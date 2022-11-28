Read full article on original website
Latest Info | Moscow police say murder at U of I may not have been targeted
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow police have provided new details in the investigation of four murdered University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, 2022. In their latest release, Moscow police stated that the Latah County Prosecutor's identification of the case as a targeted attack was miscommunication. Moscow police say detectives do not currently know if any of the occupants of the house on King Road were specifically targeted, but they are continuing to investigate.
KHQ Right Now
'Miscommunication': Moscow police now say it's unknown if murders were targeted
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) is updating information about the murders of four University of Idaho students earlier this month. Previously, the Latah County Prosecutor's Office said one, or more, of the victims were "undoubtedly targeted." MPD now says this was a "miscommunication" and detectives don't know if the residence, or anybody inside, was specifically targeted.
KLEWTV
Nov. 30 U of I homicide investigation update
Updated information, on the investigation into the killings of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Maddie Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves, from MPD:. There have been media questions about a September 12th, 2022, incident regarding an argument between a group of people walking on the University of Idaho bike path and a cyclist. It was reported that during the confrontation, the cyclist displayed a folding knife. Both parties dispersed, and there were no injuries. The cyclist turned himself into the police. The case was investigated, and misdemeanor charges were referred to the Moscow City Attorney’s Office. There is no connection between the individual involved in this incident and the current murder investigations.
q13fox.com
Police appear to walk back on major detail in brutal killings of Idaho students
MOSCOW, Idaho - Law enforcement officials investigating the murders of four University of Idaho students appeared to walk back their claim that one or more of the victims were "targeted," saying late Wednesday evening that they do not know if that is the case. "Detectives do not currently know if...
Moscow detectives tow cars from crime scene
MOSCOW, ID. — As police continue to investigate the crime scene where four University of Idaho students were killed, police are increasing detective activity in the area. The Moscow Police Department says they will be more detective activity and tow trucks on the crime scene. They say investigators are moving five vehicles inside the police perimeter to a more long-term...
TODAY.com
Police tow away 5 cars from University of Idaho crime scene
Police towed away five cars from the scene of the mysterious quadruple murder in Idaho. The new developments come as the college campus prepares for a campus-wide vigil on Wednesday. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.Nov. 30, 2022.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow PD Responding To More Calls For Unusual Circumstances And Welfare Checks
The Moscow Police Department is responding to more unusual circumstances calls and welfare checks since four University of Idaho students were murdered. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. Since then, officers have responded to 78 calls for unusual circumstances and 36 welfare checks. That’s an increase from 70 and 18 respectively for the entire month of October. Officers say concerned parties are calling friends and family before notifying police. The Moscow PD is reminding the public to call 911 immediately for any life safety or emergency situations.
Recent Student Murders A Grisly Reminder Of 2015 Idaho Spree
The stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students last week is a dark cloud that will hang over the city of Moscow until investigators bring the assailant(s) to justice. The student murders are the second killing spree to happen in the northern Idaho city in the past seven years.
Coeur d’Alene Public Schools, Post Falls to honor Moscow murder victims
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — Coeur d’Alene Public Schools and the City of Post Falls will help “Light up Idaho” in remembrance of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered on November 13. Lake City High School and Coeur d’Alene High School will leave their field lights on from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday to coincide with the candlelight vigils...
U of I associate dean shares how school is responding to ongoing murder investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — As the University of Idaho prepares to honor the four students who were killed in a vigil Wednesday night, the university's associate dean of students, Blaine Eckles, is sharing how the school is responding. Eckles says that he has never dealt with something this horrific in...
q13fox.com
911 calls in Idaho college town include reports of 'blood,' 'unusual circumstances'
MOSCOW, Idaho - The small town of Moscow, Idaho, received a deluge of calls last week reporting suspicious activity and requesting welfare checks after four University of Idaho students were savagely stabbed to death in a home near campus, according to the recently released 911 logs. The owner of the...
‘I Didn’t Do It’: Neighbor Of University Of Idaho Students Murdered Says He Played No Part In Quadruple Homicide After Online Speculation
A neighbor of the four University of Idaho students that were murdered in their sleep on November 13 denied he played a role despite online chatter, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Tuesday, neighbor Jeremy Reagan told CourtTV, “I didn’t do it. I have nothing to hide. I’m willing to give DNA, fingerprints, whatever they need.” Reagan has been the target of online harassment after he spoke to the media after the story about the murders broke. He said he believed his “socially awkward” behavior led people to point the finger at him.“I’m naturally an awkward person, just my mannerisms, the way...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Tuesday, November 29, 2022
MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Tuesday, November 29, 2022. --------------------------------------------------------- Male laying on the sidewalk in the snow appears unconscious. Law, Fire, and EMS responded. Patient transported to Gritman. No report. --------------------------------------------------------- 22-M10380 Suspicious Person/Circumstance. Incident Address: 200 blk BAKER ST. MOSCOW ID...
Police arrest 7 in North Idaho last week for possession, intent to distribute fentanyl
LEWISTON, Idaho — Law enforcement arrested seven people last week for possession of fentanyl, with some believed to intend to distribute it. Lewiston detectives arrested 39-year-old Kimberlee Perrigo and 33-year-old Joshua Hescock after placing a GPS tracking device on their vehicle and observing it make several trips to Spokane and around the Lewis Clark Valley area. Lewiston Police say officers...
KHQ Right Now
Vandal family honors the 4 students killed at a vigil in Moscow
MOSCOW, Idaho - Wednesday night, the University of Idaho held a vigil, honoring the four students, who were killed in their off-campus apartment. Around a thousand people attended tonight's vigil held in the Kibbie Dome, including Ethan, Madison, and Kaylee’s family. Gov. Brad Little was also in attendance. We...
newsnationnow.com
Is the Idaho murder weapon less common than we thought?
(NewsNation) — Police say they’ve collected more than 100 pieces of evidence from the University of Idaho murder house, but have yet to find the weapon used to kill. Publicly, authorities have described the weapon as a “fixed-blade.” It hasn’t been confirmed that the knife used was a “Rambo”-style knife, despite multiple reports.
Idaho students largely abandon campus after 4 slain; security drives some to class
In a normal year, University of Idaho students would be bustling between classes and the library, readying for the pre-finals cramming period known as “dead week.”. On Wednesday, however, a little under half the students appeared to be gone, choosing to stay home and take classes online rather than return to the town where the killings of four classmates remain unsolved, said Blaine Eckles, the university’s dean of students. Some students who were in attendance were relying on university-hired security staffers to drive them to class because they didn’t want to walk across campus alone.
University of Idaho students return to campus as murder investigation continues
MOSCOW, Idaho — Sunday, Nov. 27 marks the last day of fall break for University of Idaho students. For some, that means coming back to campus. But, following the murder of four University of Idaho students, others may be choosing to stay home. U of I President Scott Green...
