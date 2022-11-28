Read full article on original website
Allen, Bucks hang on after Giannis fouls out to edge Knicks
NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 37 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, then Grayson Allen made the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 30 seconds left after his superstar teammate fouled out to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 109-103 victory over the New York Knicks. Allen made only one 3-pointer — a game after going 7 for 7 behind the arc in the first half of a victory over Dallas. But it was the only one the Bucks needed after Antetokounmpo had carried them for so long. He fouled out with a minute left and the Bucks leading by two.
Devin Booker scores 51 points in 3 quarters, Suns rout Bulls
PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored a season-high 51 points in just three quarters, Deandre Ayton had 30 points and 14 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns stretched their winning streak to six games with a 132-113 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. Booker scored 25 points in the first half and had 26 more in a sublime third quarter. After a contested 3-pointer splashed through the net, “MVP! MVP!” chants broke out across Footprint Arena, and the 26-year-old is certainly making an early season case. The three-time All-Star had a steal late in the third before sprinting downcourt and flushing home a dunk for his 50th and 51st points. He added six assists and four rebounds. DeMar DeRozan led Chicago with 29 points.
Devin Booker goes for 51 in three quarters as the Phoenix Suns cruise to 132-113 win over the Chicago Bulls
Phoenix guard Devin Booker scored an astonishing 51 points in just three quarters as the Suns dominated the Chicago Bulls 132-113. In just 31 minutes on the court, the shooting guard shot 20-for-25 from the field and went 6-for-7 from deep, making it one of the most efficient scoring performances in NBA history.
LeBron gets 31 in Lakers’ 128-109 rout of Dame-less Blazers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 31 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, Austin Reaves added a season-high 22 points and the Los Angeles Lakers rebounded from a heartbreaking loss with a 128-109 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Anthony Davis had 27 points and 12 rebounds in the Lakers’ sixth victory in eight games. Los Angeles shook off a gut-wrenching loss to Indiana in which it blew a late 17-point lead by maintaining a big late lead this time. Damian Lillard missed his sixth straight game with a strained calf muscle for the Blazers, who have lost seven of eight. Jerami Grant scored 27 points.
This week, Indiana entered the Top 10 for the first time since the 2016-17 season, and its first test was
Michigan running back Blake Corum, who ran himself from national obscurity and into the Heisman picture this season, will undergo
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Treylon Burks has been compared to former Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown from the moment Tennessee drafted him using the selection gained in the trade that sent Brown to the Eagles. It’s a heavier topic of conversation as the Titans prepare to visit Brown and his new team in Philadelphia on Sunday. It’s simply not an issue for Burks. The rookie says he just doesn’t listen to all the talk. Burks likely will be compared to Brown for the rest of their careers, tied together by the stunning draft night trade in April that sent a Pro Bowl wide receiver to Philadelphia for draft picks including the 18th selection overall.
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert has gone from being one of the league’s best-protected quarterbacks to the most-sacked in the span of two weeks. The Chargers signal-caller was sacked only 12 times in Los Angeles’ first nine games, but he went down nine times against Kansas City and Arizona. Herbert is tied with New England’s Mac Jones for most sacks taken the past two weeks. Coach Brandon Staley says sometimes Herbert is right to take a sack instead of forcing the ball down the field. Some of the Chargers’ trouble protecting Herbert can be blamed on injuries.
Michigan's leading rusher Blake Corum will have surgery on his left knee, a source confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.
