Katherine Heigl‘s emotional health comes even before her wildly successful career. In a new interview with Sirius XM’s Bevy Smith, she detailed how the pressure and anxiety wrought by starring on the iconic ABC series Grey’s Anatomy ultimately led to her walking away in 2010 — and whether or not she still peeks in on the show. “I think with Grey’s at that time, I didn’t feel I had any other choice,” she said in part. “I was breaking, it was breaking me, and I was young.” The mother of three and wife of singer Josh Kelley further admitted it was driving her to a point of potential illness.

24 MINUTES AGO