Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Business owners prepare against holiday shoplifters.
CHICO, Calif. - With the holidays approaching, shoplifting has been rising nationwide, but many small business owners are already prepared. Action News Now went to several local businesses to talk to owners about the security measures they've taken. Many owners have security cameras, and some have added new prevention measures.
actionnewsnow.com
Encampment entrepreneurs
CHICO, Calif. - Some homeless people are cashing in off other homeless, renting out tents, and trading items. Action News Now spoke to homeless people today who say they will trade things for a place to sleep or even "hold" spaces at a campsite for others. Some homeless people have...
nomadlawyer.org
Chico: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Chico, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chico California. Located in the northern Sacramento Valley, Chico is a great place to spend a vacation. Chico is home to some of the most exciting and historic attractions in the state of California. It is also a great place for outdoor recreation enthusiasts.
actionnewsnow.com
City of Chico resumes homeless camp enforcement
CHICO, Calif. - After nearly a month, the City of Chico moved more homeless people off of the streets and into shelter. Chico’s Public Works crews cleared 31 homeless people who were staying at the “Triangle” on Pine and Cypress, near the Little Chico Creek near Highway 99 and the south side of the creek near the Boucher St. Bridge.
actionnewsnow.com
Winter storm leaf cleanup preparations
Chico, CA - Winter storm preparations are underway as the city works to clear out the leaves from area gutters. About an inch of rain is possible with the first storm moving through Wednesday night into Thursday morning for the valley. The city has four crews roaming around the city,...
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise Community Symphony and Chorus Returns Saturday and Sunday
The Paradise Community Symphony and Chorus will be performing holiday favorites in Paradise this weekend. Paradise Community Symphony and Chorus Christmas show returns after successful 2021 performance. The Paradise Community Symphony and Chorus will be performing holiday favorites in Paradise this weekend.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Chico Residents Clear Debris in Preparation for Winter
Residents in Chico Prepare for a Wet and Cold Week. With a wet and cold winter storm predicted this coming week, some Chico residents had to do extra chores over the weekend. Many people were out on Sunday securing their yards for the wet week ahead. Several areas of Butte County are expected to get about an inch of rain, including Oroville and Chico, and Paradise is predicted to see about two inches of rainfall.
Northern California restaurant reopens four years after devastating Camp Fire
"We've always had really good support."
mynspr.org
Chico sales tax | Drought in Glenn County | Addressing diesel trucks
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Nov. 30. Voters in Chico approved two ballot measures — H and L — in this month’s election, according to final results posted by election officials in Butte County. Measure H raises the city sales tax rate by 1%, and Measure L holds the city of Chico to the same public nuisance laws as private property owners.
actionnewsnow.com
People in Chico preparing as winter storm approaches
Dozens of leaf piles are starting to form as fall comes to a close and people prepare for rain this week. People in Chico preparing as winter storm approaches. Dozens of leaf piles are starting to form as fall comes to a close and people prepare for rain this week.
actionnewsnow.com
Late-night fire damages business in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. 2:45 P.M. UPDATE - Red Bluff Fire Department put out a fire that damaged a business. The fire was reported at 9:50 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Main Street. A witness reported seeing flames on top of the Launderland Laundromat building. The Red Bluff...
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County Sheriff's Department has cut daytime patrol hours
"I've been here all day at the Tehama County Sheriff's office trying to get a hold of someone who can talk about staffing shortages and recent cuts to daytime patrol hours... The only problem? I'm one of the only people here," said Action News Now reporter, Lauren Cooper. She spoke...
actionnewsnow.com
'Dead for 19 minutes' Chico nurse saved by dispatcher talking husband through CPR
CHICO, Calif. - A Chico ER nurse was brought back to life 19 minutes after her heart stopped. She has her husband and a CAL FIRE dispatcher to thank for saving her life. Now she's sharing her story to encourage others to get certified in CPR. Anne Hoddinott's heart stopped...
actionnewsnow.com
Family says loved one was shot, killed in Chico Sunday
CHICO, Calif. 12:35 P.M. UPDATE - Chico Police Department is searching for a person who shot and killed a man Sunday night. Officers found the man in the 800 block of East 16th Street around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. This is in the Chapmantown area of south Chico near the Dorothy...
mynspr.org
Butte election results | Holiday illnesses | Health care during strikes
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Tuesday, Nov. 29. Election officials in Butte County have posted final results from this month’s election. On the Chico City Council, results show conservative members will retain a 6-1 advantage on the panel. — Andre Byik, NSPR. Health...
actionnewsnow.com
Preventing card skimming after another device found in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Gridley Police found a card skimmer device on a Bank of America ATM at 1516 Highway 99 at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. This was not the first time it has happened in Butte County though. Two men stole 4,300 Chico Walmart customers' card information during a months long massive identity theft ring across six Walmart stores.
acwa.com
Adapting to California’s “Weather Whiplash” with Forecast-Informed Reservoir Operations
Yuba Water Agency’s Director of Resource Planning John James recently penned this blog for the Northern California Water Association. Read the blog below or in full layout here. California already has one of the most variable climates in the United States, and it’s getting more extreme. Our “weather...
actionnewsnow.com
Card skimmer device found at Gridley ATM
GRIDLEY, Calif. - Officers found a card skimmer device at an ATM in Gridley Tuesday morning, according to the Gridley Police Department. At about 9:30 a.m., police responded to the Bank of America ATM at 1516 Highway 99 for a report that card skimmers were found. The ATM was alerted...
actionnewsnow.com
Orland, Colusa host NorCal Regional Finals, Pleasant Valley hits the road
CHICO, Calif. - The CIF NorCal Regional Finals are set!. Three Northern Section teams will compete for state titles. Reigning Division 7-AA State Champion Fall River opted out of the state playoffs despite winning the Division V NSCIF title. Division 4-AA Pleasant Valley will play Escalon in Division 4-AA Friday...
actionnewsnow.com
Oregon man hit, killed in I-5 collision in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - An Oregon man who stopped his vehicle in the east shoulder of Interstate 5 in Red Bluff early Monday morning died after he was hit by a vehicle, according to the CHP. Officers said 34-year-old Zachary Mitchell of Medford, Oregon, pulled his vehicle over to the...
Comments / 0