group, struck a deal with the city of Oakland to transform a vacant city-owned lot at Foothill Boulevard and 73rd Avenue into an outdoor community space. It became “Liberation Park,” which hosts weekly farmers markets, a rollerskating rink, and more.
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

This Beloved San Francisco Ice Cream Company Is About to Expand in a Big Way

Ice cream fans throughout the Bay Area, and specifically the Mission District, rejoice: Humphry Slocombe, a fan favorite since 2008 and recognized as one of America’s best ice cream companies by Food Network, is taking over a 5,876-square-foot production facility at 121 Capp Street. According to the San Francisco Business Times, the space was leased by competitor Smitten until last month. Details about how the company will use this new space are unclear so far, though it is licensed as a commissary kitchen.
