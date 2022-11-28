ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

atozsports.com

Chiefs player might regret his comments toward the Bengals this week

One Kansas City Chiefs player might regret some of his comments toward the Cincinnati Bengals. Chiefs defensive back Justin Reid decided to engage in some trash talk this week that was directed at Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who has been on a tear lately. Reid told reporters that he’s...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

'It goes down to both the quarterbacks': Zac Taylor's aggressiveness is key vs. Chiefs

As Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was making the biggest in-game decision of his coaching career, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan remembers the back-and-forth on the headset. In Week 17 last season against the Kansas City Chiefs, with 58 seconds left, Taylor called a timeout before 4th and 1 from the Bengals’ 1-yard line. It was a tie game, and Taylor had to decide between the sure thing, a field goal and a three-point lead, and...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Chiefs take advantage of rival’s mistake

The Kansas City Chiefs just signed one of their rivals’ former players to their practice squad, showing that their foe made a mistake. Melvin Gordon has now been on every AFC West team but the Las Vegas Raiders, which could change. He started his career with the Los Angeles...
KANSAS CITY, MO

