Read full article on original website
Related
wellsboroathletics.com
Junior High Girls Bball Falls To Williamson
The Wellsboro Junior High Girls Basketball team suffered a 26-15 loss to Williamson on Wednesday, November 30. The young Lady Hornets trailed 15-0 at the half, then scored 15 points in the 2nd half, 13 in the 4th quarter alone, but couldn't complete the comeback. Kate Bryant led Wellsboro with...
wellsboroathletics.com
Junior High Lady Hornets Score 2nd Win Of Season
The Wellsboro Junior High Girls Basketball team erased a 4-game losing streak with a 28-13 win over North Penn-Liberty on Monday, November 28. After trailing 2-0 after the 1st quarter, the young Lady Hornets went on a 9-2 run in the 2nd to take the lead heading into the half and never looked back. Wellsboro outscored Liberty 14-2 in the 3rd to lead 23-6.
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Riley Parker, Canton
Canton senior Riley Parker is our latest Athlete of the Week following his team’s win over Northern Cambria in the Class 1A state quarterfinals. Parker ran for 107 yards and a touchdown in the win, adding an interception which he returned for another touchdown. Parker is an all-state running back and his Warriors will now […]
Three local hoop standouts earn Empire 8 honors
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three local basketball standouts were honored by the Empire 8 on Monday. Horseheads grad and Alfred University’s Brewster Marshall along with Elmira College’s Bryan Adams were named Empire 8 CO-Player of the Week for men’s basketball. Marshall scored 29 points and had 11 rebounds in a win versus Pitt-Bradford. The graduate […]
FOX43.com
High School Football: Steel-High faces Canton in state-playoff rematch
YORK, Pa. — Steelton-Highspire's state-playoff quest continues after a dramatic last-second 42-35 victory over Northern Lehigh in Saturday's Class 1A quarterfinal. A rematch with the team that ended their postseason run last year. Steel-High will face District 4 champion Canton Friday night at 7 p.m. at Shamokin High School.
therecord-online.com
Family Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Deceased Lock Haven Wrestling Hall of Famer
LOCK HAVEN, PA – For the last decade, Matt Avery, a 1987 Lock Haven University graduate and former wrestler, and his wife, Maureen, have been avid supporters of Lock Haven head wrestling coach, Scott Moore, and the Bald Eagles’ nationally-recognized wrestling program. The Averys are honored to provide financial assistance to student-athletes competing for the program Matt once proudly wrestled for.
Hornell football’s Erik Werner no longer head coach
HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A longtime coaching fixture in Section V is moving forward. Hornell High School football coach Erik Werner announced via the team’s official Twitter account that he will no longer be leading the program. The announcement comes on the heels of the Red Raiders’ (1-6) record this year and not playing in […]
abc27.com
Pennsylvania native advances as semi-finalist on ‘The Voice’
(WHTM) — Williamsport native, Morgan Myles, was one of the first contestants on The Voice to be named a semi-finalist on Tuesday night’s episode. On Monday night, Myles sang “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton. Nine other contestants performed for America’s vote and fought for their place as a semi-finalist.
Corning featured on Hallmark Channel livestream
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Crystal City is being highlighted by the Hallmark Channel this December as one of five cities with a month-long live stream of downtown. Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam live streams went live on Nov. 27, 2022 and will continue through December 30. The network joined up with five towns across the […]
Horseheads drummer to play in Rochester with Trans-Siberian Orchestra
We meet the local drummer of one of the most popular touring holiday music acts in history.
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Andy Smith
Andy Smith is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office for violating probation of a welfare fraud charge. Smith was born May 6, 1994. He is white, 6’2″, with brown hair and blue eyes. Smith’s last known address was 3607 Front Street, Wellsburg, NY. Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts should call the Chemung County […]
Horseheads H.S heading to NYC
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The senior class at Horseheads High-school has made it their goal to give back to communities. This year, they have circulated their entire class initiative around spreading kindness as far as it may travel. The class of 2023 has already done lots around their community. They have decorated a tree and […]
PHOTOS: Elmira’s Brand Park Pool then & now
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Brand Park Pool on Elmira’s southside hasn’t been used since 2005, falling into decay over the last 17 years. But the pool was once a bustling and popular summer attraction for the City. The Chemung County Historical Society said that the original pool was built in 1926 and was known […]
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Christopher W. Sommer
Christopher Walter Sommer is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Walter is wanted for failure to pay child support. Sommer is white, 6’2″, and about 170 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address was 4677 Stratton Road, Bath, NY. Another possible address is 107 Howell Street, Bath. Anyone with […]
What's up this weekend? December 2-4
The countdown is on till the arrival of the man with the red suit. There's lots to do to get feeling festive! Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. December 2-4 Bradford County ...
Owego Apalachin Schools Required to Change Native American Imaging
It looks like the Owego Apalachin School District is alone in the Southern Tier of public education institutions that will be tasked with finding new imaging for the district under a New York State Education order. Earlier this month, on November 17, the Education Department informed districts that they have...
Winterfest Free Family-Friendly Fun At Tioga Downs Is Back
The holiday season is here and we can feel it all around us. Take a drive around the Southern Tier and you'll see holiday light displays galore. In fact, if you have a outdoor holiday display, we would love to have you share it with us and you could win a tiny box containing a $500 prize. SWEET!!!
1920s theater in Williamsport to receive renovations
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A nearly century-old theater is getting a much-needed makeover. With help from a grant, the theater will get upgrades to improve the quality of performances. The Community Arts Center in downtown Williamsport received a $150,000 grant that will go toward modernizing its equipment and enhancing this historic theater. Formerly known […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Tioga Downs Grants Over $1 Million to Southern Tier Non-Profits
On Tuesday evening, Tioga Downs held its Regional Community Foundation Awards, distributing just over one million dollars in grants to dozens of non-profits across the Southern Tier. 54 organizations amongst Broome, Tioga, Chemung and Bradford (PA) Counties were given much-needed grants, totaling $1.1 million, which will help sustain and improve...
wellsvillesun.com
Poll of the Week: Should the Allegany County Sheriff Department go on the offensive
The question of a “road patrol” and a “drug task force” for our readers. The big news today in Allegany County was the announcement that veteran lawman Walt Mackney will be the new Undersheriff. Mackney will serve as the wingman to newly elected Scott Cicirello who will succeed current Sheriff Rick Whitney who is retiring from decades in law enforcement.
Comments / 0