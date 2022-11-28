Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so pay them a visit next time you are around, if you have never been to any of the steakhouses mentioned below.
Auglaize, Putnam lead area deer harvest figures
COLUMBUS – Ohio’s annual white-tailed deer gun hunting week kicked off Monday with hunters checking 17,193 deer on opening day, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s gun season is open until Dec. 4 and again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18. Last year hunters took 21,754 deer on the opening day of the gun season, which traditionally falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving.
Rick Chamberlin announces retirement as Dayton head coach
DAYTON — University of Dayton football coach Rick Chamberlin announced he is stepping down as head coach Tuesday morning. He spent 48-years in the football program that as a player, assistant coach and head coach. “After graduation, most UD students have to leave the school that they love,” Chamberlin...
SHS graduate dots ‘i’ in script Ohio
SIDNEY — Former Sidney resident, Avery Voress, finished out his fifth year with the Ohio State University Marching Band by dotting the ‘i’ in script Ohio at the final home game of the season on Saturday. Voress is graduating with a degree in zoology in the spring...
London community mourns loss of pregnant woman, volleyball coach killed in crash
LONDON, Ohio — Hearts were heavy in London on Monday as the community remembered a beloved pregnant mother of four and volleyball coach who died in a crash Saturday morning. Jessica Ernst would have turned 35 on Monday and community members say her legacy lives on in the thousands of lives she touched.
Miami Valley seeing more flu hospitalizations
RSV cases remain high across the Miami Valley, but they have stayed steady over the last few days.
Gas below $3 in some parts of Miami Valley; the reason for the drop
MIAMI VALLEY — Some parts of the Miami Valley are reporting gas below $3 for the first time in months. Some analysts think the national average could be below $3 a gallon by Christmas. According to AAA, Ohio’s average price is $3.41 a gallon — still 22 cents higher...
Rollan R. Ratleff
Rollan R. Ratleff, age 21, died unexpectedly on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. He was born December 26, 2000, in Bellefontaine to Poppy Dickinson of Bellefontaine, Ohio, and Robert Ratleff of Delaware, Ohio, and they survive. Rollan was a 2019 graduate of Bellefontaine High...
UPDATE: Hundreds remain without power following overnight storms
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE: 8:30 a.m. Hundreds of AES Ohio customers are without power across the Miami Valley Wednesday morning. As of 8:30 a.m., 741 customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outages map. Outages are still being reported in the following counties:. Montgomery County: 110. Clinton...
Busy skies: Mississippi aircraft may shelter at WPAFB
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Residents around Wright Patterson Air Force Base may see an increase in aircraft this week, authorities say. According to WPAFB, several aircraft from Mississippi may seek shelter at Wright Patterson Air Force base ahead of inclement weather in the southern states, a release said on Tuesday. Several T-1 aircraft from the […]
Endangered species found in Olentangy
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In the first survey of its kind in more than three decades, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Natural Areas and Preserves (DNAP) Scenic Rivers Program has discovered two federally endangered mussel species in the Olentangy State Scenic River. The survey, funded by the Scenic Rivers Program, was conducted this summer.
A child, and family, in need
FORT JENNINGS — Just weeks before the birth of their son, Boston, AJ and Tiffany Korte, Fort Jennings, received unexpected news. Doctors discovered their baby suffers from Single Ventricle Heart Disease. The couple went to Parkview Health in Fort Wayne, where it was confirmed something was wrong. Unable to...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County Probate Court
LIMA — The following couples have filed applications for marriage licenses with the Allen County Probate Court:. Tanner Foley and Jenna Gonzales, both of Lima; Thomas Hughes of Waynesfield and Billie Boughan of Lima; Austin Barrett and Amanda Lowry, both of Spencerville; Niko Cobb and Kyra Allen, both of Lima; Austin Conley of Pedro and Bethanie Stalnaker of Elida; Bruce Benroth and Pamela Burkholder, both of Lima; Levi Smith and Grace Nickels, both of Bluffton; Joseph Medley Sr. of Lima and Kellie Smith of Delphos; Theron Litke and Natashia Shaeffer-Winget, both of Delphos; Dustin Boroff of Lima and Scarlett Morse of Columbus; Trevor Smelcer of Lima and Ashlyn Moots of Belle Center; David Bailey and Trina Dunson, both of Elida; and Wesley Allen of Ada and Kaylee Rigg of Lima.
Lima photographer makes name in Nashville scene
LIMA — A Lima native is making his mark in the country music scene, but not as a musician. Brian Williams, who graduated from Lima Senior High School and the University of Northwestern Ohio, has been hard at work taking professional photos of some of country music’s biggest acts out of Nashville, Tenn.
Chick-fil-A to open new location in Miami Valley this week; 100 local heroes to eat free
SPRINGFIELD — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open its doors to the public this week in Springfield. Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1st., the new Chick-fil-A on Bechtle Avenue near the Bechtle Crossing Shopping Mall will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry out services Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. through 10 p.m., according to a spokesperson with Chick-fil-A.
One hospitalized after Dayton pedestrian strike
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a person was hit near 3846 Alvin Avenue just before midnight on Tuesday.
Allen County continues preparations for once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse in 2024
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County is continuing its preparations for the once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse coming in April of 2024. Allen County's Emergency Management Agency director giving commissioners an update on plans for what some officials say could double or triple the population of the region. The center point of complete totality is in Hardin County at the village of Forest. Lima is in the line of near totality and discussions have been had with safety services to make sure all agencies are manned during the eclipse in case of an emergency.
VIDEO: Wreckage of car crushed by train in Clark County
At this time, it is unknown why the car was stopped on the tracks. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.
Dayton bakery described as ‘neighborhood institution’ sets closing date
“We’re just ready to move on,” Jennifer Evans said Monday. “There was no one single thing. We knew it wasn’t going to last forever.”. Evans and her partner, Matt Tepper, resurrected the bakery in 2012 after her parents, Bill and Rosemary, sold it in 2004 to a new owner. Bill and Rosemary owned the bakery for 35 years.
Crews respond to Huber Heights Taco Bell fire
Dispatch reported that the call for the fire came in at 5:16 a.m. and crews are currently on scene.
