Three Shelters for the Homeless Coming to Staten IslandAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
New York Mayor Adams Opens Another New Shelter For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
What’s News, Breaking: Wednesday, November 30, 2022
MTA UPGRADE PROJECT WILL UPGRADE ACCESSIBILITY AT SEVERAL BROOKLYN SUBWAY STATIONS: A sweeping package of accessibility upgrades will make nine more New York City subway stations more accessible, replace and upgrade elevators at another five subway stations, including the Brooklyn Borough Hall hub, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced on Wednesday. This includes a bundle of stations to be delivered under a Public-Private Partnership (P3) delivery model that will add 21 elevators to make eight stations newly accessible, including, in Brooklyn: the Church Avenue and Sheepshead Bay station on the B and Q lines; the Kings Highway station on the F line; and the Junius Street station in Brownsville, on the 3 line. Moreover, the Euclid Avenue station, in East New York, which is the southern terminus station on the C line, will get a replacement elevator.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Keep complaining to 311 about helicopter noise, says Stop the Chop
Since New York City changed its 311 online complaint form, some residents and organizations mistakenly believe that 311 won’t accept helicopter noise complaints, according to the nonprofit Stop the Chop NY/NJ, which is the central advocacy group fighting non-essential helicopter traffic. This is not the case, Melissa Elstein, board...
This comedian went viral for his TikTok series seeing how long he could live on $100 in New York City
How long can $100 last in New York City? Comedian Frankie Hoy has spent much of November trying to figure that out. Hoy, 27, has gone viral — and amassed over 100,000 followers — on TikTok in the past few weeks as he documents a financial experiment in which he tries to stretch $100 as far as possible.
How The Addams Family And Wednesday Are Connected To Northern New York
Is there any sort of connection between the Addams Family and Wednesday to Northern New York? We found a connection, but it'll cost you. If you have been binge watching the Wednesday series on Netflix, you are not alone. However, not everyone has been a fan of the show. Gizmodo wrote an article titled "Wednesday Misunderstands Its Misunderstood Protagonist" where it dives into some of the complaints viewers have had for the show. For just as many negative reviews you'll read there, the show has many positive reviews too.
Bronx-born Oscar-winning singer, Irene Cara, dead at 63
One of the most iconic singers and recognizable voices of the late 20th century, Irene Cara, is dead at 63. Born Irene Cara Escalera, on March 18, 1959, in The Bronx to a Puerto Rican father and a Cuban-American mother, she was taking piano lessons by age five after learning to play the instrument by ear.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Helicopters on the agenda at city council hearing today
Helicopters are on the agenda at the New York City Council today, as Councilmember Amanda Farias, chair of the Economic Development Committee, was scheduled to hold an oversight hearing on heliport operations at 10 a.m. “Overall, what I’m seeing is not enough public opportunity for participation on topics and once...
6sqft
175-year-old church in Manhattan’s Rose Hill neighborhood to be demolished
A historic church that has resided in Manhattan for more than 175 years is set to be demolished, as first reported by Crain’s New York. Located at 154 Lexington Avenue in Nomad, the First Moravian Church served as an important meeting space for patriotic societies and women’s groups and played a critical role in welcoming Armenian immigrants to New York City. An application was filed this month for an 11-story mixed-use building at the site, according to city records.
womanaroundtown.com
Comedian in Temple Talking About Comedy
About 20 feet away from me was Jerry Seinfeld on a temple stage explaining how he had to learn to walk and talk during his live shows so that when he got to the punchline, he’d be center stage. “That’s the most powerful place, you don’t give them your best lines while on the right or left side of the stage” was his explanation.” This was just one of many glimpses into being a comedian that Seinfeld shared in last week’s interview with journalist Brian Williams at the Temple Emanu-El Streiker Cultural Center on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Rather than shell out over a few hundred for one of his Beacon Theatre multi-night performances coming up this month, I opted to see him live and in-person for less than $50. He spoke about comedy, his early beginnings, and his new book, The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book, to celebrate the show’s tenth anniversary. And that since part of the ticket price included a copy of the weighty coffee table book was validation that I’d made the right choice.
