Emma Raducanu receives MBE from King Charles
Emma Raducanu is “extremely grateful” after receiving her MBE. The 20-year-old sports star was awarded the honour by King Charles for services to tennis at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday (29.11.22). Raducanu won the US Open in 2021 when she was 18 years old and...
What's The Best Show To Watch When You're Sick?
It's important to always have a list ready for when a sniffle creeps up.
Lindsay Lohan’s “Horrifying” New Pepsi Ad Has The Internet Divided Over One “Questionable” Combination
Apparently I'm the only one who doesn't think it's gross...
The First Trailer For "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" Is Here, And It's A Blast Of Nostalgia
"I've come to believe it's not so much what you believe, it's how hard you believe it."
Andrea Bocelli says performing with his kids will be ‘incredibly moving’
Andrea Bocelli thinks performing with his children will be “an incredibly moving moment”. The 64-year-old tenor has joined forces with his two youngest kids to record a festive album, titled ‘A Family Christmas’, and Andrea has relished the experience. The award-winning star – who has Amos,...
Cameron Diaz cooked lamb feast for Benji Madden on early date
Cameron Diaz showed off her cooking skills on one of her first dates with Benji Madden. The ‘Mask’ actress – who married the Good Charlotte rocker in 2015 – had been on a cooking course with her friend Drew Barrymore and couldn’t wait to put what she’d learned to the test by fixing up a feast for her now-husband.
If You Need A Brief Moment Of Levity, May I Suggest These Pics Of Brendan Fraser And Two Of His Sons
The jawlines of this family...
Trailer drops for Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s docuseries
Prince Harry wanted to show “what’s happening behind closed doors” with his new documentary series. Netflix have released the trailer for ‘Harry and Meghan’, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s long-awaited fly-on-the-wall programme – which is expected to be released on 8 December – and the one-minute preview features previously-unseen black and white photos of the couple set to music.
Katherine Heigl Gets Candid About Her Decision To Leave ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & Why She Doesn’t Watch The Show
Katherine Heigl‘s emotional health comes even before her wildly successful career. In a new interview with Sirius XM’s Bevy Smith, she detailed how the pressure and anxiety wrought by starring on the iconic ABC series Grey’s Anatomy ultimately led to her walking away in 2010 — and whether or not she still peeks in on the show. “I think with Grey’s at that time, I didn’t feel I had any other choice,” she said in part. “I was breaking, it was breaking me, and I was young.” The mother of three and wife of singer Josh Kelley further admitted it was driving her to a point of potential illness.
Megan Thee Stallion felt ‘nervous’ releasing personal music
Megan Thee Stallion felt “nervous” about releasing deeply personal music. The 27-year-old rap star discussed a host of personal issues on her new album, ‘Traumazine’, and Megan has admitted to being anxious about being so honest with her fans. Megan – who released the album in...
Mariah Carey gives fans the chance to book visit to her NYC home
Mariah Carey is offering two fans the chance to book a visit to her home in New York City. The pop superstar has teamed up with Booking.com to curate a festive trip to the Big Apple which includes the once-in-a-lifetime chance to go to Mariah’s luxury penthouse in Manhattan and enjoy cocktails as well as take part in a professional Christmas card photoshoot on the roof terrace.
Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie dies aged 79
Christine McVie has died at the age of 79. The Fleetwood Mac star “passed away peacefully” in a hospital on Wednesday morning (30.11.22) following a “short illness”. In a statement on Facebook, her family said: “It is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death.
Olivia Culpo learned lessons from her sister’s marriage
Olivia Culpo has learned important lessons from her sister’s marriage. The 30-year-old model is dating NFL star Christian McCaffrey, and Olivia has revealed that she’s learned lessons from Aurora’s split from Mikey Bartone. In a clip from ‘The Culpo Sisters’, Olivia explained: “The reality of the situation...
YouTube Is Dreaming of a Green Christmas With Live-Stream Shopping Bet
It’s holiday season at YouTube, and inside one of the many sound stages at the video platform’s Los Angeles campus in Playa Vista, three creators have come together to promote beauty products on a set reminiscent of a cozy cabin in the woods. But unlike these YouTubers’ typical fare of edited beauty tutorials and lifestyle vlogs, this highly produced collaboration is being broadcast live for their thousands upon thousands of fans. Branded as “From YouTube to You,” YouTube’s holiday shopping extravaganza was a year-end culmination of the company’s growing expansion into live shopping, a format that has taken off in international...
Sarah Hyland would have walked out of her wedding if the groom didn’t cry
Sarah Hyland would have walked out of her wedding if the groom didn’t cry. The 32-year-old actress tied the knot with radio host Wells Adams, 38, earlier this year but joked that if her now-husband hadn’t got emotional on the big day she would have called the whole thing off.
I didn’t want children for a long time, says Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger “didn’t want children for a long time”. The 46-year-old actress – who has Nova, four, with Norman Reedus – actually thought “it was just too late” to have kids by the time she fell pregnant. She shared: “I didn’t want children...
