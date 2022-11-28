ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KREM2

Latest Info | Moscow police say murder at U of I may not have been targeted

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow police have provided new details in the investigation of four murdered University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, 2022. In their latest release, Moscow police stated that the Latah County Prosecutor's identification of the case as a targeted attack was miscommunication. Moscow police say detectives do not currently know if any of the occupants of the house on King Road were specifically targeted, but they are continuing to investigate.
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

'Miscommunication': Moscow police now say it's unknown if murders were targeted

MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) is updating information about the murders of four University of Idaho students earlier this month. Previously, the Latah County Prosecutor's Office said one, or more, of the victims were "undoubtedly targeted." MPD now says this was a "miscommunication" and detectives don't know if the residence, or anybody inside, was specifically targeted.
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

Nov. 30 U of I homicide investigation update

Updated information, on the investigation into the killings of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Maddie Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves, from MPD:. There have been media questions about a September 12th, 2022, incident regarding an argument between a group of people walking on the University of Idaho bike path and a cyclist. It was reported that during the confrontation, the cyclist displayed a folding knife. Both parties dispersed, and there were no injuries. The cyclist turned himself into the police. The case was investigated, and misdemeanor charges were referred to the Moscow City Attorney’s Office. There is no connection between the individual involved in this incident and the current murder investigations.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Moscow detectives tow cars from crime scene

MOSCOW, ID. — As police continue to investigate the crime scene where four University of Idaho students were killed, police are increasing detective activity in the area. The Moscow Police Department says they will be more detective activity and tow trucks on the crime scene. They say investigators are moving five vehicles inside the police perimeter to a more long-term...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Moscow PD Responding To More Calls For Unusual Circumstances And Welfare Checks

The Moscow Police Department is responding to more unusual circumstances calls and welfare checks since four University of Idaho students were murdered. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. Since then, officers have responded to 78 calls for unusual circumstances and 36 welfare checks. That’s an increase from 70 and 18 respectively for the entire month of October. Officers say concerned parties are calling friends and family before notifying police. The Moscow PD is reminding the public to call 911 immediately for any life safety or emergency situations.
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

‘I Didn’t Do It’: Neighbor Of University Of Idaho Students Murdered Says He Played No Part In Quadruple Homicide After Online Speculation

A neighbor of the four University of Idaho students that were murdered in their sleep on November 13 denied he played a role despite online chatter, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Tuesday, neighbor Jeremy Reagan told CourtTV, “I didn’t do it. I have nothing to hide. I’m willing to give DNA, fingerprints, whatever they need.” Reagan has been the target of online harassment after he spoke to the media after the story about the murders broke. He said he believed his “socially awkward” behavior led people to point the finger at him.“I’m naturally an awkward person, just my mannerisms, the way...
MOSCOW, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Tuesday, November 29, 2022

MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Tuesday, November 29, 2022. --------------------------------------------------------- Male laying on the sidewalk in the snow appears unconscious. Law, Fire, and EMS responded. Patient transported to Gritman. No report. --------------------------------------------------------- 22-M10380 Suspicious Person/Circumstance. Incident Address: 200 blk BAKER ST. MOSCOW ID...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police arrest 7 in North Idaho last week for possession, intent to distribute fentanyl

LEWISTON, Idaho — Law enforcement arrested seven people last week for possession of fentanyl, with some believed to intend to distribute it. Lewiston detectives arrested 39-year-old Kimberlee Perrigo and 33-year-old Joshua Hescock after placing a GPS tracking device on their vehicle and observing it make several trips to Spokane and around the Lewis Clark Valley area. Lewiston Police say officers...
LEWISTON, ID
KHQ Right Now

Vandal family honors the 4 students killed at a vigil in Moscow

MOSCOW, Idaho - Wednesday night, the University of Idaho held a vigil, honoring the four students, who were killed in their off-campus apartment. Around a thousand people attended tonight's vigil held in the Kibbie Dome, including Ethan, Madison, and Kaylee’s family. Gov. Brad Little was also in attendance. We...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Is the Idaho murder weapon less common than we thought?

(NewsNation) — Police say they’ve collected more than 100 pieces of evidence from the University of Idaho murder house, but have yet to find the weapon used to kill. Publicly, authorities have described the weapon as a “fixed-blade.” It hasn’t been confirmed that the knife used was a “Rambo”-style knife, despite multiple reports.
MOSCOW, ID
The Oregonian

Idaho students largely abandon campus after 4 slain; security drives some to class

In a normal year, University of Idaho students would be bustling between classes and the library, readying for the pre-finals cramming period known as “dead week.”. On Wednesday, however, a little under half the students appeared to be gone, choosing to stay home and take classes online rather than return to the town where the killings of four classmates remain unsolved, said Blaine Eckles, the university’s dean of students. Some students who were in attendance were relying on university-hired security staffers to drive them to class because they didn’t want to walk across campus alone.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Wintry Conditions on US 95 South of Culdesac

WINCHESTER, ID – The Idaho Transportation Department says US 95 on the Winchester Grade and south is snow-covered and slick. Travel with caution. Between Denver Road (2 miles south of the Cottonwood area) and Webb Cut-Off Road (1 mile south of the Lapwai area). Look out for snow on the roadway. Be prepared for snow.
WINCHESTER, ID

