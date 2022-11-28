Read full article on original website
Hugh Freeze's Auburn Contract Reportedly Included Bizarre Clause
Auburn ended its coaching search on Monday afternoon when it hired Hugh Freeze. Freeze will come over from Liberty after he coached that program for the last four seasons. In those four seasons, he went 34-15 and led the program to a bowl each time. While he's set to be...
Gary Patterson Reportedly A Candidate For Head Coaching Job
College football's coaching carousel is spinning into overdrive after concluding the regular season. Another vacancy surfaced Monday when UNLV fired Marcus Arroyo despite improving to 5-7 this season. The Rebels could potentially consider a prominent replacement. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman speculated Gary Patterson as an "interesting name" to monitor. Patterson...
Dabo Swinney gives blunt message to frustrated Clemson fans
The Clemson Tigers did not have an ideal end to the regular season, losing their regular season finale to in-state rival South Carolina on Saturday. Their offense looked extremely flat in the game, and head coach Dabo Swinney faced some criticism regarding quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei on Monday. Swinney held his...
Swinney says 'no room for error' for Uiagalelei, Klubnik will be ready
On Sunday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney reaffirmed that DJ Uiagalelei remains the Tigers' starting quarterback and will run out first in Saturday's ACC Championship Game against North Carolina. (...)
How the Tennessee Vols’ nightmare scenario is on the verge of becoming a reality
A couple of days ago, the Tennessee Vols appeared destined for either the Sugar Bowl or the Orange Bowl. Tennessee’s 25-point loss to South Carolina earlier this month essentially knocked the Vols out of College Football Playoff contention. The feeling was that if Tennessee was ranked above Alabama on...
Lane Kiffin Responds to Auburn 'Angel' Coach Hugh Freeze's Ole Miss Insult
New Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze is a snake-oil salesman, and Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin isn't letting him off the hook
Dabo Swinney clarifies his comments about the Tennessee Vols ‘flipping burgers’ during championship weekend
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney drew the ire of Tennessee Vols fans last week when he made some comments about UT’s 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Swinney said that Tennessee had a clear path to the playoff, but they forgot to show up to play against the Gamecocks.
Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach
Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
There’s a player the Tennessee Vols need to hope hits the transfer portal this offseason
The Tennessee Vols need some secondary help. That might be the understatement of the year. Tennessee’s defensive backs played hard this season, no one will dispute that. But the Vols’ secondary was easily the weak point in Knoxville this season. Josh Heupel and his staff are expected to...
Look: Hugh Freeze's Message For Nick Saban Is Going Viral
Auburn officially introduced Hugh Freeze as its new head coach this Tuesday. During the introductory press conference, Freeze said he has tremendous respect for Alabama head coach Nick Saban. However, their friendship won't prevent him from embracing the Alabama-Auburn rivalry. "I have great respect for Nick," Freeze said. "He and...
'It’s not acceptable'
Monday was certainly difficult for the Clemson football team when it reconvened and got back to work following last Saturday’s loss to South Carolina. “Yesterday was a tough day,” head coach Dabo (...)
Matt Rhule makes shocking comments on time with Panthers
New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule made surprising comments on his time with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday. Things were very bad for Rhule in Carolina. He finished with an 11-27 record through 38 games as an NFL head coach. The Panthers never recorded more than five wins with Rhule as their coach. The Panthers started 1-4 this season, and then Rhule got canned.
Finally, the College Football Playoff has grown. Now, it's time to expand players' wallets | Opinion
A piece of this needs to go to the players who are putting their bodies and NFL futures on the line. Thanks to NIL, there’s a feasible way to do it.
Carter Shaw, Son of David Shaw, Commits to UCLA Football as Walk-On
The class of 2023 wide receiver will be heading to Westwood following his father's resignation as head coach at Stanford.
Greg McElroy Blasts Playoff Committee For 'Ridiculous' Rankings
During the latest episode of the "Always College Football" show, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy shared his thoughts on the latest College Football Playoff rankings. McElroy is on board with the top four - Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC. He believes the top three teams should make the CFP regardless of what happens this weekend.
OL Phillip Daniels re-opens recruitment
Cincinnati Princeton offensive lineman Phillip Daniels tells 247Sports that he has de-committed from Pittsburgh. He considered the Panthers, Minnesota, Boston College and Purdue the first time around in his recruitment. He took official visits with all four of those programs so he would have one official left to use if he chose to.
CFB world reacts to Hugh Freeze’s apology
When Auburn announced that it was hiring Hugh Freeze as its next football coach, the former Liberty and Ole Miss coach might have brought a lot of wins with him but he also brought a lot of baggage with him as well, including one particularly disturbing instance that he had never publicly apologized for. Freeze Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Hugh Freeze’s apology appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bryce Perkins has an NFL start under his belt: What are his future prospects?
Sean McVay’s game plan for Bryce Perkins’ first NFL start was ver-r-r-r-ry conservative, calling six designed QB runs for the 2020 UVA alum, and having him throw a ton of short passes. None of Perkins’ 23 throws traveled 20 or more yards through the air, according to Pro...
VCU gets career-high 28 from Ace Baldwin Jr. to key 70-65 win over Vanderbilt
Ace Baldwin Jr. had a career-high 28 points to lead VCU to a 70-65 win over Vanderbilt on Wednesday at the Siegel Center. Baldwin was 7-of-14 from the floor and connected on 10-of-12 free throws in his first game back since suffering a right wrist injury on Nov. 12. Jamir...
