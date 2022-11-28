Read full article on original website
Related
Here’s a Look at Rappers Taking Credit for Accomplishments They Didn’t Really Earn
There’s been a decent amount of rap cap going on in hip-hop recently. Some people call it lies. Others may refer to it as innocent flexing. One thing is for sure: in the internet age, it’s easy to call someone’s bluff if they are taking credit where credit is not due. Rappers are no exception.
Boosie BadAzz Says Jay-Z Isn’t Musically Relevant
In a recent interview, Boosie BadAzz said that Jay-Z isn't musically relevant to the younger generation. On Wednesday (Nov. 30), DJ Vlad posted a video of an interview he did with Boosie Badazz where they discussed Jay-Z and Nas' relevancy in hip-hop. In the clip, Vlad said that it's difficult for a rapper in their 50s to stay on top of the rap game, except for Jay-Z who is 52 years old. However, Boosie feels that Jay isn't musically relevant to the younger generation but is relevant in terms of his success in business.
Pusha T Calls Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Comments ‘Very Disappointing’
Pusha T has been mum on Kanye West's recent undoing as a result of Ye going on a month-long anti-Semitic tirade. Now, the G.O.O.D. Music president has broken his silence. On Monday (Nov. 28), the Los Angeles Times ran a profile piece on King Push, where the Virginia rapper talked about his recent Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album and opened up about how Ye's recent antics haven't sit well with him.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Settle Divorce, Ye to Pay $200,000 a Month in Child Support – Report
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce settlement has reportedly been finalized with Ye being mandated to pay $200,000 a month for child support for their four children. On Tuesday (Nov. 29), TMZ broke the news that the former couple's nearly year-long divorce has officially been settled monetarily. According to the celebrity news site, Ye is on the hook for $2.4 million a year for child support. He must also reportedly cough up "50% of their kids' educational expenses, including tuition" and "50% of their children's security expenses." Kim will reportedly have the kids the majority of the time, but they were both granted joint custody and equal access to their children.
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
35K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0