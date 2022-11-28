Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisiana Teacher Offers Up His Shoes To Student At Graduation CeremonyJudyDBoutte, LA
Weird Gift Idea: "Haunted Honey" Straight from the Tombs of New Orleans' Spookiest CemeteriesCassie LeighNew Orleans, LA
Patti LaBelle stars in new Lifetime holiday movie, A New Orleans NoelTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans ChristmasFest 2022, Holiday Fun For EveryoneFlorence CarmelaNew Orleans, LA
Related
Idaho8.com
Jets increasing tickets an average of 12% for next season
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets’ postseason hopes are rising and so are their ticket prices for next season. The Jets are 7-4 and in the middle of the AFC playoff hunt. They will be increasing prices of tickets an average of 12% next year. It’s the second season in a row the team is raising ticket prices after not doing so since 2016. After raising parking costs for the first time at MetLife Stadium this season, there will be no increase next year. Season ticket holders will save between 25% and 40% more on season-long parking than those who purchase for individual games.
Idaho8.com
Titans rookie doesn’t listen to talk comparing him to Brown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Treylon Burks has been compared to former Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown from the moment Tennessee drafted him using the selection gained in the trade that sent Brown to the Eagles. It’s a heavier topic of conversation as the Titans prepare to visit Brown and his new team in Philadelphia on Sunday. It’s simply not an issue for Burks. The rookie says he just doesn’t listen to all the talk. Burks likely will be compared to Brown for the rest of their careers, tied together by the stunning draft night trade in April that sent a Pro Bowl wide receiver to Philadelphia for draft picks including the 18th selection overall.
Idaho8.com
Watson dodges non-football questions after NFL suspension
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has refused to address non-football questions in his first comments since returning from an 11-game suspension over sexual misconduct allegations. Watson spoke to the media for the first time since Aug. 18 but declined to discuss his suspension or the reasons he had to sit out. He has been accused by more than two dozen women of sexual harassment and assault during massage therapy sessions. The 27-year-old will play his first game for the Browns on Sunday in Houston, where he starred for four seasons and where the alleged misconduct took place.
Bengals' Hayden Hurst responds to dis by Chiefs' Justin Reid
Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst on Thursday responded to Chiefs safety Justin Reid saying he was going to shut him down even though he didn't know Hurst's name.
Idaho8.com
LeBron gets 31 in Lakers’ 128-109 rout of Dame-less Blazers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 31 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, Austin Reaves added a season-high 22 points and the Los Angeles Lakers rebounded from a heartbreaking loss with a 128-109 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Anthony Davis had 27 points and 12 rebounds in the Lakers’ sixth victory in eight games. Los Angeles shook off a gut-wrenching loss to Indiana in which it blew a late 17-point lead by maintaining a big late lead this time. Damian Lillard missed his sixth straight game with a strained calf muscle for the Blazers, who have lost seven of eight. Jerami Grant scored 27 points.
Comments / 0