The biggest go-kart racing track in the world is opening an hour outside of NYC this month
Whether it will actually be the biggest destination of its kind in the world or not, one thing is for sure: New Yorkers will thoroughly enjoy the indoor go-karting track that's set to open in Edison, New Jersey, less than an hour drive from midtown Manhattan, next month. The self-proclaimed...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
20 Prime Brunch Spots in New York City Worth the (Inevitable) Wait
Looking for the best brunch in NYC? This local has you covered. I have spent countless mornings catching up with friends and family over brunch and have tried my fair share of restaurants, bistros and cafes. What’s more, visiting friends and family often ask about the best brunch in New...
fox5ny.com
NYC subway crime
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have deployed more uniformed officers to subway cars and platforms in efforts to crack down on subway crime. However, felony transit crimes have jumped by nearly 40% this year compared to last year.
boropark24.com
Mayor Adams Completes Brooklyn Eruv Project by Signing 99-Year Lease for $1
A new eruv surrounds all of Boro Park, and most of Brooklyn, thanks to the work of the Brookyn Eruv Board and Vaad, and the oversight of Rabbi Yaakov Zeide and 10 additional rabbis: notably HaRav Asher Eckstein and HaRav Gavriel Tzinner, shlita, the dayan of Vishnitz and the author of Boi Toshiv.
‘This is not science fiction, this is reality’: NASA Ambassador to present ‘The Latest Search For Extraterrestrial Life’ at Clay Pit Ponds
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It may seem like something out of science fiction, but here’s the reality, according to NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Harold Kozak: We are not alone. On Dec. 3, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the at the Clay Pit Ponds Nature Center, located...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
The Brooklyn Museum announces public programs in December for visitors of all ages
The Brooklyn Museum presents a robust lineup of programming for adults and children this December, featuring family-friendly events to celebrate the holiday season, a performance by the Brooklyn Symphony Orchestra, and a variety of programs surrounding the Museum’s current exhibitions, such as the recently opened Thierry Mugler: Couturissime. Additional programs include talks, classes, tours, and special events that amplify the Museum’s exhibitions and collections, serve the surrounding community, and support learning through the visual arts.
Harlem's Dapper Dan teams up with Gap for Giving Tuesday
NEW YORK -- Harlem fashion designer Dapper Dan teamed up with Gap for this Giving Tuesday, donating thousands of dollars to a nonprofit that helps young people.This donation of $100,000 will fund fashion programming for the Brotherhood Sister Sol kids for the next year with Dapper Dan lending a hand to open opportunities.To celebrate the launch of his new line of hoodies by the Gap brand, the Dap Man decided to give back in a bigger way to his hometown, curating a collection for the culture."After Trayvon Martin, I was so preoccupied with how people of color are stigmatized in...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn Museum Joins Bloomberg Connects Adding Media Exhibitions
The Brooklyn Museum announced Monday that they will be the first museum to integrate the digital platform Bloomberg Connects, with new audio and media exhibitions that tour the viewer through select content from the museum’s stock of 5,500 years of creative history. The Museum’s guide features a special highlights...
Getting a look at Pete Davidson and Colin Jost’s John F. Kennedy ferry at this Staten Island spot
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The decommissioned Staten Island Ferry boat purchased by “Saturday Night Live” luminaries and borough natives Pete Davidson and Colin Jost has remained close to home. The ferryboat John F. Kennedy has been seen at Caddell Dry Dock on Richmond Terrace in West Brighton.
Gotham Gazette
New York Universities, It’s Time to Tear Down That Wall
New York universities are walling people out. Major private institutions across the city are surrounded by gates, but not because they are in the most dangerous neighborhoods. Rather, it appears that largely white student bodies are being walled off from their surrounding communities because of unfounded fear of racial others.
These 35 New York restaurants were featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
Every New Yorker has their own favorite dive restaurant — but for those ready to explore beyond the boundaries of their neighborhood, nearly three dozen spots around the state have been featured on the Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”. According to a restaurant roundup on the...
brownstoner.com
Bay Ridge Community Calls for State to Better Regulate Cannabis Sales
With smoke shops popping up in neighborhoods across the city, at least one local panel is formally calling on the state legislature to create clearer language in the current legislation for unlicensed commercial and retail sale of marijuana and other cannabis products. Adult use and retail sale of recreational marijuana...
