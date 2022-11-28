ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wymt.com

Kentucky struggles early in win over Bellarmine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It certainly wasn’t pretty, but Kentucky got the win over Bellarmine 60-41. Antonio Reeves led all scorers with 18 points. The Wildcats (5-2) struggled early, shooting only 30 percent from the field and went into the locker room tied 21-21. Oscar Tshiebwe grabbed 12 rebounds.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky overcomes Bellarmine: 3 things to know and postgame banter

The Kentucky Wildcats beat the Bellarmine Knights in Lexington on Tuesday night by a score of 60-41. To say the Cats got off to a slow start would be both a true and false statement. How so? Well, it took Kentucky over four minutes before they got their first bucket as they got down 6-0 early.
LEXINGTON, KY
lastwordonsports.com

Kentucky’s 2022 Bowl Options

Following a 9-3 regular season Kentucky’s bowl options were pretty cut and dried. The choices were either the then-Outback Bowl in Tampa or Citrus Bowl in Orlando. Of course, the Cats ended up in the Citrus where they beat Iowa in an instant classic. Fast forward a year and Mark Stoops’ 7-5 squad has plenty of choices. Let’s break them down by looking at Kentucky’s 2022 Bowl Options.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Legendary Ky. high school football coach Mike Holcomb retires

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Legendary high school football coach Mike Holcomb is retiring after a spectacular career. The Madison Central head coach made it official Wednesday afternoon in Richmond. Holcomb, a Nelson County native, began his 35-year run as a head coach at Breathitt County in 1983 replacing another gridiron...
RICHMOND, KY
territorysupply.com

12 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Louisville, Kentucky

As the largest city in the Bluegrass State, Louisville is the urban hub of Kentucky and is filled with history, horse racing, and bourbon. However, if you’ve already explored all that Louisville has to offer, or you’re wanting to expand your trip throughout the region for a few days (or maybe you even call this lively city home), you might be looking for some easy weekend road trips from the Derby City.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Rich Scangarello out as offensive coordinator at Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A long rumored move is now official. A UK spokesperson tells WYMT that Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello no longer holds the position. Scangarello served one season at the position and faced decreased support over the course of the year from Big Blue Nation. The Wildcats...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Offensive Coordinator Firing

Kentucky is reportedly making another change at offensive coordinator. A spokesperson told Lexington's BBN Tonight that Rich Scangarello will not return next season. He spent one season with the school after his second stint as the San Francisco 49ers' quarterbacks' coach last year. The college football world responded to the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Movie based on Kentucky legend 'Cocaine Bear' gets release date

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Have you heard the legend of the Cocaine Bear? Strange as it sounds, it's a true story and the inspiration behind a horror movie that's coming out soon. "Cocaine Bear" is based on the story of a bear who stumbled upon a lot of cocaine in back in the 80s...and ate it.
LEXINGTON, KY
smileypete.com

Webb Companies Celebrates 50 Years

The Webb Companies have shaped the look of Lexington, both downtown and in the suburbs. Now, as the company responsible for the Lexington Financial Center, Victorian Square, Festival Market, Lexington Green, Regency Center, Tates Creek Shopping Center, Palomar Center and more celebrates its 50th anniversary, the next generation of Webbs is putting its mark of influence on central Kentucky and beyond.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Former UK basketball player raising money for stuttering community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A simple game of bowling brought together dozens in the Lexington community Monday night, all to support a cause close to the heart of Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. “I stutter, and at first I thought that it was only me who stuttered, but I think over...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Florida home to world’s ‘most dangerous’ tree

When you think of all the dangerous things that reside in Florida, trees probably don’t come to mind, but the state is actually home to the “most dangerous” tree in the world. Florida home to world’s ‘most dangerous’ tree. When you think of all...
FLORIDA STATE
WKYT 27

Despite drop in prices, many still struggle to pay rent in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Over the last three months, rent prices have dropped both across the nation and here in Lexington. However, year-to-year rent growth in the city is up nearly11%. Rent prices in Lexington decreased over 4% month-to-month in November, but people in the community say they are still...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky United We Learn council hosts inaugural meeting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A council partnering with the Kentucky Department of Education is looking to explore the future of education in the the commonwealth. The Kentucky United We Learn council hosted its inaugural meeting in Frankfort on Tuesday, where strategic practice, policy and investment ideas were proposed to state policymakers.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Family and friends gather to remember Governor John Y. Brown Jr.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friends and family remembered the colorful life of former Kentucky governor John Y. Brown Jr. as the public was invited to witness the former governor lying in state in the capitol rotunda. “I just keep thinking, man he would love this right now,” Pamela Brown, Brown’s...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

State funeral held for fmr. Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A former Kentucky governor is now lying in state at the state capitol. John Y. Brown, Jr. died last week. Brown was governor of Kentucky from 1979 to 1983 and is credited with making KFC a worldwide and household name. Visitation began just after 10:00 a.m....
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

1 shot early Saturday on Winchester Road in Lexington

Police said they responded to a shots-fired call around 2:55 a.m. in the 900 block of Winchester Road. On scene, authorities found a male suffering from a gunshot wound who was then transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 1 shot early Saturday on Winchester Road in Lexington. Police...
