Jaguars' Doug Pederson, Travis Etienne Provide Updates on Week 12 Foot Injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars have potentially avoided a major scare with star running back Travis Etienne, who left Sunday's thrilling 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens with a foot injury after just two carries.

"Yeah, we didn't rule him out. We thought he could go," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said following the game.

Etienne returned to the sideline shortly after exiting for the locker room on Sunday, still wearing his shoulder pads and helmet. Etienne stood near the running backs on the sidelines in his pads for the rest of the game, never once changing into street clothes like most players do when they leave with injury.

"It is a medical. We've got to get more information tonight and check him out. He was walking around the sideline, and he felt fine. I just don't want to risk it with him right now," Pederson said.

"So it was just my decision to keep him out, but we'll check him out tonight and have probably a better update tomorrow."

Etienne missed all of his rookie season with a Lisfranc injury but had been completely injury-free this season up until this Sunday. But Etienne was not in any walking boot or with crutches in the locker room Sunday, telling Jaguar Report after the game that he will be fine by next Sunday.

"Yes, sir. Yes, sir. We'll be straight by next weekend," Etienne said.

"I'm feeling good. Got the team win, can't ask for much more than that."

Etienne had been a revelation for the Jaguars through 10 games, rushing 131 times for 725 yards and four touchdowns, along with 22 catches for 202 yards.

Etienne has the third-most rushing yards in the NFL since becoming a full-time starter in Week 6. Etienne is also averaging 5.9 yards per carry in his last five games, good for third among running backs in the 5.95 NFL during that span. Plus, his 27 first down rushes were the most among all running backs in the NFL since Week 6.

"I saw him on the sideline and just told him, hey, be smart. We talked about we've got the guys to get it done. Obviously we need Travis," Trevor Lawrence said after the game.

"He's a great player and helps us, but at the same time, be smart. We need you for the long haul too."

With Etienne sidelined, the Jaguars turned to backup running backs JaMycal Hasty and Snoop Conner. Hasty rushed 12 times for 28 yards but also caught five passes for 67 yards and a touchdown, while Conner added 11 yards on three carries.

"It was huge. Hat's off to him. Again, it wasn't a perfect game, but for him to run hard like he did, catch the ball like he did, gosh, my hat's off for a guy we just added to the roster at the beginning of the year to be in this position to help us win a game like this," Pederson said about Hasty after the game. "My hat's off to him."