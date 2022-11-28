Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Bob Orton Jr. Provides Update on Randy Orton Following Surgery, Cody Rhodes – Orton
WWE Hall of Famer “Cowboy” Bob Orton Jr. recently did a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest and commented on how his son Randy Orton is doing following his recent back surgery. The most recent update on Orton’s status and health can be found by clicking here. The...
PWMania
WWE Star Says Stephanie McMahon and Triple H Believe in Her Speaking Abilities
WWE superstar Zelina Vega spoke on the That’s Dope podcast about what it’s like to work at a television taping. “Usually you know going into it who’s gonna win. When you get into the building, you’re gonna have a match with so and so. You’re gonna win. And if it plays into a certain story, there’s always like little things that they’ll tell you like, ‘Oh you have to make sure you do this’ or, ‘You have to make sure you hit this mark.’”
PWMania
Update on the Current Status of Hulk Hogan’s Health
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson discussed Hulk Hogan’s career on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast. Flair also discussed current wrestling events and provided an update on Hogan’s health. Hogan has had ten back surgeries in the last five years, according...
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Believes He’s Being Built Up To Face Roman Reigns
Everybody knows that a Money in the Bank win can change a wrestler’s career, and earlier this year Austin Theory secured himself a title shot when he won the briefcase. For months Theory teased that he was going to cash in on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but ultimately that didn’t happen.
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Teases Her Return to WWE In-Ring Action
Fans believe Charlotte Flair is getting closer to making a comeback on WWE television. Since losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash in May, Flair hasn’t been seen on WWE television. In order to take time off for her...
PWMania
Rhea Ripley Explains How She Is Like Women’s Wrestling Legend Joanie “Chyna” Laurer
Do you think Rhea Ripley is similar to Joanie “Chyna” Laurer?. The women’s wrestling star recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post for an interview, during which she spoke about getting compared to the aforementioned WWE Hall of Fame legend when talking about being able to rough up the men wrestlers in the company.
ringsidenews.com
MJF’s First Remarks After Destroying William Regal On AEW Dynamite
MJF won the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley with a little help from Mox’s trusted adviser and mentor William Regal. Tonight, the Devil Himself showed his true colors by destroying the veteran. MJF and William Regal unveiled a brand new AEW World Championship during Dynamite this week. Max...
stillrealtous.com
Big Names Reportedly Being Discussed For WrestleMania Weekend
WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest event of the year, but nowadays it seems that WrestleMania is just one piece of the puzzle. WrestleMania week has become a big draw for WWE as there are plenty of events to keep fans busy and it sounds like the company could be setting up some interesting shows this year.
PWMania
Original Members Considered for WWE’s Damage CTRL Stable Revealed
This year’s WWE SummerSlam saw the return of Bayley, Dakota Kia, and IYO SKY after Bianca Belair retained the WWE RAW Women’s Title over Becky Lynch. Kai and SKY have won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships twice since the faction’s inception, and Bayley has challenged for the RAW Women’s Title several times.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Looks At Possible Steve Austin WrestleMania Opponents
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin shocked the WWE Universe and the pro wrestling world at large when he made his in-ring return at WrestleMania 38. After 19 years away from active competition, Austin returned to defeat Kevin Owens in the main event of night one, in front of a capacity crowd in Arlington, Texas. His return coupled with a victory in his home state felt like quite the send-off for the WWE Hall of Famer. But with the news that a "Texas Rattlesnake" appearance at WrestleMania 39 is possible, people are once again fantasy-booking the WWE Hall of Famer in their heads.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Returning To The Ring For The First Time In Years
There are a number of free agents in the wrestling world right now and not all of them are active. It’s been over 6 years since former WWE star Alex Riley has competed, but it looks like he’s getting ready to return to the ring. It was recently...
PWMania
Ruby Soho Possibly Making a Comeback at AEW Dynamite Tonight
Ruby Soho was spotted near the location of tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Soho is near the site of tonight’s Dynamite in Indianapolis, Indiana, but there’s no word on whether she’ll be there or not. Soho lives in Lafayette, Indiana, which is about an hour and a half from Indianapolis.
PWMania
Rhea Ripley Discusses How WWE Has Changed and Now Being Able to Show Her Tattoos
WWE, and the business in general, has been evolving and changing, according to Rhea Ripley, and it’s exciting to see. Ripley recently spoke with The New York Post about how she wasn’t always allowed to show her tattoos while wrestling for WWE. Ripley’s appearance changed when her gear failed to arrive for Hell In a Cell, forcing her to appear in trunks. She was asked about her current appearance and whether she is satisfied with it.
wrestletalk.com
Starrcast Working With Oceania Pro Wrestling For Huge Event In 2023
The location for the next Starrcast event has been revealed. Starrcast has become one of the premier wrestling conventions around with various wrestlers and legends taking part in signings and special events, including live wrestling events as well. The fifth installment of the event took place in July 2022 with...
PWMania
Why Chris Jericho Missed Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite was jam-packed with action, including Adam Page’s return, MJF attacking William Regal, and more. Chris Jericho, however, was not included in the broadcast. Jericho’s most recent match was on the November 23rd episode of AEW Dynamite, where he defeated Tomohiro Ishii.
411mania.com
Sgt. Slaughter Recalls His Reconciliation With Vince McMahon, Return to WWE
– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter discussed his past falling out with Vince McMahon over his GI Joe action figure deal with Hasbro in the 1980s and more and how they later reconciled in the early 90s. Below are some highlights:
PWMania
Update on Roman Reigns Being Upset with Kevin Owens at WWE Survivor Series
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was reportedly annoyed by a slap delivered by Kevin Owens during Saturday’s War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series. As previously stated, Reigns was said to be visibly upset backstage at the TD Garden in Boston on Saturday, specifically over a spot that occurred during the War Games bout. It was rumored that Reigns objected to what he saw as an unplanned spot between himself and Owens, and that he wanted everything to go as planned. When Reigns returned backstage, he reportedly exclaimed “expletive filled,” and it was clear that he was upset. The original report can be found by clicking here.
PWMania
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (11/30/22)
This weeks Dynamite was a mixed bag of good and not so good. Of course MJF’s first appearance since winning the title is a big deal. The third match in the best of seven also took place. While a big return happened to set up a nice direction. Jon...
PWMania
Tony Khan Reveals AEW’s Latest Talent Signing
AR Fox was offered an AEW contract following the November 16th episode of Dynamite, in which he teamed with Top Flight in a losing effort against World Trios Champions Death Triangle. Lexy Nair offered him a contract with the promotion in a social media interview. Fox has been a professional...
PWMania
Why Roman Reigns Didn’t Wear Red With The Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series
The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn) defeated Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre) when Jey Uso pinned Owens at Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event. The Usos, Zayn, and Sikoa were all dressed in red, but Reigns was dressed in his trademark black pants.
Comments / 0