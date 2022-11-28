Read full article on original website
New York, Singapore top list of world's most expensive cities in which to live
There is a cost of living crisis in major cities across the world, and none are more affected than New York City, which is now tied with Singapore as the most expensive city to live in.
Germany faces ‘catastrophic’ paediatric bed shortage as RSV cases soar
Intensive care doctors in Germany have warned that hospital paediatric units in the country are stretched to breaking point in part due to rising cases of respiratory infections among infants. The intensive care association DIVI said the seasonal rise in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases and a shortage of nurses...
Germany dumped out of World Cup as Japan stun Spain
Germany suffered a second straight group-stage exit at the World Cup on Thursday as Japan stunned Spain 2-1, a result which sent both teams through to the last 16. Morocco beat Canada 2-1 to top the group with seven points, reaching the last 16 for the first time in 36 years.
